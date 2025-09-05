One Piece D Clan Members: All 15 Characters With D in Their Names

Summary:

The Will of D. connects pirates, marines, and monarchs through rebellion, sacrifice, and unbreakable conviction.

From Roger to Luffy, each D-Clan member challenges the World Government’s authority in their own way.

Here’s a list of every D-Clan member shown in One Piece so far.

The Will of D. is one of the greatest mysteries in One Piece. To date, the World Government has tried to erase this bloodline, yet the bearers of the initial ‘D’ have forever set the direction of One Piece history.

From Pirate Kings to revolutionaries, marines, and monarchs, every “D” has stood in resistance to the so-called gods of the world. With One Piece chapter 1159, the world finally knows even more about the legendary Davy Clan as well as their connection to God Valley.

Here’s a full breakdown of every known One Piece ‘D’ Clan member and what makes them so important.

Monkey D. Luffy

Title: Yonko / Emperor of the Sea

Yonko / Emperor of the Sea Devil Fruit: Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika

Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika Type of Haki: Conqueror’s Haki, Observation, Armament

Conqueror’s Haki, Observation, Armament Clan/Family Name: Monkey D. Family

As the protagonist of One Piece, you know Monkey D. Luffy best as the carefree captain of the Straw Hats. But aside from his aspiration to be the Pirate King, Luffy represents the very essence of the Will of D.

He publicly rebels against the Celestial Dragons, liberates oppressed nations, and inspires allies everywhere he goes. He is seen as Nika’s successor and the reincarnation of Nika’s will.

When you look at Luffy’s journey so far, his smile when he’s facing death mirrors Roger’s own execution. With the abilities of Gear 5 and his title as a Yonko, he’s closer than ever to reaching Laugh Tale.

Monkey D. Garp

Title: Vice Admiral / Hero of the Marines

Vice Admiral / Hero of the Marines Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: Armament, Observation, Conqueror’s

Armament, Observation, Conqueror’s Clan/Family Name: Monkey D. Family

Monkey D. Garp is among the rare Marines whom you can really admire. Also known as the “Hero of the Marines,” he once fought alongside Gol D. Roger to stop Rocks D. Xebec. Though he is working for the World Government, Garp’s hate for the Celestial Dragons reflects how deep the D bloodline’s defiance runs.

What’s fascinating is the fact that Garp fathered the next generation of enemies to the government: Dragon, Luffy, and Ace. His charisma, raw power, and refusal to bow to corrupt authority make him a unique kind of “D.” In the Final Saga, Garp’s role as a Marine tied to the Will remains one of the most important, as he would have to decide which side to fight for.

Monkey D. Dragon

Title: Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army

Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army Devil Fruit: Unknown (possibly weather-related)

Unknown (possibly weather-related) Type of Haki: Unknown

Unknown Clan/Family Name: Monkey D. Family

You don’t earn the title of the “World’s Worst Criminal” without reason. Monkey D. Dragon has spent his whole life working towards overthrowing the World Government.

Unlike his father, Garp, Dragon wholeheartedly accepts the ‘D’ Clan’s inherent role as the enemy of the gods. Every rebellion across the seas carries his influence, even when he’s not physically present.

As Luffy’s father, Dragon possesses a colder charisma than his son, but it’s no less impactful. With the Final War against the Celestial Dragons on the horizon, you’d better believe Dragon will grab the spotlight. He’s proof that the Will of D. is not just about being a pirate, it’s about shaking the world itself.

Gol D. Roger

Title: Pirate King

Pirate King Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: Conqueror’s Haki, Armament, Observation (advanced)

Conqueror’s Haki, Armament, Observation (advanced) Clan/Family Name: Gol D. Family

Gol D. Roger is the name that started it all for us as a fan. As the only man to conquer the Grand Line and uncover the True History, Roger remains the greatest bearer of the Will of D. His execution sparked the Great Pirate Era and inspired Luffy’s own journey.

Although Roger’s death was inevitable, he smiled as he left the future in the hands of the next generation. He lived freely, opposed the Celestial Dragons, and represented the very spirit of “D.” His legacy ensures that, irrespective of all that happens, the will he passed down will never die.

Portgas D. Rouge

Title: Mother of Portgas D. Ace

Mother of Portgas D. Ace Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: None

None Clan/Family Name: Portgas D. Family

Portgas D. Rouge may not have wielded haki or fought battles, but her willpower alone is legendary. In order to save her unborn son from the World Government, she carried Ace in her womb for 20 months, far beyond normal human limits. That act of rebellion cost her her life but saved Ace’s life.

Her quiet strength demonstrates that the Will of D. isn’t just about fighting battles, it’s about making sacrifices. Rouge stood against fate itself, leaving behind a legacy that defined Ace’s path. Although her time in the story was short, she played a major role in the story as the wife of the Pirate King.

Portgas D. Ace

Title: Second Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates

Second Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates Devil Fruit: Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit)

Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit) Type of Haki: Armament, Observation

Armament, Observation Clan/Family Name: Gol / Portgas D. Family

You will never forget the tragic yet powerful story of Ace. Born as the son of Portgas D. Rouge and Gol D. Roger, Ace bore both families’ “D” lineage. His charisma and fiery personality made him a symbol of freedom across the world.

Ace’s death at Marineford was heartbreaking, but true to the Will of D., he died with a smile, thanking everyone for loving him. His sacrifice inspired a generation of pirates to rise up against the World Government. In many ways, Ace’s will lives on in Luffy’s determination.

Trafalgar D. Water Law

Title: Captain of the Heart Pirates / Surgeon of Death

Captain of the Heart Pirates / Surgeon of Death Devil Fruit: Ope Ope no Mi

Ope Ope no Mi Type of Haki: Armament, Observation

Armament, Observation Clan/Family Name: Trafalgar D. Family

Among all the Supernovas, Trafalgar D. Water Law is one of the most fascinating. Unlike Luffy, Law is obsessed with uncovering the mystery of the Will of D. His intellect, skills as a physician, and tactical mind make him one of the strongest allies Luffy could have in the Final Saga.

While his Ope Ope no Mi grants him terrifying power over life and death, nothing defines him more than his ambition to uncover history’s truth. By surviving tragedy and leading the Heart Pirates, he proves that every “D” is destined to lead and challenge the world’s order.

Note: Trafalgar’s parents and his sister, Lammy, were killed during the incident in their hometown, Favance.

Jaguar D. Saul

Title: Former Vice Admiral of the Marines

Former Vice Admiral of the Marines Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: Unknown

Unknown Clan/Family Name: Jaguar D. Family

Jaguar D. Saul is the living proof that the Will of D. is not limited to humans. As a giant, Saul brought the bloodline of “D” to Elbaf, indicating its reach beyond races. His act of disobedience during the Ohara Incident, and by saving Nico Robin, was an example of his moral courage.

Thought dead for years, Saul’s survival has huge implications for the Final Saga. His laughter during the Buster Call, even at the point of death, echoes the D Clan’s trademark smile in the face of fate. Saul may yet play a key role in guiding Robin and the Straw Hats toward the truth.

Davy D. Jones

Title: Ancestor of the Davy Clan

Ancestor of the Davy Clan Devil Fruit: Unknown

Unknown Type of Haki: Unknown

Unknown Clan/Family Name: Davy D. Family

In One Piece Chapter 1159, it’s finally revealed that Davy Jones is none other than the ancestor of the most dangerous pirate, Rock D. Xebec. He was the legendary pirate who once survived the World Government in the underworld.

We first learned about him during the Long Ring Long Island arc, where Robin explains that he was a greedy pirate cursed to live forever at the bottom of the sea.

Chapter 1159 also reveals that the hometown of the Davy Clan is none other than God Valley. The world government has been trying to erase this clan for over 800 years. This only goes to prove how dangerous the clan might have been for them to eliminate it from history.

Rocks D. Xebec (Real Name: Davy D. Xebec)

Title: Captain of the Rocks Pirates

Captain of the Rocks Pirates Devil Fruit: Unknown

Unknown Type of Haki: Conqueror’s

Clan/Family Name: Davy D. Family

One of the darkest figures in One Piece history, Rocks D. Xebec, who turned out to be Davy D. Xebec, had the most feared crew the world has ever seen. His desire was nothing less than to be the King of the World by directly challenging the Celestial Dragons.

The World Government arranged for the God Valley Incident to annihilate him and the Davy Clan. Defeated only by the combined efforts of Roger and Garp, Xebec remains the dangerous Will of D. bearer to have lived. His connection with Blackbeard only makes his legacy even more terrifying.

Marshall D. Teach (Real Name: Davy D. Teach)

Title: Yonko / Emperor of the Sea

Yonko / Emperor of the Sea Devil Fruit: Yami Yami no Mi (Darkness) & Gura Gura no Mi (Earthquake)

Yami Yami no Mi (Darkness) & Gura Gura no Mi (Earthquake) Type of Haki: Armament, Observation

Armament, Observation Clan/Family Name: Davy D. Family

Marshall D. Teach, or better known as Blackbeard, is one of the most unpredictable characters in One Piece. Since he is a direct descendant of the Davy Clan, he carries the same goal as his father, Rocks Xebec.

Unlike the majority of the “D” bearers, however, Teach doesn’t welcome death with a smile; rather, his frightfulness and cruelty distinguish him.

Nonetheless, he couldn’t be more relevant to the Will of D. With two of the strongest Devil Fruits known to exist, Teach is among Luffy’s strongest rivals for the title of Pirate King. His role in the Final Saga could determine the fate of the D Clan itself.

Nefertari D. Lily

Title: Queen of Arabasta (Past)

Queen of Arabasta (Past) Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: Unknown

Unknown Clan/Family Name: Nefertari D. Family

Nefertari D. Lily might well have been the most important “D” member the world has ever seen. As the queen during the Void Century, she is believed to have spread the Poneglyphs across the world. This act directly opposed the leaders of the First Twenty and preserved history.

Her existence connects the Nefertari family with the Will of D., explaining why Vivi and Cobra also carry the initial. Lily’s rebellion against the Celestial Dragons makes her one of the earliest examples of how powerful the Will of D. really is.

Nefertari D. Cobra

Title: King of Arabasta

King of Arabasta Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: None

None Clan/Family Name: Nefertari D. Family

King Cobra was one of the few monarchs who truly cared for his people. He was not willing to yield to corruption, as most of the World Government-affiliated royals did. His love for Alabasta and standing up against the Five Elders marked him as an outlaw.

Tragically, he was killed by Imu after questioning them over the Void Century as well as the Will of D. His death left a deep scar, but his sense of justice lives on with Vivi. This is an example of the price one has to pay for bearing the “D” initial in an era where tyrants rule.

Nefertari D. Vivi

Title: Princess of Arabasta

Princess of Arabasta Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: None

None Clan/Family Name: Nefertari D. Family

Vivi is one of the most beloved One Piece personalities. From traveling with the Straw Hats to fighting on behalf of the kingdom, Vivi will always put others above herself. Egghead Arc confirmed her “D” lineage, finally explaining her natural charm and courage.

Her open disdain for the Celestial Dragons during the Reverie shows she shares the same spirit of rebellion with the rest of the D Clan. During the Final Saga, Vivi’s role will only grow larger; she is the leader destined to challenge the World Government head-on.

Clou D. Clover

Title: Ohara Scholar

Ohara Scholar Devil Fruit: None

None Type of Haki: None

None Clan/Family Name: Clou D. Family

Clover was the brilliant archaeologist who uncovered the truth about the Void Century in Ohara. As a scholar, his weapon wasn’t strength but knowledge, and that was enough to terrify the World Government.

Even though he feared death in his last moments, Clover accepted his destiny once he knew the reality could not be buried forever. His death during the Buster Call made him yet another casualty of the government’s cover-up. Clover’s legacy continues through Robin, ensuring that the Will of D. continues.

Note: Clover also has a brother whose name hasn’t been revealed.

Final Thoughts on the Will of D.

When you look at all these characters, one theme becomes clear: the Will of D. always stands against the so-called gods. Whether it’s through rebellion, sacrifice, or outright war, every D Clan member has challenged the World Government’s control. Some, like Luffy and Roger, embraced freedom with a smile, while others, like Blackbeard, twisted that will for their own ambition.