One Piece Reveals the Only Way to Defeat the Immortal Knights of God

Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki may finally be the key to defeating the gods.

Luffy and Zoro now face their toughest challenge yet against Imu and the Knights of God at Elbaf.

Here’s how the Immortal Knights of Gods in One Piece might be defeated.

The Five Elders and the Immortal Knights of Gods once seemed impossible to defeat due to their rapid regenerative abilities. No matter what attacks were used against them, the Immortal Beings would always stand right back up. Even Luffy’s Gear 5 proved ineffective against the Elders’ regeneration on Egghead Island. However, the recent God Valley Incident revealed a way to finally defeat the Immortal Knights of Gods. Oda has exposed their only true weakness. Let’s take a look at what it is.

God Valley Battle Reveals Secret to Defeat Immortal Knights of God

Garling unable to regenerate after being attacked by Rocks’ Haki-infused attack | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The God Valley Incident proved that the Knights of God and the Domi Revesi turned demons are not truly immortal, and there’s actually a way to defeat them. Their weakness lies in the power of Supreme King Haki (Conqueror’s Haki).

Oda has shown through the recent battles in the Elbaf Arc that even an immortal being can be paralyzed when overwhelmed by immense Haki. The Conqueror’s Haki-infused attack temporarily stops their regeneration ability, making them vulnerable and paralyzed.

This was first witnessed on Egghead Island, where Emet, the Iron Giant, unleashed Joy Boy’s Haki knot to help the Straw Hats escape. Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki was so overwhelming that it forced the Five Elders to revert to their normal forms and retreat to Pangaea Castle in Marie Geoise.

Later, we saw Gaban paralyze Sommers during the battle at Elbaf, while Rayleigh defeated him during the God Valley Incident. Rocks, on the other hand, massacred the Demon Davy Clan and Garling at God Valley with his overwhelming Haki. Finally, Roger and Garp defeated Rocks with their combined final attack during the same incident.

All this time, the opposing side’s Supreme King Haki has been so powerful that it left the immortal beings completely vulnerable before them.

How Luffy Can Defeat Immortal Knights of Gods and Demon Giant Army at Elbaf?

Imu turns the Giants into demons using Domi Reversi in Elbaf | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

With their weakness now exposed, Luffy and Zoro must push beyond their limits and overwhelm the so-called immortal Knights of God with Supreme King Haki. Aside from them, the known Supreme King Haki users include Scopper Gaban and possibly Loki, the Accursed Prince of Elbaf.

Their fight won’t be an easy one, because Imu himself has descended upon the land this time. With no room for error, it remains to be seen whether Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki is strong enough to overpower them.