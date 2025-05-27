One Piece Episode 1131: Release Date, Time, Preview, and Where to Watch

One Piece Episode 1130 brought the long-awaited God Valley Incident to the screen and delivered one of the most action-packed episodes to date. With Kuma eating the Paw-Paw Fruit and escaping God Valley, and the Rocks Pirates clashing with the Roger Pirates and Garp, the anime has entered one of its most pivotal flashback arcs. Episode 1131 is expected to carry this momentum forward and reveal more details about Kuma’s past.

One Piece Episode 1131, titled “A Fleeting Moment of Happiness – Kumachi and Ginny,” is set to be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The episode preview shows Kuma and Ginny enjoying a peaceful life in the Sorbet Kingdom, but their happiness is short-lived, as the king starts terrorising the people of his kingdom with a new policy, forcing Kuma and Ginny to fight back against the government.

One Piece Episode 1130 Recap

One Piece episode 1130 opened with a glimpse into Kuma’s tragic life following his enslavement by the Celestial Dragons. Soon after, the Celestial Dragons began the Local Hunting Competition, which quickly descended into chaos as countless slaves were slaughtered. Ivankov revealed to the other slaves that the promise of freedom was a lie, and that none of the previous competitions had any survivors.

To improve chances of escape, Ginny leaks news that two powerful Devil Fruits were intended as prizes for the competition to the outside world. This draws the infamous Rocks Pirates to God Valley, soon followed by the Roger Pirates. Upon learning of Roger’s movements, Vice Admiral Garp arrives with Marine reinforcements, and the three factions soon clash in an all-out battle.

Amidst the chaos, Kuma and Ivankov discovered the Paw-Paw Fruit and the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon. Big Mom snatched the Fish-Fish Fruit from Ivankov, but Kuma managed to eat the Paw-Paw Fruit and used its powers to escape. While fleeing, he encountered Jaygarcia Saturn and declared that if he had been granted any power, just like Nika, he would like to save as many people on the island as possible.

The episode then shifts to the Sorbet Kingdom, where Kuma, Ginny, and Ivankov had escaped from God Valley. After Ivankov sets out to sea, Kuma and Ginny decide to stay back and build a life together. As they begin to enjoy their freedom and simple pleasures like good food, the weight of their past finally catches up to them. Overwhelmed by emotion, both Kuma and Ginny break down in tears at the end of the episode.

One Piece Episode 1131 Preview

One Piece episode 1131 will continue the aftermath of the God Valley Incident and explore Kuma’s life with Ginny in Sorbet Kingdom. With the chaos of the battle subsiding, the episode will shift focus to the years following their escape. This includes Ginny’s fate, Kuma’s decision to become a revolutionary, and their rebellion against the king of Sorbet Kingdom.

The preview shows a grown-up Ginny and Kuma living a peaceful life. However, when the king introduces a new policy putting the lives of the people in his kingdom in jeopardy, Kuma and Ginny decide to fight against the government for the sake of the people. Episode 1131 will also see Invnkov and Dragon come to the rescue of Kuma and Ginny, with the two joining their fight against the World Government.

One Piece Episode 1131, titled “A Fleeting Moment of Happiness – Kumachi and Ginny”, will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. There is no break scheduled, and the episode will be simulcast shortly after its premiere in Japan. This episode will continue exploring Kuma’s past, focusing on the events in the Sorbet Kingdom that eventually led him and Ginny to join forces with Dragon and Ivankov, laying the foundation for the Revolutionary Army.

Here is the release time for various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Sunday, June 1 at 8:45 AM

Sunday, June 1 at 8:45 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, June 1 at 11:45 AM

Sunday, June 1 at 11:45 AM British Summer Time (BST): Sunday, June 1 at 4:45 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 4:45 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, June 1 at 5:45 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, June 1 at 9:15 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 9:15 PM Philippine Time (PHT): Sunday, June 1 at 11:45 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 11:45 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): Sunday, June 1 at 11:15 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 11:15 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, June 2 at 12:15 AM

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1131

One Piece Episode 1131 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. It will also be available on Netflix at a later date. As the flashback of Kuma’s past continues, this episode will show him and Ginny fighting for the people of the Sorbet Kingdom against their king.