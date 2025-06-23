One Piece Episode 1134: Release Date, Time, Preview, and Where to Watch

One Piece fans will have to wait a little longer for Episode 1134, as the anime took a brief break this past week. Instead of the regularly scheduled episode, a special recap titled. “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – Good Friends at a Crossroad” aired on June 22, revisiting key moments from the Egghead Arc. But this week, the story resumes and will continue Kuma’s flashback.

One Piece Episode 1134, titled “Cruel Fate – Kuma’s Decision as a Father,” is now scheduled to release on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The preview shows Kuma agreeing to participate in the development of clone soldiers in exchange for Vegapunk curing Bonney. However, taking advantage of the situation, the World Government imposes three conditions that Kuma will have to follow.

One Piece Episode 1133 Recap

Kuma in One Piece Episode 1133 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1133 showed Kuma reaching his breaking point as Bekori threatens the people of Sorbet Kingdom once again. Enraged by the tyrant’s attempt to murder innocent civilians, Kuma unleashed his fury, defeating Bekori’s soldiers and driving him into exile. With peace restored, the people named Kuma as their new king. He accepted the role, but allowed the former king, Bulldog, to manage the country’s affairs while he remained a figurehead.

However, Bekori returned once again, this time backed by the World Government and a Marine fleet, determined to dethrone Kuma by force. But Kuma stood his ground, destroying the entire fleet and becoming a wanted criminal with a high bounty. To protect his people, he handed the kingdom back to Bulldog and left Sorbet behind, setting off on a journey to find a cure for Bonney’s disease.

Kuma and Dragon in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Kuma searched across the world with no success until he reunited with the Revolutionary Army. There, Dragon told him that Dr. Vegapunk might be his best hope. Kuma made his way to Egghead Island and pleaded for Vegapunk’s help. The scientist revealed that Bonney’s disease was curable, but the treatment would be extremely expensive. He offered to cover the costs but only if Kuma agreed to provide his stem cells to help create the Pacifista clones.

One Piece Episode 1134 Preview

One Piece Episode 1134 will see Kuma agreeing to help develop clone soldiers for the World Government in exchange for Dr. Vegapunk curing Bonney’s fatal disease. However, aware of Bonney’s condition, the World Government imposes three deadly conditions for her treatment, terms that will alter the fate of Kuma and his daughter forever.

The preview shows both Kuma and Bonney undergoing surgery. While Vegapunk treats Bonney’s Sapphire Scales, he also begins the cloning process using Kuma’s cells. A tense exchange between Vegapunk and Kizaru teases a clash of principles, most likely over the harsh terms the World Government enforces. The episode will also feature characters like Doflamingo, Jinbei, Mihawk, Gecko Moria, and Boa Hancock, likely hinting at the creation of the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

Kuma in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1134, titled “Cruel Fate – Kuma’s Decision as a Father,” will be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The episode will be simulcast in different time zones as follows:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, June 29 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, June 29 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, June 29 Central European Summer Time 4:15 PM, Sunday, June 29 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, June 29 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, June 29 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, June 29 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, June 29

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1134

One Piece Episode 1134 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its premiere in Japan. It will also be added to Netflix in select regions at a later date. With Kuma’s next sacrifice about to unfold, the episode promises another powerful mix of heartbreak and resolve.