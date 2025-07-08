Home » Anime » One Piece Episode 1136: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

One Piece Episode 1136: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

by Srinjoy Ganguly
written by Srinjoy Ganguly 0 comment

One Piece Episode 1136 will pick up right after Bonney’s emotional escape from the church. With Kuma now fully under the World Government’s control, and Bonney finally setting out to sea, both their paths are moving toward a long-awaited and emotional reunion. The flashback arc is nearing its conclusion, and episode 1136 will see the flashback end and the present-day chaos of Egghead resume.

Kuma in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136, titled “Kuma’s Life,” will air on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. According to the preview, the episode will focus on Kuma just before he loses his memories, as his transformation into a Pacifista nears completion. This will be the final chapter of Kuma’s flashback, closing out one of the most emotional arcs in the series.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1135?

Luffy in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1135, titled “To the Sea Where My Father Is! The Future Bonney Chooses,” began with Kuma reminiscing about Dragon mentioning his son on Dawn Island. Curious, Kuma visited the Goa Kingdom as a Warlord and briefly saw a young Luffy training alone, but had to leave to fulfill his duties.

Meanwhile, Bonney had been fully cured of Sapphire Scales, but the Cipher Pol agent Alpha destroyed all letters Kuma had been sending her. Alpha, acting under World Government orders, intended to keep Bonney under constant surveillance and stop her from escaping.

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

Despite being confined, Bonney’s resolve grew stronger. With help from Conney, Sentomaru, and others, Bonney used her Age-Age powers to escape. During her flight, she confronted Alpha and channelled her belief in Nika, transforming into a rubber-like form to land a powerful blow on Alpha. With that, she boarded a ship and began her journey to find Kuma.

One Piece Episode 1136 Preview Trailer

The preview for One Piece Episode 1136 shows that Kuma is choosing to become a weapon, willingly giving up his free will. His sealed memories contain the story of a man who pushed forward despite his cruel fate. The visuals show Kuma walking alongside Vegapunk, observing the Pacifista models that were created from his likeness.

A sweeping recap of Kuma’s life follows, showing his time as a slave, the horrors of God Valley, his days with Ginny, raising Bonney, and serving the Revolutionary Army. One powerful scene shows Kuma surrounded by the people he loved most—his parents, Ginny, Bonney, and Ivankov. The preview ends with a grim image of Kuma once again enslaved by the Celestial Dragons, a haunting echo of his past.

One Piece Episode 1136 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Kuma in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. It will stream simultaneously across several regions:

Time ZoneLocal Time and Date
Pacific Standard Time (PST)7:15 AM, Sunday, July 13
Eastern Standard Time (EST)10:15 AM, Sunday, July 13
British Summer Time (BST)3:15 PM, Sunday, July 13
Central European Summer Time4:15 PM, Sunday, July 13
Indian Standard Time (IST)7:45 PM, Sunday, July 13
Philippine Time (PHT)10:15 PM, Sunday, July 13
Japanese Standard Time (JST)11:15 PM, Sunday, July 13
Australian Central Time (ACST)11:45 PM, Sunday, July 13

Here is the countdown timer for One Piece 1136:

One Piece Episode 1136

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1136

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. It will also become available on Netflix in select regions a week later. With Bonney now at sea and Kuma nearing the final stages of his tragic transformation, episode 1136 promises an emotional conclusion to his flashback.

Srinjoy is an anime content writer for both TechWiser and Sportskeeda. With 2 years of experience, he combines his background in Media Science and Filmmaking with a strong passion for anime and pop culture journalism. He stays on top of the latest anime releases and industry trends while working toward his goal of publishing his own manga someday. His articles are thoroughly researched, drawing from trusted sources such as major Japanese news outlets. He also actively engages with the anime community on platforms like X to track spoilers, release schedules, and breaking news.

You may also like

Gachiakuta Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

One Piece Chapter 1154 Spoilers and Countdown Timer

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date,...

Anime Expo 2025: 9 Major Announcements You Should Know

Top 10 Modern Anime Anti-Heroes, Ranked

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview,...

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2: Release, Story, and First Poster Reveal

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc – Trailer Breakdown, Release...

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10...