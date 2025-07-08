One Piece Episode 1136: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

One Piece Episode 1136 will pick up right after Bonney’s emotional escape from the church. With Kuma now fully under the World Government’s control, and Bonney finally setting out to sea, both their paths are moving toward a long-awaited and emotional reunion. The flashback arc is nearing its conclusion, and episode 1136 will see the flashback end and the present-day chaos of Egghead resume.

One Piece Episode 1136, titled “Kuma’s Life,” will air on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. According to the preview, the episode will focus on Kuma just before he loses his memories, as his transformation into a Pacifista nears completion. This will be the final chapter of Kuma’s flashback, closing out one of the most emotional arcs in the series.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1135?

Luffy in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1135, titled “To the Sea Where My Father Is! The Future Bonney Chooses,” began with Kuma reminiscing about Dragon mentioning his son on Dawn Island. Curious, Kuma visited the Goa Kingdom as a Warlord and briefly saw a young Luffy training alone, but had to leave to fulfill his duties.

Meanwhile, Bonney had been fully cured of Sapphire Scales, but the Cipher Pol agent Alpha destroyed all letters Kuma had been sending her. Alpha, acting under World Government orders, intended to keep Bonney under constant surveillance and stop her from escaping.

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

Despite being confined, Bonney’s resolve grew stronger. With help from Conney, Sentomaru, and others, Bonney used her Age-Age powers to escape. During her flight, she confronted Alpha and channelled her belief in Nika, transforming into a rubber-like form to land a powerful blow on Alpha. With that, she boarded a ship and began her journey to find Kuma.

One Piece Episode 1136 Preview Trailer

The preview for One Piece Episode 1136 shows that Kuma is choosing to become a weapon, willingly giving up his free will. His sealed memories contain the story of a man who pushed forward despite his cruel fate. The visuals show Kuma walking alongside Vegapunk, observing the Pacifista models that were created from his likeness.

A sweeping recap of Kuma’s life follows, showing his time as a slave, the horrors of God Valley, his days with Ginny, raising Bonney, and serving the Revolutionary Army. One powerful scene shows Kuma surrounded by the people he loved most—his parents, Ginny, Bonney, and Ivankov. The preview ends with a grim image of Kuma once again enslaved by the Celestial Dragons, a haunting echo of his past.

Kuma in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. It will stream simultaneously across several regions:

Time Zone Local Time and Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, July 13 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, July 13 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, July 13 Central European Summer Time 4:15 PM, Sunday, July 13 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, July 13 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, July 13 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, July 13 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, July 13

Here is the countdown timer for One Piece 1136:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1136

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1135 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. It will also become available on Netflix in select regions a week later. With Bonney now at sea and Kuma nearing the final stages of his tragic transformation, episode 1136 promises an emotional conclusion to his flashback.