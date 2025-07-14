Summary:

Bonney leaves Sorbet and sets out to find Kuma, believing in Nika’s will.

Episode 1136 ends Kuma’s flashback with an emotional final message for Bonney.

Episode 1137 brings the action back to Egghead as Kuma and Bonney face Saturn.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1137 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

One Piece Episode 1137 will return to the present timeline on Egghead Island. Kuma’s flashback ended with episode 1136, and the story will now focus back on the Straw Hats and Vegapunk fighting the Gorosei.

The episode marks the beginning of the Egghead arc’s climax. After weeks of exploring Kuma’s past, the focus shifts to the chaos at hand. Let’s take a look a when episode 1137 will be released and where fans can watch the episode.

One Piece Episode 1136 Recap

The Bonney Pirates in One Piece Episode 1136 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1136, titled “Kuma’s Life,” opened with Bonney leaving Sorbet Kingdom to sail the seas. She wanted to find Kuma and believed becoming famous would help her reach him. She also started to believe in Nika and hoped to meet him.

The story then shifted to Kuma’s memories. He had been watching Luffy since Arlong Park. He believed Luffy carried Nika’s will, especially after Enies Lobby and Thriller Bark. When Luffy punched a Celestial Dragon at Sabaody, Kuma saw it as proof of Luffy’s destiny. That’s why he split the crew to help them grow.

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1136 | Credits: Toei Animation

Later, Vegapunk was ordered to erase Kuma’s free will. Saturn tried to stop him, but Vegapunk secretly added a command for Kuma to protect the Thousand Sunny. In his final moments, Kuma asked Vegapunk to wish Bonney a happy 10th birthday.

The episode ended with Bonney in tears after witnessing Kuma’s stored memories. It was a heartbreaking conclusion to his backstory, revealing the pain and hardship he endured throughout his life.

What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1137

NEXT WEEK ONEPIECE EPISODE PREVIEW 1137pic.twitter.com/PfAYEMHIgu — Pew (@pewpiece) July 13, 2025

One Piece Episode 1137 is titled “I’m sorry, Dad – Bonney’s tears and Kuma’s fist.” The preview shows Bonney fighting Saturn while Marines open fire on Kuma. Saturn grabs Bonney, trying to crush her, but Kuma pushes through the attacks to save her.

The episode brings the story back to Egghead Island. The World Government is closing in, and the battle is heating up. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is already there, trying to stop the Straw Hats from escaping and attacking Bonney in the process. With Kuma now moving again, the fight is about to reach new heights.

Vegapunk and Kuma in One Piece Episode 1136 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1137 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:15 AM JST. It was first set for July 20 but got delayed due to a break. The episode will stream at the same time in several regions:

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, July 27 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, July 27 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, July 27 Central European Summer Time 4:15 PM, Sunday, July 27 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, July 27 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, July 27 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, July 27 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, July 27

Here is the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1137:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1137

Sentomaru in One Piece Episode 1136 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1137 will stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. It will also be available on Netflix in some regions a week later. Viewers can check platforms like Amazon Prime Video as well.

This episode begins the most intense part of the Egghead arc. With the flashback over, the story returns to Egghead, where chaos unfolds and big battles are about to begin.