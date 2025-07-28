Summary:

Bonney tries to fight Saturn by turning into Nika, but begins to lose faith in the legend.

Saint Saturn reveals the truth about how Bonney got her Devil Fruit powers and prepares to kill her.

Kuma arrives just in time and saves Bonney, delivering a devastating punch to Saturn.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1138 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

One Piece Episode 1138 will pick up right after Kuma punches Saturn and protects Bonney from his death blow. The episode will focus on Bonney and Kuma’s long-awaited reunion, as the previous episode showed Kuma fighting all odds to reach his daughter. It will also likely show Luffy getting ready to fight Saturn once again after eating all that food in the previous episode.

One Piece Episode 1138 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST and will continue the journey of the Egghead arc. With Saturn reeling from Kuma’s devastating punch, the long-awaited embrace between father and daughter is finally in sight. Let’s take a look at when episode 1138 will be released and where fans can watch it.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1137?

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1137 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1137, titled “I’m Sorry, Dad: Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist,” begins with Bonney breaking down in tears and apologizing to Vegapunk for blaming him for what happened to Kuma. Vegapunk then gives her the birthday gift Kuma left for her 10th birthday, a sapphire necklace. He then talks about how the Straw Hats are on the island as well and so much has happened on Egghead since Bonney went and saw Kuma’s memories.

In the present, Bonney is shown trapped in Saturn’s grasp as the rest of the crew is unable to move due to Saturn’s powers. Luffy, barely conscious, is fed a mountain of food to help him recover. Saturn notices and orders the Marines to restrain him with Sea Prism Stone cuffs so he can’t fight back.

Bonney attacking Saturn in One Piece Episode 1137 | Credits: Toei Animation

Meanwhile, Bonney tries using her powers to transform into a possible future version of herself resembling Nika. However, her attack doesn’t have any effect on Saturn, as he explains that her powers only work if she believes in that future and that she is slowly losing her faith in Nika.

Saturn then reveals that he was the one who gave Bonney the Age-Age Fruit and experimented on Ginny when she was held as a slave in Mariejois. He infected both mother and daughter with Sapphire Scales disease. Vegapunk is horrified at this revelation and calls out the cruelty, but Saturn dismisses his anger and compares them to insects. Bonney, crushed both physically and emotionally, begins to accept her fate and thinks it might be easier if she dies right here.

Kuma punching Saturn in One Piece Episode 1137 | Credits: Toei Animation

At that moment, Kuma appears on Egghead. Despite being riddled with bullets and cannon fire from navy soldiers, he pushes forward. Though Saturn activated Kuma’s self-destruct switch when the Revolutionary Army rescued him, Kuma rampages and blows past the navy soldiers. He reaches Bonney just in time, protecting her from Saturn’s killing blow.

He then delivers one of the most devastating and satisfying punches that knocks out Saturn with blood gushing out from his face. Bonney, now in her child form, breaks down in tears as her father, despite losing his free will, moves to protect his daughter out of pure instinct.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1138

Bonney in One Piece Episode 1137 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1138 is titled “Thank You, Dad: Bonney and Kuma’s Warm Embrace.” The preview teases an emotional reunion between Bonney and Kuma after being apart for all these years. Bonney is shown crying in her child form. Meanwhile, Kuma pushes his battered body beyond its limits to reach her, despite being severely wounded and barely able to stand.

The episode will center on their long-awaited reunion and explore the aftermath of Kuma’s devastating punch that sent Saturn flying. With the battlefield shifting, the Straw Hats may finally gain the upper hand. Luffy, now fully recharged, is expected to jump back into the fight. Still, the heart of the episode will be Bonney and Kuma’s long-overdue embrace.

One Piece Episode 1138 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Below is a breakdown of release times across different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 3 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 3 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 3 Central European Time (CEST) 4:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 3 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 3 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 3 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 3

Here is the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1138:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1138

Saturn in One Piece Episode 1137 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1138 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its release in Japan. The episode will include subtitles in multiple languages. You can watch it on the platform’s website or app with a premium subscription. The episode will also be available on Netflix a week later.

With Bonney and Kuma finally reuniting, the upcoming episodes of the Egghead arc will be even more emotional and chaotic.