Bonney and Kuma share an emotional embrace as flashbacks of their past play out.

Saturn rises again despite his injuries and fights the Straw Hats

Saturn invokes a Buster Call on Egghead.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1139 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

One Piece Episode 1139 will show the devastating effects of the Buster Call that Saturn invoked in Episode 1138. The previous episode focused on an emotional reunion between Bonney and Kuma, while also revealing Saturn’s terrifying regeneration as he recovered instantly from Kuma and the Straw Hats’ attacks.

One Piece Episode 1139 is set to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. One Piece Episode 1139 will pick up as the World Government unleashes a full-scale assault on Egghead Island with the Buster Call. Let’s take a look at when Episode 1139 will be released and where fans can watch it.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1138?

Kuma and Bonney hugging in One Piece Episode 1138 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1138, titled “Thank You, Dad: Bonney and Kuma’s Warm Embrace,” opens with Saturn flying across Egghead from Kuma’s punch and crashing into some nearby buildings, bringing them down around him. The Marines watch in shock as one of the Five Elders is struck by a former slave and rush to assist him.

Amidst the chaos, Bonney remains in her child form, still crying. Kuma, despite his severe injuries, slowly stumbles toward her. He gently lifts her up and hugs her. Through her sobs, Bonney says that even if the world calls him a tyrant, he’s the kindest person ever, and that her mother was amazing too. It’s a very emotional moment as father and daughter are finally reunited.

Saturn in One Piece Episode 1138 | Credits: Toei Animation

However, Saturn, still reeling from Kuma’s punch, emerges from the rubble, showing the extent of the damage he suffered. He asks Vegapunk how Kuma is still alive. Vegapunk suggests that maybe it was his love for Bonney that overrode even the most advanced programming.

Saturn then instantly regenerates and launches an attack on Kuma, but Sanji steps in to block him. Franky follows up with a Radical beam that injures Saturn. Kizaru then joins the fight, kicking Franky away. Vegapunk tells the others to get Kuma and Bonney to safety while he handles Saturn. However, Saturn then calls for a Buster Call on Egghead, saying there are too many important people on the island who pose a threat to the World Government.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1139

Egghead Island in One Piece Episode 1138 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1139 is titled “Destroy Egghead – The Buster Call is Invoked.” The preview shows alarms blaring all across Egghead as the navy bombards the island despite Vegapunk pleading for Saturn to withdraw the Buster Call, explaining that the island is crucial for events that will happen in the future.

The episode will see Egghead descend into chaos as the Buster Call threatens to wipe out the entire island. The Straw Hats will need to escape quickly, but it won’t be easy and will come at a steep cost. As the crew scrambles for safety, Vegapunk watches his life’s work burn. The episode is set to be an action-packed ride.

Bonney and Kuma in One Piece Episode 1138 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1139 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Here is a breakdown of release times in key time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 10 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 10 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 10 Central European Time (CEST) 4:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 10 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 10 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 10

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1139

Saturn being hit with Franky’s beam in One Piece Episode 1138 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1139 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. It will have subtitles in several languages. You can stream it on the Crunchyroll website or app if you have a premium account. The episode is also expected to be added to Netflix Japan about a week later.

With the Buster Call finally being invoked, Episode 1139 will be a major turning point in the Egghead arc. Stay tuned for more action, as the Final Saga continues.