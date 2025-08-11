Summary:

Kizaru destroys Franky’s vacuum rocket mid-flight

Saturn refuses Vegapunk’s plea to stop the Buster Call on Egghead

Dorry and Brogy destroy Saturn’s warship and head to Egghead

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1140 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

One Piece Episode 1140 will pick up with Egghead Island still under heavy bombardment following Saturn’s Buster Call. In the previous episode, the Marines intensified their assault while Kizaru intercepted Franky’s group, and the Pacifistas moved in to eliminate both Kuma and Bonney. The episode concluded with the reveal that the warship Saturn had dispatched to pursue the escaping researchers was destroyed by Dorry and Brogy, who are now sailing toward Egghead.

One Piece Episode 1140 is set to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The episode will likely show Luffy rejoin the battle in Gear Fifth, saving Bonney and Kuma from the Pacifistas, with Dorry and Brogy also arriving at Egghead to help out the Straw Hats. Let’s take a look at when Episode 1140 will be released and where fans can watch it.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1139?

Saturn and Vegapunk in One Piece episode 1139 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1139, titled “Destroy Egghead – The Buster Call Is Invoked,” opens with Vegapunk pleading with Saturn to revoke the Buster Call, explaining that Egghead’s research represents a century’s worth of scientific progress. However, Saturn refuses to do so. The Marines prepare for the bombardment, and Saturn reveals he has already sent a warship to sink the ship that escaped the island earlier, as the people on that ship might know about the Void Century.

Down below, Franky, Atlas, Bonney, and Kuma board the vacuum rocket bound for the Labophase, while Sanji rushes back to rescue Vegapunk. Along the way, he contacts Nami to confirm that Lilith and Brook have successfully moved the Thousand Sunny to safety. Before Franky’s group can reach their destination, Kizaru intercepts them and destroys the rocket mid-flight.

As the Marines begin bombardment, several Pacifistas lock onto Kuma and Bonney, preparing to finish them with their beams. Meanwhile, far from Egghead, the warship sent by Saturn is shown in ruins. Though the attackers remain unseen, it is strongly suggested that Dorry and Brogy are responsible, their ship now heading toward Egghead.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1140

Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece episode 1139 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1140 is titled “An Admired Hero – The Warrior of Liberation Who Saves Bonney.” The preview shows Luffy back in Gear Fifth, saving Bonney from the Pacifistas as the Drums of Liberation echo across Egghead. Kizaru continues to engage the Straw Hats while Vegapunk works to preserve his research amid the destruction caused by the Buster Call.

The episode will also reveal Dorry and Brogy in full as they arrive at Egghead, confirming they were responsible for destroying the warship. Their involvement will shift the balance of the battle as they join forces with the Straw Hats against the World Government.

Kizaru in One Piece episode 1139 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1140 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Here is a breakdown of release times in key time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 17 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 17 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 17 Central European Time (CEST) 4:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 17 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 17 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 17 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 17 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 17

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1140

Zoro in One Piece episode 1139 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1140 will stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese broadcast, with subtitles available in multiple languages. Premium subscribers can watch it via the Crunchyroll website or app, while Netflix Japan is expected to add the episode roughly a week later.

With Luffy back in Gear Fifth and Dorry and Brogy joining the fray, Episode 1140 is set to turn the tide of battle as the Straw Hats gain powerful allies against the World Government.