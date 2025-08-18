One Piece Episode 1141: Release Date, Countdown, and Where to Watch

Summary:

Luffy goes Gear Fifth after regaining his strength

Pacifistas turn on the Marines following Bonney’s plea

Dorry and Brogy arrive at Egghead, crushing Marine warships

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1141 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

One Piece Episode 1141 will continue the chaos on Egghead Island as the Buster Call is in full effect. The previous episode saw Luffy return in Gear Fifth while Dorry and Brogy arrived at Egghead to help the Straw Hats escape. With the Giants arriving and Saturn and Kizaru ramping up their assault, the war on Egghead is about to escalate to an entirely new level.

One Piece Episode 1141 is set to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The episode will likely show the full strength of the Giant Warrior Pirates as they tear through the Marines, while Luffy faces Saturn and Zoro takes on Lucci. Let’s take a look at the release schedule and where to watch episode 1141.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1140?

One Piece Episode 1140 begins with Luffy being surrounded by Marines, before he transforms into Gear Fifth. Saturn orders the Pacifistas to execute Kuma and Bonney, but Atlas convinces Bonney to shout her plea, causing the Pacifistas to turn on the Marines instead. This leads to massive destruction as Marine warships are blown apart and soldiers are wiped out. A flashback reveals Kuma had secretly programmed the Pacifistas to always protect Bonney, even against the orders of the world’s highest authority.

For this, Saturn pierces Vegapunk with his spider leg, gravely injuring him, and commands Kizaru to finish everyone off. Kizaru unleashes his beams against the Straw Hats, Kuma, Atlas, and Bonney, ready to cut down Kuma and Bonney with a light sword. However, Luffy strikes back just in time with his massive Haki-coated fist, punching Kizaru into a building nearby. Bonney then rushes to Vegapunk, finding him still alive, though Saturn declares their deaths inevitable.

Seeing Luffy in his Gear 5 form, Bonney realizes that he embodies the Sun God Nika she and Kuma have long believed in. The episode ends with the Giant Warrior Pirates arriving at Egghead, as Dorry and Brogy leap onto Marine warships, crushing them with ease and declaring their support for the Straw Hats, hailing Luffy as the Sun God.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1141

One Piece Episode 1141 is titled “Reliable Reinforcements! Dorry and Brogy Arrive!” The preview shows the two Elbaph giants wreaking havoc on the Navy, destroying warships and scattering Marines with their overwhelming power. Their arrival signals a turning point as the Straw Hats now have very powerful reinforcements.

The episode will also show Zoro fighting against Lucci, with Gear 5 Luffy likely facing Saturn, while Sanji faces Kizaru. With the Giants on their side, the Straw Hats now finally have a chance to push back against the Buster Call and escape Egghead.

One Piece Episode 1141 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Here’s when the episode will be available in different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 24 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:15 AM, Sunday, Aug 24 British Summer Time (BST) 3:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 24 Central European Time (CEST) 4:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 24 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 24 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 24 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:15 PM, Sunday, Aug 24 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:45 PM, Sunday, Aug 24

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1141

One Piece Episode 1141 will stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan, with subtitles available in multiple languages. Premium users can watch through the Crunchyroll website or app, while Netflix Japan will add the episode about a week later.

With Luffy fighting as Nika, the Pacifistas siding with Bonney, and Dorry and Brogy crushing the Navy, Episode 1141 sets the stage for one of the most explosive moments in the Egghead arc as the Straw Hats take on the World Government head-on.