One Piece Episode 1142 Delayed – Release Date and Countdown Timer

One Piece Episode 1142 has been delayed due to yet another recap special.

Episode 1142 teases Vegapunk’s message alongside heated battles with Luffy, Sanji, Brogy, and Dorry.

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1142 will be released.

The One Piece Egghead arc has been nothing but explosive, with Luffy, the Straw Hats, and their allies facing overwhelming odds against Saint Saturn and Admiral Kizaru.

With the Giant Warrior Pirates joining the fray and Luffy unleashing his Gear 5 powers, the tension is at its peak. However, just as the action reached new heights, fans received disappointing news: One Piece Episode 1142 will not be airing on August 31 as scheduled.

Why One Piece Episode 1142 Is Delayed

Luffy striking Saturn in One Piece Episode 1141| Credits: Toei Animation

Instead of a new episode, Toei Animation will be airing another recap special. This week’s episode is Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Proud Dream of the Giants, in which Chopper returns to the history of the giants in One Piece.

The recaps have now become a regular monthly occurrence since the anime’s return from its long hiatus. But it’s quite irritating to watch them at such an intense point of the story, especially with Egghead’s storyline nearing its climax.

When Will One Piece Episode 1142 Be Released?

Sanji vs Kizaru as seen in One Piece Episode 1141| Credits: Toei Animation

Fortunately, this is just a week’s delay. One Piece Episode 1142, Come In, World – Vegapunk’s Message, will now air on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 7:15 AM PT. Here is a countdown timer for One Piece episode 1142. Bookmark so you will be the first to know when the episode releases.

The episode will be streaming on Crunchyroll a few hours after its original Japanese airing, with Netflix streaming the latest episodes of the Egghead arc as well.

What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1142

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece Episode 1141 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1141 laid the groundwork with amazing developments: the return of Brogy and Dorry, Luffy striking Saturn, and Sanji surprising Kizaru by deflecting his laser. Episode 1142 will change gears to Vegapunk’s long-awaited global message, which could revolutionize the world of One Piece for good.

Meanwhile, the battles raging across Egghead are far from over. We can expect Brogy, Sanji, Dorry, and Luffy to hold the Navy and Saturn off while Vegapunk prepares to transmit his message.

For now, the wait may only be a week, but with so much hanging in the balance, September 7 cannot come soon enough.