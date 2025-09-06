One Piece Episode 1142: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Luffy unleashes Gear 5 again while Vegapunk prepares a secret message for the world.

Giants Brogy and Dorry join the battle, shifting momentum for the Straw Hats’ survival.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1142, release date, and countdown timer.

The Egghead Arc is at its boiling point, and we can’t wait to see what happens next in the anime. After an amazing Episode 1141 with Luffy’s return in Gear 5, the arrival of Brogy and Dorry, and Sanji shocking Kizaru, all eyes are now on what’s coming next.

With Saturn, Vegapunk, and the Straw Hats locked in a tense standoff, One Piece Episode 1142 will see a massive continuation of these battles and the reveal of Vegapunk’s highly anticipated message. Here is everything on One Piece episode 1142’s release date, preview, countdown timer, and where to watch the next episode.

One Piece Episode 1141 Recap

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1141 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1141 was the game-changer for the Egghead Arc. The arrival of Dorry and Brogy alongside the Giant Warrior Pirates tilted the balance of the battlefield. Their devastating strike destroyed multiple Marine ships and left the Navy stunned to witness the giants standing together after years of fighting each other on Little Garden.

The actual highlight was Luffy’s return in Gear 5. After his intense clash with Kizaru, Luffy was left drained and unable to move. Surprisingly, Kizaru was the one who secretly provided Luffy with food to regain his strength, showing cracks in his loyalty to Saturn’s orders. Due to this, Luffy regained his strength and unleashed Gear 5 once again.

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

Luffy rescued Bonney with his powers and struck a massive new attack at the Elder. For Bonney, this was the first time witnessing Luffy’s true form as Nika, the Warrior of Liberation, a figure she learned about from Kuma as a child.

Meanwhile, Zoro continued on his lengthy fight against Rob Lucci, but neither of them gained the upper hand. The episode ended with chaos on all fronts: Sanji deflected a laser beam from Kizaru, surprising the Admiral, while Caribou begged Catarina Devon and Van Augur to let him join the Blackbeard Pirates.

RELATED:

One Piece Episode 1142 Preview

#ONEPIECE



The official preview of One Piece episode 1142 🚨🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/G0SRIg6ett — One Piece News (@OPNEWS2025) August 31, 2025

One Piece Episode 1142, titled “Come In, World – Vegapunk’s Message”, surely heightens the stakes even more. The spotlight will shift toward Dr. Vegapunk, who, despite his grave injuries at the hands of Saturn, Vegapunk appears to have prepared one last transmission for the world. His message could reveal secrets that change everything about the Egghead battle.

The preview shows Sanji taking charge of protecting Vegapunk. As fast and agile as he is, Sanji appears more than capable of carrying the scientist to safety ahead of an attack from Saturn and Kizaru.

Sanji projecting Vegapunk in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

Meanwhile, Luffy’s rematch with Saturn will continue, with Luffy going all out with Gear 5. One of the biggest questions is whether Luffy will find a way to overcome Saturn’s terrifying regenerative abilities.

On the giants’ side,Brogy and Dorry will continue their mission to save Luffy and the Straw Hats, further cementing why the giants of Elbaf view him as such an important figure. Meanwhile, we may also witness more of Caribou’s desperate plea to join Blackbeard’s crew, although Van Augur and Catarina Devon remain suspicious of him.

Having so many plotlines, Episode 1142 could be one of the most intense episodes of the entire Egghead Arc.

Luffy fighting Saturn in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1142 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The release was slightly delayed due to a recap episode on August 31, but the anime is now back on track.

Here’s when you can watch it in your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 8:45 AM United States / Canada (EST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:45 AM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 5:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 7:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, September 7, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, September 8, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, September 8, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, September 8, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, September 8, 2025 3:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 12:45 PM Mexico (CST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 10:45 AM

For better understanding, refer to this countdown timer:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1142?

Kizaru as seen in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1142 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll right after its Japanese broadcast. The episode will be available with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub is catching up but still lags behind, so sub-watchers will be the first to see this crucial installment.

Netflix also offers One Piece streaming, but they usually stream the episode a week later than Crunchyroll’s release. For hardcore fans who are looking to keep up with Egghead’s finale, Crunchyroll is the best option.

As usual, you can follow the manga and keep up with the current chapters on Viz Media or the Shonen Jump+ app, which is updated weekly.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1142

Brogy saving Bonney in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1142 will feature Luffy fighting Saturn head-on with Gear 5. However, the highlight of the episode is going to be Vegapunk’s world-shaking message, which makes this episode one of the most anticipated in the entire Egghead Arc.

Episode 1141 already gave the Straw Hats a much-needed momentum shift to escape the island, but the danger is far from over. Saturn and the World Government will not let them run so easily, and Vegapunk’s fate still hangs by a thread. Whether you’re watching for the fight scenes or the long-awaited reveals, Episode 1142 promises to be unforgettable.