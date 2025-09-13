One Piece Episode 1143: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1143 will follow the fallout of Vegapunk’s death, the Straw Hats’ escape, and the World Government’s attempt to stop the truth.

The previous episode ended with Luffy battling Kizaru and Saturn while Vegapunk’s final broadcast began.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1143 release date and where to watch it.

One Piece’s Egghead Island arc is at a boiling point, and the cliffhangers in One Piece 1142 left fans in anticipation of the next move. The death of Dr. Vegapunk and the start of the mysterious world broadcast by him set the stage for One Piece 1143 becoming one of the anime’s most significant episodes yet.

With Luffy battling both Kizaru and Saturn, and the World Government scrambling to suppress Vegapunk’s message, the next episode promises high-stakes action and revelations that could alter the series forever. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, and what to expect from One Piece Episode 1143.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1142?

Sanji protecting Vegapunk in One Piece Episode 1142 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1142, “Come In, World – Vegapunk’s Message,” began with Caribou being interrogated by Catarina Devon and Van Augur of the Blackbeard Pirates. His life at stake, Caribou tries to negotiate by offering useful information about the Ancient Weapons.

At the same time, chaos was unleashed upon Egghead. On board the ship, a Vice Admiral attacked Bonney, Atlas, and Franky but was beaten off by the timely arrival of the Giant Warrior Pirates Dorry and Brogy. Their advent tipped the balance of power and sparked emotional reunions, particularly for Usopp.

The real shock came when Saturn revealed a terrifying hybrid form while Kizaru delivered a fatal blow to Vegapunk. As Sanji rushed to save the wounded scientist, Luffy went into Gear 5 to hold back Saturn and Kizaru at once.

Even so, the injuries proved too much for Vegapunk, and he died. However, before dying, he activated a pre-recorded broadcast that began transmitting around the world. His foreboding words held a promise of telling the long-suppressed truth about the world.

What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1143

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1143 | Credits: Toei Animation

Titled “Vegapunk’s Secret Plan – A Tense Worldwide Broadcast,” Episode 1143 is set to center on Vegapunk’s final message. It would potentially reveal the secrets of Void Century, the Ancient Kingdom, and how the World Government came to be. With the broadcast transmitted across the sea, the fans will witness the reactions coming in from all parts of the globe.

Luffy’s battle will continue to escalate as he restrains Saturn and Kizaru, and the Straw Hats try to escape Egghead amidst the chaos. Look for Saturn to desperately try to cut off the transmission of Vegapunk’s message before too much information is revealed, while the Gorosei may prepare their next move.

Elsewhere, the negotiations between Caribou and Blackbeard’s men are set to continue, hinting at a major new subplot that may expand in upcoming episodes. With Dorry and Brogy pushing deeper into the battlefield, their role in helping Luffy and the crew escape will be crucial.

Sabo’s reaction to Vegapunk’s broadcast as seen in One Piece Episode 1143 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1143 will be released on Sunday, September 14th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. The viewing schedule differs by region, and the fans globally have access to the episodes in their respective time zones:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Sunday, September 14, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, September 14, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, September 15, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Monday, September 15, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Monday, September 15, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, September 15, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, September 15, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, September 15, 2025 4:00 AM

For better understanding, refer to this countdown timer:

Toei has not indicated any delay for this episode yet, so the episode should arrive on time. However, a short break is planned after Episode 1145 in early October.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1143

Rebecca’s reaction to Vegapunk’s broadcast as seen in One Piece Episode 1143 | Credits: Toei Animation

Crunchyroll is the best way to stream One Piece Episode 1143 because it simulcasts new episodes a few hours after they air in Japan. Netflix also airs One Piece in a few regions, but new episodes typically show up around a week after the Crunchyroll release.

Crunchyroll offers a seven-day free trial for new users, with plans starting at $7.99 and going up to $15.99 per month. It offers both subbed and dubbed episodes and is the most reliable option for fans who want to watch One Piece legally and without delay.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1143

One Piece Episode 1143 is shaping up to be one of the most significant episodes in the series’ history. With the demise of Vegapunk and his world-shaking broadcast just commencing, the anime is giving fans the answers they have waited decades to uncover.

Between Luffy’s Gear 5 battle, Saturn’s monstrous powers, and the Giants’ arrival, the Egghead Island arc has reached a point of no return. Mark your calendar for September 14, 2025, because when One Piece Episode 1143 airs, the truth about the world may finally start to come to light.