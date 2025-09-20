One Piece Episode 1144: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:
- One Piece Episode 1144 marks the long-awaited arrival of all Five Elders on Egghead Island.
- Luffy’s Gear 5 clash intensifies as the Straw Hats struggle against overwhelming Gorosei power.
- Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1144 and when it will release.
One Piece Episode 1144 is almost here and promises to be a pivotal installment in the Egghead Arc. Titled “The Worst Nightmare — The Five Elders Come Together,” this episode will at long last introduce the remaining Gorosei on Egghead Island as Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast overseas continues to threaten the World Government. Let’s have a look at what One Piece Episode 1144 promises and when it will release.
One Piece Episode 1143 Recap: Luffy vs. Kizaru and Saturn
One Piece Episode 1143 raised the Egghead Arc to great heights as Dr. Vegapunk sets the stage for his world-shaking broadcast. The episode showed people everywhere pausing to hear his message, from Dressrosa to Water 7, even catching the Revolutionary Army’s attention. This global buzz underlined just how explosive Vegapunk’s reveal could be.
Meanwhile, the action against Egghead was pure pandemonium. Luffy, in Gear 5, fought Saturn and Kizaru with his usual mix of comedy and power, flattening them as pancakes and even spinning Kizaru as pizza dough.
Saturn’s bizarre UFO-like form was an added spectacle, with the other Elders’ introduction looming. The cliffhanger had us hyped for Episode 1144’s explosive showdown.
What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1144
Episode 1144, “The Worst Nightmare — The Five Elders Come Together,” adapts Chapter 1110 of the manga. It will be the first time we see all five members of the Gorosei: Jaygarcia Saturn, Marcus Mars, Topman Warcury, Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, and Shepherd Ju Peter, enter the battlefield in their terrifying Zoan forms.
Their authority and raw strength make them the most dangerous Celestial Dragons alive, second only to Imu. Luffy, still in Gear 5, will be fighting multiple Elders at the same time.
Saturn and Kizaru were tough, but the combined might of all five Elders is on a completely different level. The preview foreshadows their arrival on Egghead Island, marked by lightning and a brewing storm. It also shows Zoro and Lucci looking exhausted after their intense duel, and it won’t be long before we finally see who emerges as the champion.
It looks quite obvious that the Straw Hats won’t be able to take on all five Elders on their own. Their only option to survive is to leave the island as soon as possible, before any more casualties.
On the animation side, Episode 1144 is in capable hands. Vincent Chansard, the man behind Luffy vs. Kaido, is back to work on the visuals. His last work on Gear 5 was a highlight of Wano, and his upcoming work promises even more excitement, with the Gorosei’s monstrous forms taking center stage.
One Piece Episode 1144 Release Date and Countdown Timer
One Piece Episode 1144 is set to release on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. You can catch the episode according to your region:
|Region / Timezone
|Release Date
|Release Time
|United States (PT)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|8:00 AM
|United States / Canada (ET)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|11:00 AM
|Mexico (CST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|10:00 AM
|Brazil (BRT)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|12:00 PM
|United Kingdom (BST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|4:00 PM
|Europe (CEST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|5:00 PM
|South Africa (SAST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|5:00 PM
|UAE (GST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|7:00 PM
|India (IST)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|9:30 PM
|Indonesia (WIB)
|Sunday, September 21, 2025
|11:00 PM
|Philippines (PHT)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|12:30 AM
|Singapore (SGT)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|12:30 AM
|South Korea (KST)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|1:30 AM
|Japan (JST)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|1:30 AM
|Australia (AEST)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|2:30 AM
|New Zealand (NZST)
|Monday, September 22, 2025
|4:30 AM
For better understanding, refer to this countdown timer:One Piece Episode 1144
As always, the episode will stream worldwide on Crunchyroll after it broadcasts in Japan. Netflix broadcasts One Piece as well in certain regions, yet Crunchyroll remains the go-to service for same-day simulcasts.
Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1144
You will be able to stream Episode 1144 of One Piece on Crunchyroll immediately after its Japanese broadcast. In regions where Netflix holds streaming rights, you may also find the new episode there, but availability isn’t as quick as Crunchyroll’s release.
Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1144
The Egghead Arc, up until now, has been full of surprising moments. But Episode 1144 is set to become one of the most historic moments in the anime’s history.
With the Five Elders assembled and Vegapunk’s broadcast about to reveal global secrets, the tension is palpable. Meanwhile, Luffy in Gear 5 takes on the World Government’s top power, pushing the stakes to their absolute limit.
With Vincent Chansard back to guarantee some top-quality animation and the storyline reaching its boiling point, Episode 1144 is not merely another episode; it’s an event. The only question now is whether the Straw Hats can hold out long enough for Vegapunk’s final message to reach the world.