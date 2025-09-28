One Piece Episode 1145: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Episode 1145 brings Luffy together with Elbaf’s legendary warriors for a climactic showdown.

Dorry and Brogy’s arrival shifts the battle against the Five Elders dramatically.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1145 and when it will release.

One Piece Episode 1145 is about to shake the Egghead arc to its core. After One Piece Episode 1144’s breathtaking animations and terrifying reveal of the Five Elders, Luffy is now standing alongside legendary Elbaf warriors. With Egghead Island becoming a full-scale battlefield, the upcoming episode will decide the fate of both Vegapunk’s broadcast and the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece Episode 1145 Recap

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1144 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1144, “The Worst Nightmare – The Five Elders Gather,” was absolutely spectacular. The Five Elders finally arrived on Egghead Island in their monstrous forms and turned the battlefield into an all-out nightmare. Luffy struggled to keep up with the overwhelming power of these World Government figures, even getting swallowed by one of the terrifying Elders.

Zoro clashed fiercely with Rob Lucci, unleashing the full might of his three-sword style. Sanji’s remark, calling him “deadweight,” pushed him to his limits. In the end, Zoro secured a decisive victory, proving his strength once again.

Saint Topman Warcury as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

In the meantime, Usopp managed to get the Thousand Sunny to safety, and Sanji alerted Nami to the increasing danger. But the moment that best shook the fandom was the arrival of Dorry and Brogy, the legendary Elbaf giants, who rescued Luffy when all seemed lost. They made it seem as if the Five Elders were no threat to them.

Episode 1144 felt more like a theatrical experience than a standard weekly anime. Toei’s animation went all out with this episode. Not to mention that Vincent Chansard also worked on this episode. He is quite popular among fans for his amazing work on Luffy vs Kaido, Luffy vs Kizaru, and now this episode.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1145

Dorry and Boggy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1145, “Friends Fight Together! Luffy and the Warriors of Elbaf,” has all the potential to raise the stakes even higher.

Now that giants are officially entering the Egghead Island chaos, there is going to be a bloody clash between Straw Hats’ new allies and the fearsome Five Elders. Their combined attacks, along with Luffy’s Gear 5, could finally tip the scales of battle.

Vegapunk’s transmission also hangs in the balance. As Saint Marcus Mars heads toward the transmission, the world-shattering message may never reach the public if he manages to destroy it.

Episode 1145 will see Sanji getting Vegapunk to safety, while Luffy and the Elbaf Giants face off with the Five Elders. Yet one question still lingers: can the giants and Luffy hold off the Elders long enough to protect Vegapunk’s revelation? This battle has the potential to revolutionize not just the Egghead arc but the entire future of One Piece.

St. Marcus Mars as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1145 is set to release on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 11:15 JST in Japan. For global viewers, here are the release times:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Sunday, September 28, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Sunday, September 28, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, September 28, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 28, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, September 28, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, September 29, 2025 12:30 AM Singapore (SGT) Monday, September 29, 2025 12:30 AM South Korea (KST) Monday, September 29, 2025 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Monday, September 29, 2025 1:30 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, September 29, 2025 2:30 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, September 29, 2025 4:30 AM

For better understanding, refer to this countdown timer:

After the next installment, the One Piece anime will take a two-week break, delaying Episode 1146 until October 12, 2025. These breaks are common since the series resumed after its six-month hiatus in early 2025. It gives animators extra time to maintain the upgraded quality introduced during the Wano arc.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1145

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1145 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Outside of Japan, Crunchyroll remains the main platform for streaming One Piece. The episode will be available with subtitles soon after the Japanese broadcast.

You can watch the episode via Crunchyroll’s website, app, and other supported devices. Netflix is also simulcasting in some countries, so depending on your location, you might have two options for watching.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1145

Episode 1145 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated episodes of the Egghead arc. With the Five Elders in their devil fruit forms, the arrival of Dorry and Brogy, and Luffy fighting to protect his crew and Vegapunk’s broadcast, the stakes have never been higher.

With Crunchyroll streaming and an official release date of September 28, 2025, you cannot miss this one.