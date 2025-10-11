One Piece Episode 1146 Won’t Release This Week – Recap to Replace It

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1146 won’t release this week as the anime goes on a two-week break.

A recap episode titled ‘Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – Traitors’ Masquerade will air instead.

Here’s everything you need to know about the delay of One Piece Episode 1146.

If you were looking forward to this week’s episode, you might be disappointed, as One Piece Episode 1146 has been delayed this week. Toei Animation has officially confirmed that there will be no new episode this week. The anime has entered another short break, leaving us hanging just when the Egghead Island arc had reached one of its most thrilling moments.

Toei will air a special recap episode on October 12, followed by the release of Episode 1146 the week after, on October 19. Let’s find out when One Piece Episode 1146 will actually release.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1145?

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

The previous episode delivered one of the most intense sequences of the Egghead Island arc to date. The arrival of the Five Elders had everyone in stunned silence. Sanji quickly warned Nami to leave as soon as possible, or escaping the island later would have become much harder.

Meanwhile, Luffy, alongside Dorry and Brogy, faced off against two of the terrifying Five Elders: Saturn and Warcury. Luffy’s cartoonish Gear 5 abilities met the brute force of the Elders’ Haki-infused attacks, which rattled the island to its core.

At the end of Episode 1145, Saturn orders the Marines to capture Bonney immediately. Just as things reach their peak, the Iron Giant suddenly awakens, calling out for Joyboy.

When Will One Piece Episode 1146 Release?

Bonney as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1146 will officially release on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET). It will first air in Japan before becoming available for international streaming shortly after.

In the meantime, you can watch the upcoming recap episode on October 12, titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – Traitors’ Masquerade.” This special episode will spotlight Rob Lucci and the agents of Cypher Pol “Aigis” Zero, offering a refresher before the main story returns.

Where Can You Watch One Piece Episode 1146?

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

Once it airs, you’ll be able to watch One Piece Episode 1146 exclusively on Crunchyroll. It will be available in Japanese audio with English subtitles. Netflix also streams the anime, but new episodes usually arrive about a week after their release on Crunchyroll.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1146 Delay

Sure, waiting an extra week or two might be frustrating, but Toei Animation’s short break is likely an aim to sustain quality and avoid catching up to the manga of Eiichiro Oda. With how stunning the Egghead Island arc has been so far, this delay could just ensure that Episode 1146 has the level of animation and storytelling that One Piece deserves.

So, while there’s no new episode this week, it’ll definitely be worth waiting until October 19.