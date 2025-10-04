Home » Anime » One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed – Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week

One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed – Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week

Luffy’s battle hits a brief stop as Toei Animation takes a short break to polish the Egghead climax.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • One Piece Episode 1146 got delayed and won’t air this Sunday, October 5, 2025.
  • A special “Dr. Chopper” recap episode will air instead.
  • Here’s why One Piece Episode 1146 was delayed and when it will be released.
One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed - Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week

The hype around One Piece Episode 1146 just hit a speed bump. While we are eagerly waiting to see the next explosive chapter in the Egghead Island arc, Toei Animation has confirmed that the anime will take a short break. Unfortunately, that means no new episode will air on October 5, 2025, leaving us hanging after the intense battle between Luffy, Dorry, Brogy, and the terrifying Five Elders.

Why Is One Piece Episode 1146 Getting Delayed?

A still from One Piece Episode 1145 - One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed - Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week
Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

The delay is not random. One Piece has been on regular hiatuses lately. Sometimes to prevent the anime from catching up with the manga, and other times to give the animators some much-needed rest. This time around, it seems the animation crew is going all out so that the Egghead climax gets the treatment it deserves.

Rather than Episode 1146, there will be a non-canonical Dr. Chopper special episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – Traitors’ Masquerade” airing on October 12, 2025. This recap episode will cover CP0’s story and set up the events leading into the next big clash.

RELATED:

When will One Piece Episode 1146 Release?

A still from One Piece Episode 1145 - One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed - Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week
Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

We won’t have to wait too long. One Piece Episode 1146 will be released on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET). Once it airs in Japan, it will be available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming episode will apparently pick up right where Episode 1145 left us, with the chaos on Egghead Island escalating as the Five Elders close in on Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

RELATED:

Is this the Last Break before the Egghead Finale?

Probably not, but that’s completely understandable. The animation quality since the Wano arc has skyrocketed, and achieving that level of detail naturally requires more production time. These short breaks keep Eiichiro Oda’s manga ahead while leaving Toei Animation with time to produce the type of visual extravaganza that One Piece fans demand.

So yes, it’s frustrating to wait through another break, but what is in store for One Piece Episode 1146 will be well worth it. The Egghead Island arc is approaching its climax, and based on what Episode 1145 had in store, Episode 1146 is shaping up to be another jaw-dropping installment. From Luffy’s Gear 5 antics to the Five Elders’ monstrous power, the next episode promises nothing short of a cinematic showdown.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece: Was Rocks D. Xebec Stronger than Gol D....

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown,...

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown...

Why One Piece Chapter 1162 Is Delayed This Week

Sakamoto Days Season 2: When Will the Anime Return on...

Where to Start Sakamoto Days Manga After Season 1? Explained

One Piece: 10 Strongest Rocks Pirates Ranked

Who Is Iron Giant in One Piece and How is...

Blue Lock Gets Season 3 is Happening But How About...

One Piece Chapter 1161: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview