One Piece Episode 1146 Delayed – Sorry Fans, It Won’t Release This Week

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1146 got delayed and won’t air this Sunday, October 5, 2025.

A special “Dr. Chopper” recap episode will air instead.

Here’s why One Piece Episode 1146 was delayed and when it will be released.

The hype around One Piece Episode 1146 just hit a speed bump. While we are eagerly waiting to see the next explosive chapter in the Egghead Island arc, Toei Animation has confirmed that the anime will take a short break. Unfortunately, that means no new episode will air on October 5, 2025, leaving us hanging after the intense battle between Luffy, Dorry, Brogy, and the terrifying Five Elders.

Why Is One Piece Episode 1146 Getting Delayed?

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

The delay is not random. One Piece has been on regular hiatuses lately. Sometimes to prevent the anime from catching up with the manga, and other times to give the animators some much-needed rest. This time around, it seems the animation crew is going all out so that the Egghead climax gets the treatment it deserves.

Rather than Episode 1146, there will be a non-canonical Dr. Chopper special episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – Traitors’ Masquerade” airing on October 12, 2025. This recap episode will cover CP0’s story and set up the events leading into the next big clash.

RELATED:

When will One Piece Episode 1146 Release?

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

We won’t have to wait too long. One Piece Episode 1146 will be released on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET). Once it airs in Japan, it will be available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming episode will apparently pick up right where Episode 1145 left us, with the chaos on Egghead Island escalating as the Five Elders close in on Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

RELATED:

Is this the Last Break before the Egghead Finale?

Probably not, but that’s completely understandable. The animation quality since the Wano arc has skyrocketed, and achieving that level of detail naturally requires more production time. These short breaks keep Eiichiro Oda’s manga ahead while leaving Toei Animation with time to produce the type of visual extravaganza that One Piece fans demand.

So yes, it’s frustrating to wait through another break, but what is in store for One Piece Episode 1146 will be well worth it. The Egghead Island arc is approaching its climax, and based on what Episode 1145 had in store, Episode 1146 is shaping up to be another jaw-dropping installment. From Luffy’s Gear 5 antics to the Five Elders’ monstrous power, the next episode promises nothing short of a cinematic showdown.