One Piece Episode 1147: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Luffy, Bonney, and the Straw Hats face intense battles against the Five Elders on Egghead Island.

Episode 1147 is set to begin Dr. Vegapunk’s worldwide broadcast, revealing secrets that could change the One Piece world forever.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1147, along with its release date.

If you thought Episode 1146 pushed the Egghead Island Arc to its limits, get ready, as One Piece Episode 1147 is where the world is about to shake. With Vegapunk’s mysterious global broadcast finally starting and the Five Elders on the move, the Straw Hat Pirates face one of their most desperate situations yet.

The upcoming episode promises not just action but a revelation that could change everything we know about the Grand Line. While Luffy, Bonney, and the crew fight for their survival against the Elders’ wrath, the rest of the world will be listening to Vegapunk’s final message, one that might change history forever. Let’s take a look at what Episode 1147 has in store.

One Piece Episode 1146 Recap

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1146 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1146 proved to be a true visual spectacle from Toei Animation after the two-week wait. As chaos erupts to a whole new level on Egghead Island, Luffy, Bonney, and the giants clash against the Five Elders. Nusjuro’s terrifying rage and Warcury’s brute power made it clear that the Elders aren’t figureheads; they are monsters in their own right.

Meanwhile, Stussy decided to stay behind to shut down the Frontier Dome so that the Straw Hats could make one last attempt at escape. Edison understood her decision, as it was the only way they could escape the island alive while keeping the lab safe.

As the Straw Hat crew scrambled to flee, Saturn caught up with Nami and Chopper’s group, while Bonney and Franky fought the Navy vice-admirals. Luffy regained his strength using the giants’ emergency food after exhausting himself in Gear 5 and managed to land a powerful Red Roc on Warcury.

Still, even that wasn’t enough to slow him down. Episode 1146 wrapped up with Mars locating the Transmission Den Den Mushi to prevent Vegapunk’s broadcast.

What Will Happen in One Piece Episode 1147?

NEXT ONEPIECE ANIME EPISODE PREVIEW 1147 pic.twitter.com/EF5LowmyVE — Pew (@pewpiece) October 19, 2025

Episode 1147, titled “A Shocking Conclusion – Vegapunk’s Great Prediction,” will see Mars destroying what he thought was the Transmission Den Den Mushi to prevent Vegapunk’s broadcast.

However, it turns out to be a decoy, highlighting just how much advanced planning Vegapunk had done. Finally, the long-awaited transmission from Vegapunk airs, broadcasting from Syrup Village all the way to Hachinosu.

His message reveals that he has already died and programmed the broadcast to play after his heart stopped. He confesses to having committed two ‘grave sins,’ though he doesn’t reveal what they are yet.

He warns the world that the planet itself will soon sink into the Blue Sea. It’s the kind of revelation that shakes the whole world, hinting at the water city we saw at Wano-kuni.

Nusjuro grabs Sanji in One Piece Episode 1147 | Credits: Toei Animation

Meanwhile, the Five Elders are enraged over the failure to shut down the broadcast. Mars transforms into his monstrous Itsumade form, while Saturn and Warcury point out that destroying the lab could erase the Mother Flame technology.

Sanji sets off to save Bonney and Franky from Nusjuro’s attack, landing a powerful kick straight to the Elder’s jaw. However, Nusjuro traps him in his jaws. With Oimo and Kashii intervening to restrain Nusjuro, Bonney uses her Distorted Future ability to transform into a giant to land a blow on him.

From every corner of Egghead, the Straw Hat Pirates, Vegapunk’s satellites, and citizens of the world gear up for the aftermath that comes with Vegapunk’s words.

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Episode 1147 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1147 will be released on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT. Here’s the release date and time for Episode 1147 according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 5:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 7:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, October 26, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, October 27, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, October 27, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, October 27, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, October 27, 2025 3:45 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1147:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1147

Robin as seen in One Piece Episode 1147 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1147 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, which streams new episodes with subtitles shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

The episode will subsequently be available for Netflix subscribers in select regions, usually one week after Crunchyroll’s global simulcast. For the latest coverage of Egghead Island, Crunchyroll continues to be the fastest and most reliable place to stream One Piece Episode 1147.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1147

One Piece Episode 1147 will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment in the anime’s final saga. Vegapunk’s revelation could expose the hidden truths of the Void Century, the Ancient Kingdom, and the shadowy forces manipulating the world from behind the scenes.

With the Elders’ fury pitted against the Straw Hats’ resolve, this could very well be the episode where history starts to change. Don’t miss Vegapunk’s final words, as the truth of the world is finally coming to light.