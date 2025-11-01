One Piece Episode 1148: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Episode 1148 continues Dr. Vegapunk’s shocking broadcast, revealing secrets about the Void Century.

The episode will have revelations about the first pirate in the history of One Piece, Joyboy.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1148 and when it will release.

One Piece Episode 1148 will finally give some details related to the Void Century. It will feature how Joyboy fought against the World Government 900 years ago. On top of that, Vegapunk will also reveal the reason behind the recent calamities shaking the One Piece world.

The previous episode received several complaints from the fans online regarding its pacing, but that seems to have been fixed now, as Episode 1148 will adapt two manga chapters instead of one. So, let’s take a look at what Episode 1148 has in store and when it will be released.

One Piece Episode 1147 Recap

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1147 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1147 marked a turning point in the Egghead Island Arc. The episode focused on Dr. Vegapunk’s world-shaking broadcast, where he began to reveal forbidden truths about the hidden history of the world. The Five Elders desperately tried to shut it down, but the Straw Hat crew, unintentionally or not, kept getting in their way.

We were also treated to the long-awaited Sanji moment, as he heroically saved Bonney and Franky from Nusjuro, one of the Five Elders. While the animation was not as spectacular as earlier Egghead highlights, it was emotional nonetheless.

Throughout the episode, we see reactions from across the One Piece world, with familiar faces returning as global chaos spreads and Vegapunk declares the world itself is sinking. Vegapunk warned of an approaching disaster that could raise sea levels and submerge islands around the world.

What Will Happen in One Piece Episode 1148?

ONE PIECE EPISODE 1148 PREVIEW pic.twitter.com/8q9LQQks1K — One Piece Daily (@opdaiIy) October 26, 2025

Titled “The Lost History — Joy Boy, The First Pirate,” Episode 1148 will continue Vegapunk’s broadcast, unveiling the lost secrets of the Void Century. This episode is set to cover two chapters from the manga, Chapter 1114 and 1115.

In the following broadcast, Vegapunk will claim that a catastrophic event 1,000 years ago sank the ancient world beneath the sea, an unnatural disaster he believes was caused by the Ancient Weapons.

His revelation shakes not only the Marines but also people across the world, from Mock Town to Fish-Man Island. This episode should finally introduce Joy Boy’s true identity, the man who once opposed the founders of the World Government, the “Allied Powers” of twenty kingdoms.

St. Saturn as seen in One Piece Episode 1148 | Credits: Toei Animation

Vegapunk’s words suggest that Joy Boy wasn’t just a symbol of freedom but actually the first man to sail as a pirate, directly relating him to the origins of Nika and Luffy’s inherited will.

Meanwhile, Saturn continues to push forward with his rampage on Egghead Island, heading straight for the Mother Flame, the mysterious energy source tied to Vegapunk’s inventions. Luffy, now in Gear Fifth, will clash with Warcury while the Iron Giant holds off Marine attacks.

As chaos engulfs the island, the episode will reveal Joy Boy’s war, the collapse of the ancient kingdom, and why the World Government fears this truth more than anything.

Otama as seen in One Piece Episode 1148 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1148 will be released on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST on Fuji TV. It will be available for international streaming shortly after its Japanese airing. Here is the worldwide release time schedule:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 5:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 7:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 2, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, November 3, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, November 3, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, November 3, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, November 3, 2025 3:45 AM

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1148

Carrot as seen in One Piece Episode 1148 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1148 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it broadcasts in Japan. The platform continues to serve as the go-to destination for viewers outside Japan to watch simulcasts with English subtitles. Netflix also streams One Piece episodes, though they usually release about a week after the initial broadcast, depending on your region.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1148

Episode 1148 isn’t just another episode; it’s a turning point that uncovers the real history of the One Piece world that the World Government tried to erase. The revelations by Vegapunk about Joy Boy and how the world is about to collapse may end up changing everything you thought you knew about the series. If you’ve been following the Egghead Arc, this episode is one you absolutely can’t miss.