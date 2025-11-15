One Piece Episode 1150: Preview, Release Date, Countdown, Timer

Summary:

Vegapunk’s global broadcast exposes the shocking truth about the Void Century and the Ancient Weapons.

The Iron Giant awakens, turning the tide as the Five Elders close in on Luffy’s crew.

Here’s One Piece Episode 1150 preview, countdown timer, and release date details

If you’ve been following the recent Egghead Island updates, One Piece Episode 1150 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases right now. At last, the Five Elders managed to locate Vegapunk’s Den Den Mushi, which had been broadcasting his final message to the entire world.

But it may already be too late, as Vegapunk’s shocking revelations about the Void Century and the ancient weapons have now led people everywhere to question the World Government’s authority. Let’s break down what will happen in Episode 1150 and when it will release.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1149 – Recap

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1149 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1149 was less about action and more about the truth shaking the very foundations of the world. Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast reached every corner of the Grand Line to deliver a hidden history about the Void Century.

According to him, the rise in the world’s sea levels by 200 meters was caused by a man-made cataclysm triggered by the Ancient Weapons, powerful tools that still exist today.

Meanwhile, on Egghead, chaos continues to escalate. Nusjuro breaks free from the giants and unleashes a devastating slash that splits Labophase in two, sending Cipher Pol agents and Seraphim plummeting.

Rayleigh as seen in One Piece Episode 1149 | Credits: Toei Animation

VVegapunk admits his technology might have played a role in the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, after learning that a fragment of the Mother Flame was stolen to reactivate an Ancient Weapon. His words sent the world into disbelief.

Elsewhere, Stussy wrestled with her humanity and her loyalty as she spoke with Edison while the Straw Hats fought to get away. Finally, Vegapunk ended his transmission by revealing that the Roger Pirates knew what happened in the Void Century, just before the location of the Den Den Mushi was discovered, to set up the next episode.

What Will Happen in One Piece Episode 1150 – Preview

Episode 1150 will continue Vegapunk’s broadcasting further. Pirates on Hachinosu talk about treasure deep beneath the ocean floor, and most recognize that even reaching such a sunken world would hardly be possible without diving ships capable of diving 200 meters. Noland’s descendant, Mont Blanc Cricket, prepares for the dive upon hearing Vegapunk’s message, believing there is uncharted treasure waiting.

The SWORD members recover from the battle against Hachinosu in the GS hospital while Smoker checks in with Tashigi. Drake has come back, but chooses to rest alone as they listen to Vegapunk’s final words, wondering what Roger truly left behind.

Back on Egghead, momentum shifts quickly as the Frontier Dome barrier collapses, and clouds stop stretching. Usopp believes they finally have enough distance to reach the water. Franky confirms cola barrels are loaded, making Coup de Burst ready at any time. Nami asks Jinbe if he’s almost back, only to learn he’s chasing Nusjuro, who is actually hunting their ship.

Nusjuro as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

Zoro catches Nusjuro in mid-air with Two-Sword Style: Restful Paradise Rashomon, as both swordsmen recognize each other’s Kitetsu blades. Down below, Bonney searches for Luffy while Marines close in on the giants’ ship. Luffy orders the crew to set sail, but Bluegrass destroys part of the vessel, and Doll takes down Kashii, reigniting the Marines’ morale.

Meanwhile, Warcury stops chasing after Luffy to join Saturn, Mars, and Ju Peter to stop the Iron Giant, the very same robot that had once attacked Mary Geoise. Vegapunk attempts to address those carrying the Will of ‘D,’ but the Iron Giant is struck down by Warcury’s attack, severing the global broadcast. York collapses, relieved as the transmission finally ends.

Before his power fades, the Iron Giant wonders where Joy Boy has gone, implying that he can still sense his presence. Across the world, there is debate as to why Vegapunk was killed and who did it, either the World Government or Luffy.

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1150, titled “Unleash the Ship! The Iron Giant Begins to Move!” is set to release on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Here’s the release schedule by time zone:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 16, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 16, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 16, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 5:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 7:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 16, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 16, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 16, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 16, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, November 17, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, November 17, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, November 17, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, November 17, 2025 3:45 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1150:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1150

Smoker as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1150 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll right after the Japanese broadcast. The latest episodes become available on Crunchyroll for foreign fans with English subtitles.

Additionally, Netflix also streams One Piece in select regions, though new episodes arrive a week later, making Crunchyroll the go-to choice for those who want to catch the latest developments as soon as they air.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1150

One Piece Episode 1150 signals a turn of events in the Egghead arc. With the shocking revelations from Dr. Vegapunk, the awakening of the Iron Giant, and the Straw Hats’ desperate escape, the stage is set for one of the most intense episodes yet. With the truth about Joy Boy and the Void Century getting closer, the entire world of One Piece is about to change forever.