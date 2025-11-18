One Piece Episode 1151 Won’t Release This Week

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1151 will not be released this week.

One Piece Episode 1151 will be replaced by a recap special, explaining the final message of Vegapunk.

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1151 will release instead.

Just as things were getting intense, the One Piece anime was hit by a break, further delaying Episode 1151. With the Elders finally stopping Vegapunk’s broadcast, their next objective is to capture Luffy. However, it won’t be that easy, as the giants have sailed all the way from Elbaf to help them escape. Aside from the giants of Elbaf, the Iron Giant also seems to be heading towards Luffy. Before that, let’s find out why One Piece Episode 1151 was delayed and when it will be released.

Why is One Piece Episode 1151 Delayed?

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1149 | Credits: Toei Animation

This isn’t the first time the anime has been hit with a one-week break. One Piece has been following this new release pattern since the beginning of Egghead Island in April 2025. This helps the studio maintain the anime’s animation quality by giving the animators enough time.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t get any One Piece content this week. Episode 1151 will be replaced by a recap special featuring Tony Tony Chopper, titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup: The Last Record That A Genius Left Behind.”

This recap episode will cover everything Vegapunk has covered in the broadcast so far. This may also be the last break for this year, with only four releases scheduled ahead for the anime.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1151 Break

Iron Giant as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1151 will now be released on 30th November, continuing the chaos currently happening on Egghead Island. This episode will show what happened to the Iron Giant after being struck by Warcury.

The Ancient Robot, which had been shut down due to the absence of its rare fuel, finally reawakened after hearing the “Drums of Liberation” when Luffy transformed into Gear 5.

It seems that the attack from Warcury wasn’t the end for him, and we’ll likely see him meeting Luffy soon, whom he believes to be Joy Boy.

With One Piece Episode 1151 now set to release on 30 November 2025, let’s see how the Straw Hats manage to escape Egghead Island.