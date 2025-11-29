One Piece Episode 1151: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

After a one-week break, the One Piece anime is finally back. Episode 1150 left you staring at the screen as the Iron Giant sank, Vegapunk’s global message collapsed, and every major faction moved at once. With the broadcast abruptly ending and the anime going on a short delay, you’re probably wondering what comes next in One Piece Episode 1151.

One Piece Episode 1150 Recap

Zoro vs Nusjuro as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1150 pushed Egghead to its breaking point as the world finally heard Dr. Vegapunk’s final message. The pirates on Hachinosu start debating the treasure on the sea floor when Vegapunk mentions that the world sank into the sea in the past during the Void Century.

Meanwhile, the chaos around Egghead escalated. The Frontier Dome lowered on the Straw Hats’ side as they prepared for launch. Jinbe raced toward the ship while Nusjuro charged straight at the Thousand Sunny. Zoro intercepted him at the last second, the blades clashed, and the two recognized each other’s cursed swords before the Straw Hats attempted their escape.

Nusjuro as seen in One Piece Episode 1150 | Credits: Toei Animation

Across the coast, Luffy called out to the Giants while Marines attempted to crush their ship. The most explosive moment came when Warcury abandoned his pursuit of Luffy to rejoin Saturn, Ju Peter, and Mars in their confrontation against the Iron Giant.

While people across the seas try to figure out whether his words are true or speculation, the Five Elders disrupted everything by taking down the Iron Giant, the very machine guarding his transmission. In the process, the robot collapsed into the sea, and Vegapunk’s broadcast cut out before he could reveal his final secret. The message flickered for a last moment as the Iron Giant longed to see Joy Boy one more time.

What Will Happen in One Piece Episode 1151 – Preview

The Egghead Arc finally comes to an end. Watch the brand new trailer for the climax of the arc. 🔥



In the next episode 1151 of ONE PIECE, Bonney takes on a new form?! Don't miss it. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/LvwdEVQpQM — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 23, 2025

Episode 1151 focuses on the aftermath of the broadcast’s sudden termination. People in every corner of the world are confused as to who could’ve stopped the signal and who killed Vegapunk. Some believe he was killed by the World Government due to his “sins,” while others suspect Luffy due to misleading reports claiming that he was holding Vegapunk hostage.

Back on Egghead, the Five Elders ask York how many Vegapunks remain. York replies that only Lilith and Atlas are still linked to Punk Records. She then reveals their locations, allowing the Elders to move in and eliminate them.

Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy jump aboard the Giants’ ship, while Doll, Bluegrass, and the Sea Beast Weapon are transformed into children by Bonney’s power.

Bonney as seen in One Piece Episode 1151 | Credits: Toei Animation

As the crew prepares to make their escape, Mars rains fire down on the Giants’ ship, forcing Luffy to get back into Gear 5. Luffy invites Bonney to stand and fight alongside him, reminding her of the freedom that comes with Gear 5. Inspired, she uses Distortion Future in order to create her own Nika-like future.

The Elders feel the presence of both, and Mars shoots another blast of destruction. Luffy tries absorbing the attack by inflating himself, yet he feels the impact of it. He tells his crew that they can’t hurt the Elders directly and asks them to hit him since their attack will send Mars flying. Sanji, Franky, and Bonney are hesitant, but eventually follow through, and Luffy takes their momentum to launch Mars skyward with Gomu Gomu no Dawn Balloon.

One Piece Episode 1151 title reveal | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1151, titled “The Dream I Envisioned With Dad! Bonney’s Free Future,” is set to release on November 30, 2025.

Here’s the release date and time for Episode 1151 according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 30, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 30, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 6:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 8:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 30, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 1, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 1, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 1, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, December 1, 2025 3:45 AM

Here’s the countdown for One Piece Episode 1151:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1151

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1151 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1151 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese release. Netflix also streams the anime in specific regions, but this follows a one-week delay schedule, so Episode 1151 will arrive later. Both platforms will stream the episode as the Egghead arc reaches its climax.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1151

We are now entering into one of the most emotional and explosive parts of the Egghead arc. Episode 1151 will see Bonney’s Nika-form, Luffy’s free fighting style, and the Elders desperately trying to stop them.

Get ready, because this will be the last episode of November, with only three episodes left after it.