One Piece Episode 1152: Preview, Release Date, Countdown Timer

One Piece Episode 1151 delivered massive reveals, from Emet’s return to Joy Boy’s voice.

One Piece Episode 1152 raises the stakes even further with Bonney’s Nika Punch and Emet’s hidden purpose.

Here is everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1152.

The Egghead Arc is reaching its absolute peak, and if you are still recovering from the “Double Nika” moment from the previous episode, get ready for more action. With the Iron Giant Emet officially joining the fray and Bonney awakening her true potential, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s break down what Episode 1152’s preview has in store and when it will release.

One Piece Episode 1151 Recap

Bonney as seen in One Piece Episode 1151 | Credits: Toei Animation

Episode 1151 was full of surprise after surprise. Kaku lets Stussy escape and urges her to leave before Lucci arrives. He struggles to hide his own emotions. Meanwhile, the coast had become a battleground, with Marines astounded to see Luffy in the very form portrayed on his wanted poster while Giants danced fearlessly.

Mars refuses to be intimidated. He dismisses Bonney’s transformation as an imitation. His attack forced Luffy to stretch himself into a massive form, informing his allies that the Elders couldn’t get hurt normally.

So they had to launch Saturn away with full force. Sanji, Franky, and Bonney delivered powerful attacks in order for Luffy to fire the giant Gomu Gomu no Dawn Balloon, which sent Mars flying.

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1151 | Credits: Toei Animation

Things only got worse as debris and Cipher Pol agents fell from the sky, spat out by Ju Peter. Warcury then leapt to demolish the Giants’ vessel, but Emet, the ancient Iron Giant, burst out of the ocean and sent Warcury flying.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast began once more, detailing further about the name “D,” even as York explained how disrupting the signal now involved taking out the Broadcast Den Den Mushi inside Emet.

The episode ends with shockwaves across the sea as Emet prepares to defend Luffy, the Straw Hats, and the Giants. His brief exchange was a hint about a mysterious past directly connected with Joy Boy.

What will happen in One Piece Episode 1152?

Dr. Clover and Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Episode 1152 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1152 explores the past and present simultaneously. The scene cuts to a flashback at Punk Hazard twenty-six years ago, as Clover begged Dr. Vegapunk to help him find out more about the Void Century.

Vegapunk refused, reminding him that the World Government only let him live so he could track his fellow scholars. And then Clover told him something chilling: his real name was Claíomh D. Clover. He survived only because the government never discovered his real name.

The episode revisits Clover’s death during Ohara’s destruction and Vegapunk’s visit to the ruins in regret. In the present, Vegapunk continues his broadcast about how history is always shaped by its victors, with voices of the past continuing to echo through time.

Saturn as seen in One Piece Episode 1152 | Credits: Toei Animation

Meanwhile, back on the battlefield, Atlas sacrifices herself to pave the way for the Thousand Sunny to take off. The Straw Hats finally launch using Coup de Burst as the Elders try to stop them. Emet readies himself to protect Luffy, even as Saturn jumps directly onto the Giants’ ship.

Episode 1152 is also set to highlight Bonney again. A preview shows her flying straight towards Saturn, ready to deliver her Nika Punch as a symbolic blow for all the things Saturn has done to her family. Emet’s true intention might also be touched upon as he remembers Joy Boy’s message: to act only when the moment is right.

Emet as seen in One Piece Episode 1152 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1152, titled “Her Father and Mother’s Legacy! Bonney’s Nika Punch,” is set to release on December 7, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT. You can watch the episode according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 7, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 7, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 6:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 8:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 7, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 8, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 8, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 8, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, December 8, 2025 3:45 AM

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1152?

Bonney as seen in One Piece Episode 1152 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1152 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll once it airs in Japan. The stream will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles, along with additional subtitle options based on your region.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1152

As One Piece approaches Episode 1152, the excitement is hitting new heights. From the tragedy of Atlas to the triumph of Bonney’s punch against Saturn, this episode is a must-watch. With Toei Animation keeping the visuals at movie quality, make sure not to miss out on Bonney’s revenge on December 7.