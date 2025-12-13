One Piece Episode 1153: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1153 continues Vegapunk’s shocking global message and pushes the Egghead arc toward its climax.

The preview teases the long-awaited anime debut of Joy Boy through the Iron Giant’s memories.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1153, from release date to streaming options.

One Piece Episode 1153 will finally feature the first-ever visual tease of Joy Boy in the anime. The previous episode really delivered on the heartbreak, but it also gave us that incredible Nika team-up between Bonney and Luffy. But there’s no time to rest. With the Iron Giant ready for his final move and the World Government closing in, we are likely in for one of the most anticipated episodes of One Piece this year.

One Piece Episode 1152 Recap

Dr. Clover and Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Episode 1152 | Credits: Toei Animation

The trip back twenty-six years to Punk Hazard in episode 1152 was quite something. It highlighted the revelation that Clover’s full name was Claíomh D. Clover. He revealed to Dr. Vegapunk that his brother was killed for carrying the initial “D.”, fueling Clover’s obsession with uncovering the Void Century.

In the current timeline, the breakout from Egghead came at a tragic cost. To get the Thousand Sunny airborne, Atlas had to knock Lilith out and fight Nusjuro directly. In one of the most heartbreaking sacrifice scenes in the anime, she self-destructs to clear the path for the Thousand Sunny’s escape.

Bonney achieved her major catharsis by using Distorted Future to take on a Nika-like form. Joining forces with Luffy himself, she unleashed years of trauma that Saturn had inflicted upon Kuma and Ginny by blasting the Elder into the ocean in a satisfying combined attack.

What Will Happen in One Piece Episode 1153?

According to the preview, the next installment is titled “The Upheaval of an Era! The Color of the Supreme King That Leads Luffy.” Episode 1153 sends Vegapunk’s message into its most dangerous territory.

He says to the world that those who have resisted the World Government the longest are now closest to uncovering the truth. He also reveals that Roger hoped for this outcome when he announced the Great Pirate Era. His words send shockwaves across the seas as pirates prepare to chase the One Piece with renewed determination.

The episode will also show how the various factions react. Pirates on Hachinosu wait for Blackbeard’s return. Cross Guild praises Buggy even more due to a hilarious misunderstanding that falsely credits Buggy with uncovering the truth. The Marines grow increasingly panicked as countries fear their lands could sink.

Joy Boy and Emet as seen in One Piece 1153 | Credits: Toei Animation

But the heart of Episode 1153 is Emet. Warcury destroys the Broadcast Den Den Mushi, ending Vegapunk’s transmission. The Elders try desperately to stop the Straw Hats from escaping.

It spurs Emet into action as he apologizes to Luffy for mistaking him for Joy Boy and unleashes a tremendous Haki blast by undoing a knot sealed by Joy Boy himself. The surge knocks out nearly the entire Marine fleet and even forces the Elders into their human forms.

This moment also sets up the preview’s biggest hook. We finally get a silhouetted tease of Joy Boy through Emet’s memories, marking Joy Boy’s first direct visual tease in the anime.

Emet as seen in One Piece 1153 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1153, titled “The Upheaval of an Era! The Color of the Supreme King That Leads Luffy,” is set to release on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT.

Major international release times are as follows:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, December 14, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 14, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 14, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 14, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 14, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 14, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 14, 2025 6:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 14, 2025 8:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 14, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 14, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 14, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 14, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 15, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 15, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 15, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, December 15, 2025 3:45 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1153:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1153?

Luffy as seen in One Piece 1153 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1153 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. It will stream the episode right after its official broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

For those who prefer Netflix, the episode will eventually be available, but it will arrive later due to Netflix’s usual one-week delay. This means you likely have to wait an additional seven days to stream Episode 1153 on that specific platform.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1153

With the finale of the Egghead Arc well within sight, the anime truly seems to have entered endgame territory. The voice-over of Joy Boy by Urara Takano is a brilliant touch, adding that much-needed sense of nostalgia from the 1998 OVA for longtime fans.

Between Emet’s heartbreaking connection to the past and the massive Haki feat that shakes even Imu himself, this upcoming episode promises to be a historic milestone for the franchise.