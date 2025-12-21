One Piece Episode 1154: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1154 reveals the full truth behind Vegapunk’s secret plan and his planned sacrifice.

The aftermath of Egghead clears the way for the Straw Hats to finally head toward Elbaph.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1154.

The dust is beginning to settle on Egghead Island following Joyboy’s massive Haki burst. Now we are about to learn the truth behind Dr. Vegapunk’s secret plan. This is a significant release, as it serves as the second-to-last episode before the anime enters a long hiatus until April 2026. Let’s break it down.

What will happen in One Piece Episode 1154?

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Episode 1154 | Credits: Toei Animation

The previous episode was more focused on the explosive battle, while this installment explores more about the “how” and “why.” The story flashes back two weeks earlier, where Dr. Vegapunk, Shaka, and Pythagoras notice an abnormality surrounding the Mother Flame.

They discover that York has betrayed them by stealing a part of the flame and is out to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom while delivering information about the Void Century to the World Government.

Knowing his fate is sealed, Vegapunk decides to turn his death into a victory. You’ll witness him hiding the Broadcast Den Den Mushi inside the Iron Giant, Emet, and erasing his own memories of the last two weeks to fool York. Back in the present timeline, as the crew rests, Sanji approaches Vegapunk’s body, saying that what the scientist said earlier just doesn’t sit right with him.

Elbaf’s giants as seen in One Piece Episode 1154 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1154, titled “The Truth Behind the Secret Plan – Vegapunk Claims Victory,” is currently scheduled to release on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 8:45 PT. Here is when you can tune in based on your time zone:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 21, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 21, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 6:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 8:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 21, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 22, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 22, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 22, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, December 22, 2025 3:45 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Episode 1154:

Where can you watch One Piece Episode 1154?

Kizaru as seen in One Piece Episode 1154 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1154 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan, with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The episode will also make its way to Netflix, but many regions face a one-week delay.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1154

This episode effectively closes the book on the Egghead Incident. Even though the Straw Hats could not save every satellite, Vegapunk ultimately emerged victorious. He managed to expose critical truths about the World Government to the world.

As we prepare for the upcoming break, this finale makes sure we piece together precisely how the smartest man in the world outwitted his enemies from beyond the grave. Don’t miss this crucial piece of the puzzle.