One Piece Episode 1155: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece Episode 1155 marks the end of the Egghead arc and the weekly anime era.

The Straw Hats finally set sail for Elbaph before the anime enters a long break.

Here is everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1155 – preview and release date.

The One Piece anime is approaching a major shift. You are not just waiting for another episode; you are facing both the end of the Egghead arc and a pause in the series’ 26-year weekly run. Vegapunk’s legacy echoes across the world, and Elbaph finally lies ahead. Let’s break down what will happen in Episode 1155 and when it will release.

One Piece Episode 1154 Recap

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Episode 1154 | Credits: Toei Animation

Before we witness the finale, let us briefly recap Episode 1154. We learn what happened behind Dr. Vegapunk’s global broadcast. Two weeks before the current siege, Stella, Shaka, and Pythagoras all noted an abnormality: a portion of the Mother Flame had been stolen. Vegapunk suspected Lilith due to her “evil” designation, but the trio went into stealth mode to catch the real traitor.

They found out that it was York who had betrayed them to the Five Elders. She had synced fake data and used Sea Beast Weapons to smuggle the Mother Flame, all in order to ensure her safety and become a Celestial Dragon.

Finding themselves out of options, Vegapunk recorded his message to the world, which would be released upon his heart stopping. He sent the broadcast Den Den Mushi inside the Iron Giant, knowing full well that York would never check there. He then erased the memories of the plan from himself and his satellites to keep the secret truly safe.

In the current timeline, Luffy thanked the Iron Giant, Emet, for his sacrifice. As the crew prepared to leave, Sanji shared a moment of silence with Vegapunk’s body, stating that his words sounded wrong, without him knowing that Vegapunk stayed behind on purpose to trigger the truth.

What will happen in One Piece Episode 1155?

The next episode addresses the very aftermath of the Egghead Incident. Big News Morgans is shown rejoicing at the chaos. He intends to instill fear and despair into the minds of the general public, telling Vivi that news sells because he is the only one providing it.

While Wapol tries to diffuse the situation, Vivi stands her ground and reprimands Morgans for lying. The bird reporter does not pay any heed, instead threatening to publish headlines claiming Luffy killed Vegapunk himself or highlighting battles like Shanks vs. Kid.

With Egghead in shambles, the Marines are cleaning up the pieces. Meanwhile, Sentomaru is shown fleeing using a rowing boat, while an emotional scene ensues between the Admirals.

Nami and Chopper as seen in One Piece Episode 1155 | Credits: Toei Animation

Sakazuki calls Kizaru to demand a report of the events, asking him if he messed it up. Kizaru breaks down crying. In anger, he asks Sakazuki if he has ever killed a close friend, citing his long friendship with Vegapunk. He invites the Fleet Admiral to come see for himself what happened.

Meanwhile, aboard the Great Ship of the Giants, the mood is mixed. Franky and Jinbe discuss how miraculous their escape was against such overwhelming odds, including the Five Elders and the Seraphim.

Zoro mocks Luffy for being depressed because of his failure to save Vegapunk, but then Lilith wakes up and completely shocks them. After eating, she explains to them that in a conceptual sense, the other satellites are still alive. That is, Luffy didn’t fail completely.

This news revives Luffy’s spirit as he declares he will be the Pirate King, and the ship sails toward Elbaph, where a mysterious figure is waiting upon their arrival.

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1155 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1155, titled “The Promised Horizon – Off to the Long-Awaited Elbaph,” is scheduled to release on December 28, 2025, at 8:45 am PT. It acts as the final Egghead arc chapter and also as the last weekly episode before the anime shifts to a seasonal format.

Here’s the release times according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, December 28, 2025 8:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 28, 2025 11:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 28, 2025 10:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 28, 2025 12:45 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 28, 2025 4:45 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 28, 2025 5:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 28, 2025 6:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 28, 2025 8:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 28, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 28, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 28, 2025 11:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 28, 2025 11:45 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 29, 2025 12:45 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 29, 2025 12:45 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 29, 2025 1:45 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, December 29, 2025 3:45 AM

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1155

Saturn as seen in One Piece Episode 1155 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1155 will be available on Crunchyroll with Japanese audio and English subtitles and language options. The episode will also be available on Netflix in supported regions, though availability may be slightly delayed due to simulcast scheduling.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Episode 1155

This episode serves as a bittersweet goodbye to the Egghead arc and the weekly format we have been used to since 1999. Between Kizaru’s raw emotion and the Straw Hats’ journey toward the land of Giants, it successfully balances between tragedy and anticipation. The episode sets the stage for Elbaph and delivers a satisfying conclusion before the seasonal shift in 2026.