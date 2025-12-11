One Piece: All Three Imu’s Abyss Contracts Explained

Summary:

Imu’s Abyss contracts introduce a third power system in One Piece, tied to ocean “depths” and the mysterious Abyss Mark.

The Shallows Covenant, Depths Covenant (Deep Sea Pact), and Abyssal Covenant each grant different levels of immortality, regeneration, and demonic abilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about Imu’s Abyss Mark contract system in One Piece.

Imu’s Abyss contracts have significantly changed the power dynamics in One Piece. Until now, the dominant powers were primarily Haki and Devil Fruits, with other combat styles supporting them. But that just got completely changed in the final saga. Chapter 1167 introduces a third power system, exclusive to the World Government: Imu’s Abyss Contracts.

If you thought the Five Elders’ regeneration was broken, just wait until you read the fine print of these demonic pacts. Let’s break down how Imu’s Abyss contracts work, who holds them, and why Harald’s tragedy changes everything.

What is Imu’s Abyss Mark Contract System in One Piece?

Harald and Imu as seen in One Piece Chapter 1168 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

After Chapter 1167, the series quietly introduced a third exclusive power system in use only by the World Government elite. It’s a seal- or tattoo-based power granted by Imu, a concept strongly linked to the idea of the ‘Sea Devil.’

The system is based upon the Abyss Mark, a unique sigil placed on chosen servants. The moment someone bears this mark, they enter a contract with ‘god’ Imu, which grants them access to Abyss-based powers. According to the Five Elders, these contracts have three main stages:

The Shallows Covenant

Depths Covenant, also known as the Deep Sea Pact

The Abyssal Covenant

Each level corresponds to a different depth in the sea: the deeper you go, the more terrifying the power.

Level 1 Abyss Contract: The Shallows Covenant (Senkai Kayaku)

The Shallows Covenant as seen on Harald and Shanks | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Shallows Covenant is the entry-level agreement in Imu’s three Abyss Contract system. It’s given to people training as “Devoted Blade of God” rather than full God’s Knights. During God Valley incident, Gunko held this rank. According to the Five Elders, this pact is but a “trace of a bond.”

The Symbol: The mark resembles a variation of the World Government symbol: a circle divided into four quadrants.

Who Has It: This is the mark designated for a “Devoted Blade of God.” We saw this on Shanks during the flashback when he was still with the Holy Knights, and it was the mark first given to King Harald.

Powers: The benefits here are small. You do not get the overpowered regeneration or immortality associated with the Elders. Instead, this mark may function as a homing signal or waypoint, allowing higher-ranking members to track its bearer or possibly open Abyss portals. But one cannot cross the Abyss on one’s own. You are basically a marked man, a fence post for the Gods to find.

Level 2 Abyss Contract: The Depths Covenant (Shina Kai Kayaku)

The Depths Covenant mark as seen on Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The next step down into the dark is the Depths Covenant, frequently referred to as the Deep Sea Pact. The Five Elders describe the Depths and Abyssal Covenants as exclusive, limited to only thirteen individuals who can contract directly with the “true god.”

The Symbol: It looks like an evolution of the Shallows mark, but with ancient giant-style horns added to the design. We’ve seen this on Knights like St. Rimoshifu Killingham and St. Shepherd Sommers, though Sommers has a more elaborate tattoo version.

The Powers: This is where the supernatural powers kick in. Holders of this contract gain the ability to summon the Abyss and, most importantly, regenerate from fatal wounds. They can survive even catastrophic injuries, regenerating from otherwise fatal damage.

The Catch: Even though they can regenerate, they still age. St. Shepherd Sommers has been a Knight for several decades now and has visibly aged. You get power, but you don’t get eternal youth.

Level 3 Abyss Contract: The Abyssal Covenant – Shinshina Kai Kayaku

The Five Elders in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The deepest and most sinister of Imu’s Three Contract system is the Abyssal Covenant. This pact appears to be reserved for the Five Elders of the Abyss and a handful of elite God’s Knights.

The Symbol: Not shown yet.

The Powers: You get the full loadout. We are talking about frozen aging. St. Saturn didn’t age a day in 200 years because of this pact. Furthermore, this tier allows you to transform into Yo-kai-demonic forms rather than standard Zoans and allows you to use telepathy.

The Vessel Status: The scariest part is that holders of this covenant can become direct vessels for Imu. We saw Imu take over Saturn, and recently, Imu has possessed St. Manmayer Gunko. Incidentally, Gunko appears to be a special case; despite not being an Elder, she was given the ageless perk.

Who Currently Has Imu’s Abyss Contracts in One Piece?

Knights of God as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Based on what we have seen, the Abyss Mark seems to appear across the top layers of the World Government:

Abyssal Covenant: figures like St. Marcus Mars, St. Topman Warcury, St. Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, St. Shepherd Ju Peter, St. Figarland Garling, St. Manmayer Gunko, and the late St. Saturn all seem to sit at this highest tier.

Depths Covenant / Deep Sea Pact: elite Holy Knights such as St. Figarland Shamrock, St. Shepherd Sommers, St. Rimoshifu Killingham, St. Satchels Maffey, King Harald, and four unnamed God’s Knights; these are the ones who seem bound by this middle contract.

Shallows Covenant holders: King Harald (now deceased) and St. Figarland Shanks, who is estranged from the system, were bound to this first rank as Devoted Blades of God.

Final Thoughts on Imu’s Abyss Mark contract system

The real ocean has five depth zones, but Imu’s system shows only three: Shallow, Deep, and Abyssal. That leaves fans wondering whether platinum or diamond-tier Covenants exist. This may be reserved for Imu or those even higher than the Gorosei. Nothing in the current explanation rules out the possibility.

With One Piece now in its final saga, and Imu constantly appearing in the story, we may learn more about it soon.