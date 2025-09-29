Who Is Iron Giant in One Piece and How is He Connected to Joy Boy? Explained

Summary:

One Piece Episode 1145 delivers the long-awaited awakening of Emet.

The Iron Giant awakens after hearing Drums of Liberation, stepping in to protect Luffy on Egghead.

Here’s everything you need to know about Emet, the Iron Giant, and how he is connected to Joy Boy.

The Iron Giant has finally awakened after centuries in One Piece Episode 1145, and the first thing he did was apologize to Joy Boy. The Egghead Arc has finally brought one of the series’ most mysterious figures into the spotlight: Emet, also known as the Iron Giant. But who is the Iron Giant and how is he connected to Joy Boy?

For generations, the giant robot loomed in the background of the story, first seen attacking Mary Geoise 200 years ago before disappearing into obscurity. Now, with Dr. Vegapunk’s research and Luffy’s Gear 5 awakened, Emet has returned, and his connection to Joy Boy is nothing short of legendary.

Who Is Emet, the Iron Giant?

Emet, The Iron Giant as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

The Iron Giant was created approximately 900 years ago during the Void Century, an era of unparalleled technological advancement. While the reason behind his creation remains unclear, what we do know is that Emet was a friend of Joy Boy, one of the most significant figures in One Piece.

Unlike ordinary machines, Emet was fueled on a mysterious “Ancient Energy” and later infused with a fragment of Joy Boy’s Supreme King Haki, a Haki knot sealed within his body for centuries. This made him capable of feats far beyond anything the scientific knowledge of the present day.

After he attacked Mary Geoise 200 years ago, Emet ran out of energy and was hidden away from the world by the scientists of the World Government. Eventually, he came under Vegapunk’s care and was stored on Egghead Island. There, he became the guardian of a prerecorded broadcast meant to reveal crucial secrets about the world.

How Is the Iron Giant Connected to Joy Boy?

Joy Boy as seen in One Piece manga | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The bond between Joy Boy and the Iron Giant goes considerably further than mere creator and creation. Joy Boy entrusted a portion of his Supreme King Haki to Emet so that the robot would be a protector for him and anyone Emet truly believed was important.

In return, Emet showed remarkable loyalty, almost childlike in nature, to the point of actually apologizing to Joy Boy during the Egghead Incident for “failing” to make him king.

After hearing Luffy’s heartbeat, which resonated to the Drums of Liberation, Emet woke up and started looking for Joy Boy. Even after finding out that the rhythm now belongs to Luffy, he decided to fight alongside him and defend his crew against the monstrous Five Elders. He made sure that Joy Boy’s successor, Luffy, survived.

What Powers Make Iron Giant So Formidable?

Emet as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

The Iron Giant’s abilities are nothing short of spectacular. His armor can withstand fierce blazes, explosives, and even the bombardment of a Buster Call. He doesn’t require a pilot and can ascend the Red Line while delivering devastating attacks. In the Egghead Arc, Emet’s punch was able to knock off Topman Warcury’s tusk, a feat that Luffy in Gear 5 was not able to do.

The robot’s true trump card lies in Joy Boy’s Haki knot. By untying it, Emet can release a massive burst of Supreme King Haki capable of traveling great distances, neutralizing Devil Fruit transformations, and forcing even the Five Elders to retreat. This ability was crucial in ensuring Luffy’s escape and demonstrating the lasting power of Joy Boy’s Haki.

What Role Does the Iron Gaint Play in the Egghead Arc?

Emet, The Iron Giant as seen on Egghead Island | Credits: Toei Animation

On Egghead Island, the Iron Giant’s return is directly tied to Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation. Hearing the Drums of Liberation, he powers back up and navigates amidst raging flames and blows to secure Vegapunk’s transmission.

Despite taking damage from the Five Elders and Shepherd Ju Peter, Emet kept battling with loyalty and precision, ultimately releasing the Haki knot to rescue Luffy.

This moment not only shows Emet’s strength but also confirms his role as a living link between the Void Century and the present. He apologizes to Luffy for mistaking him for Joy Boy and asks for his name. After realizing that Luffy carries the Will of D, Emet feels relieved and releases the knot of Haki, allowing the Straw Hats to escape Egghead Island.

Why Is the Iron Giant’s Story Important for One Piece Lore?

Emet, The Iron Giant as seen attacking on Mary Geoise | Credits: Toei Animation

The Iron Giant isn’t just a powerful robot; he carries the legacy of the Ancient Kingdom and Joy Boy himself. His creation, abilities, and connection to Haki reveal the sophistication of the Void Century, while his loyalty and interactions with Luffy provide a tangible bridge to the long-awaited return of Joy Boy’s will.

The Egghead Arc confirms that ancient technology and Haki can intertwine in unexpected ways, offering fans new insights into the world’s hidden history.

For readers interested in the broader mysteries of One Piece, Emet serves as both protector and storyteller. He is a thousand-year-old eyewitness to history who now walks again in the modern era.

In the episodes to come, it will be fascinating to discover if Emet still battles alongside Luffy, escapes from Egghead Island, or plays a different role connected to Joy Boy’s enduring legacy.