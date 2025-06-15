One Piece: Is Luffy’s Haki Evolving Beyond Conqueror’s? Explained

Haki has become the foundation of One Piece combat, determining the manner in which the series’ strongest characters fight and survive in the New World. From Luffy’s initial training with Rayleigh to his recent fights in Wano and Egghead, we have witnessed Observation and Armament Haki develop with incredibly strong new layers.

Now, the focus shifts to Conqueror’s Haki, the rarest and the most rare of them all. Chapter 1151 witnessed Luffy sensing out Chopper simply by sound. This is a new achievement even for Luffy, and even he is seen confused as to how he knows it was Chopper. This has got everyone speculating if Luffy is gradually discovering a new layer of Haki that even beats Conqueror’s.

The Three Colors of Haki

A clash of Armament Haki between Rob Lucci and Monkey D. Luffy | Credits: Toei Animation

Haki is the manifestation of willpower into combat prowess. It exists in all living creatures, but only a few can awaken and master it. It comes in three primary forms: Observation Haki (Kenbunshoku Haki), Armament Haki (Busoshoku Haki), and Conqueror’s Haki (Haoshoku Haki). Each has advanced applications that can be pushed further through training and battle.

In Wano, we saw Luffy upgrade his Armament Haki to flow into objects and attack from within. This technique was critical in damaging Kaido, whose natural defences made him nearly invincible. In Egghead, Luffy showed sharper Observation Haki, possibly approaching the level of future sight. Both of these types have been treated as skills that evolve with effort and adversity.

But Conqueror’s Haki is different. It cannot be learned. One must be born with it. Only a select few possess it, and even fewer know how to wield it in battle.

The Power to Overwhelm

Luffy's Conquerors haki vs 50k fishmen (remastered version) pic.twitter.com/XqKKSBFVv6 — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) February 23, 2025

Conqueror’s Haki can make someone force their will upon others, knocking out the weak-minded and scaring even the strong. First introduced as a pressure-based power, it was much more deadly when Luffy learned how to coat his attacks with this rare form of Haki. This was seen when he fought against Kaido on the rooftop, where Luffy managed to hit with force comparable to that of Kaido himself.

So far, only legends such as Roger, Whitebeard, and Kaido have mastered this rare technique. But now that Luffy also has this ability, the roof has been lifted. The question remains: Is there another step?

Aura Manipulation and the Next Step

#ONEPIECE1151

Imu's haki is really powerful, I'd add that it's definitely comparable to Joyboy.

The characters' reactions(🥶) to it and the chapter title are all due to Imu's haki..🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NTtAqW9R61 — WorstGenHQ (@WorstGenHQ) June 4, 2025

In Chapter 1101, an advanced usage of Conqueror’s Haki was hinted at during a clash involving the Gorosei. Saturn was unable to sense Kuma and Bonney because their presence had been completely hidden. This suggests the use of an ability that suppresses one’s aura, a rare trait only possible through a high level of Conqueror’s Haki.

Rayleigh once said that Haki is the act of “not doubting.” The idea that a person could will themselves invisible to detection hints at the existence of a level beyond anything we’ve seen before.

Luffy, who is now on par with gods, emperors, and ancient weapons, is perhaps ready to do that. If Conqueror’s Haki is a manifestation of inner will and aspiration, then Luffy, who carries the legacy of Joy Boy and the hopes of the next era, has more reason than anyone to keep evolving.

Joy Boy and Will Transcending Power

Gear 5 Luffy | Credits: Toei Animation

Gol D. Roger did not possess any Devil Fruit, and yet he conquered the Grand Line with Haki alone. Kaido himself confessed that it is Haki that really defines greatness. Devil Fruits can grant you powers, but Haki allows you to surpass them. In Chapter 1047, Kaido said that only Haki can transcend all.

Luffy’s Gear 5 form represents freedom and imagination, but it’s his Haki that gives it shape. During the fight against Kaido, Luffy’s final punch, Bajrang Gun, was coated with Conqueror’s Haki strong enough to shake the skies. Now, in the Final Saga, his willpower seems to be affecting the world around him more directly than ever.

Could Luffy’s Haki evolve to the point where he not only breaks the will of others but bends reality itself?

The Final Evolution?

Luffy and the others sensing Imu’s Conqueror’s Haki | Credits: Shueisha

Some fans theorise that Conqueror’s Haki might ultimately mirror the concept of divine will in mythology. In Norse legends, gods shape fate not just with power but with intent. Luffy may be approaching a similar role in the One Piece world—not a king by title, but one whose will reshapes nations, ideologies, and perhaps even the planet itself.

The World Government fears inherited will. The Five Elders have warned of a light that could burn the world down. If Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki is the embodiment of Joy Boy’s will reborn, it may hold the key to tearing down centuries of control.

#ONEPIECE1151



"Now, I understand"



Y’all think Luffy realized who his real enemy is when he felt Imu’s Haki? pic.twitter.com/WBIFz4MLXK — The Will of Marco (マルコの意志) (@TheWillOfMarco) June 3, 2025

We’ve seen Observation pushed into the future sight. We’ve seen Armament turned into internal destruction. Now, the last evolution might lie in the ultimate use of Conqueror’s Haki—not just to dominate the battlefield, but to command fate itself.

The recent One Piece chapter saw Luffy sense Chopper just by hearing him fall, which could be a sign that Luffy is tapping into a new form of Haki that even he is yet to fully understand. He’s shown to be confused as to how he knows it is Chopper, which hints at the possibility that Luffy is now able to read other people’s spiritual energy as well. This could be the final evolution of Haki and the final key Luffy requires to fight against Imu’s demonic powers.