The Straw Hats are officially heading into the Grand Line as Season 2 promises bigger arcs and bolder storytelling.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is set to adapt five major manga arcs.
  • The Straw Hats sail into the Grand Line, facing Baroque Works and the fearsome Crocodile.
  • Here’s a breakdown of how many episodes One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have and what each episode’s title is set to be.
One Piece Live-Action Season 2 just got a huge update this week. Set to release in 2026, Netflix finally confirmed its episode count and titles, which look quite promising.

Ever since the massive success of Season 1, fans have had high expectations for this new season. This season brings the Straw Hat crew into the Grand Line, facing new enemies like Baroque Works members and Wapol. Let’s take a look at how many episodes One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have and what their titles will be.

How Many Episodes Will One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Have?

A still from One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Teaser - One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Count and Title Revealed
Chopper as seen in One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Teaser | Credits: Netflix

A recent update on WGA (Writers Guild of America West) revealed that One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. If this information turns out to be true, it means Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whisky Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island will all be adapted in just eight episodes, each with a runtime of approximately one hour.

That actually sounds much better, considering the Loguetown arc begins at Chapter 96 and the Drum Island arc ends at Chapter 154, a total of 58 chapters. For context, One Piece Season 1 adapted over 95 chapters in just eight episodes, which led to significant cuts from the manga.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Title Reveal

A still from One Piece Live Action Season 2 - One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Count and Title Revealed
Luffy and the Straw Hats from One Piece Live Action Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

The post also revealed the names of those eight episodes from One Piece Live-Action Season 2. Here are the episode titles:

ArcEpisode TitleEpisode #Manga ChaptersVolumesPlot
LoguetownThe Beginning of the End196-10011-12The Straw Hats reach the town where the king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, was born and executed.
Reverse MountainGood Whale Hunting2101-10512This marks the crew’s entry into the Grand Line.
Whisky PeakWhisky Business3106-11412-13The crew clashes with the Baroque Works members, one of whom asks for their help to save her kingdom.
Little GardenBig Trouble in Little Garden4115-12913-15Crew meets giants on a prehistoric island. They confront four high-ranking Baroque Works members.
Little GardenWax On, Wax Off5115-12913-15Continuation of Little Garden events; giant battles and Baroque Works conflicts
Drum IslandNami Deerest6130-15415-17As Nami falls ill during their journey, the crew stops at Drum Island looking for Dr. Kureha.
Drum IslandReindeer Shames7130-15415-17Continuation of Drum Island events: Luffy & crew stop Wapol.
Drum IslandDeer and Loathing in Drum Island8130-15415-17Final Drum Island events: Tony Tony Chopper joins the Straw Hats

Final Thought on One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Title and Count

Note that this information doesn’t come directly from Netflix but from an update on the WGA site, so take it with a grain of salt. This may still change, but one thing is certain: Netflix is aiming to stay as faithful as possible to the One Piece manga this time.

Get ready, because when One Piece Live-Action Season 2 releases in 2026, it’s expected to raise the standard for live-action adaptations.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

