One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Count and Title Revealed

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is set to adapt five major manga arcs.

The Straw Hats sail into the Grand Line, facing Baroque Works and the fearsome Crocodile.

Here’s a breakdown of how many episodes One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have and what each episode’s title is set to be.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 just got a huge update this week. Set to release in 2026, Netflix finally confirmed its episode count and titles, which look quite promising.

Ever since the massive success of Season 1, fans have had high expectations for this new season. This season brings the Straw Hat crew into the Grand Line, facing new enemies like Baroque Works members and Wapol. Let’s take a look at how many episodes One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have and what their titles will be.

How Many Episodes Will One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Have?

Chopper as seen in One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Teaser | Credits: Netflix

A recent update on WGA (Writers Guild of America West) revealed that One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. If this information turns out to be true, it means Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whisky Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island will all be adapted in just eight episodes, each with a runtime of approximately one hour.

That actually sounds much better, considering the Loguetown arc begins at Chapter 96 and the Drum Island arc ends at Chapter 154, a total of 58 chapters. For context, One Piece Season 1 adapted over 95 chapters in just eight episodes, which led to significant cuts from the manga.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Title Reveal

Luffy and the Straw Hats from One Piece Live Action Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

The post also revealed the names of those eight episodes from One Piece Live-Action Season 2. Here are the episode titles:

Arc Episode Title Episode # Manga Chapters Volumes Plot Loguetown The Beginning of the End 1 96-100 11-12 The Straw Hats reach the town where the king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, was born and executed. Reverse Mountain Good Whale Hunting 2 101-105 12 This marks the crew’s entry into the Grand Line. Whisky Peak Whisky Business 3 106-114 12-13 The crew clashes with the Baroque Works members, one of whom asks for their help to save her kingdom. Little Garden Big Trouble in Little Garden 4 115-129 13-15 Crew meets giants on a prehistoric island. They confront four high-ranking Baroque Works members. Little Garden Wax On, Wax Off 5 115-129 13-15 Continuation of Little Garden events; giant battles and Baroque Works conflicts Drum Island Nami Deerest 6 130-154 15-17 As Nami falls ill during their journey, the crew stops at Drum Island looking for Dr. Kureha. Drum Island Reindeer Shames 7 130-154 15-17 Continuation of Drum Island events: Luffy & crew stop Wapol. Drum Island Deer and Loathing in Drum Island 8 130-154 15-17 Final Drum Island events: Tony Tony Chopper joins the Straw Hats

Final Thought on One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Title and Count

Note that this information doesn’t come directly from Netflix but from an update on the WGA site, so take it with a grain of salt. This may still change, but one thing is certain: Netflix is aiming to stay as faithful as possible to the One Piece manga this time.

Get ready, because when One Piece Live-Action Season 2 releases in 2026, it’s expected to raise the standard for live-action adaptations.