One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Finally Gets a Release Date – Here’s When It Drops

Summary:

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 finally got a release date update.

This season will take Luffy and his crew into the Grand Line in search of the One Piece.

Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Live-Action Season 2 release date.

After a long wait, Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for One Piece Live-Action Season 2. Netflix has made it official: the Straw Hat Pirates will return on March 10, 2026, under the title One Piece: Into the Grand Line. This new season picks up exactly where the first season left off, as Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew sail into the legendary Grand Line, a sea full of danger, mystery, and adventure.

What Can You Expect From One Piece: Into the Grand Line?

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Poster | Credits: Netflix

Season 2 expands the live-action world like never before. Among many other places, the Straw Hats will travel to iconic locations such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and the chilling Drum Island. This is where you will meet Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer doctor, and Princess Vivi of Alabasta.

Co-showrunner Joe Tracz describes the location of Drum Island as a “medieval Winterfell Game of Thrones location,” full of towers, snow-capped peaks, and a haunted castle. Filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa, where the crew used massive amounts of fake snow to turn the set into a realistic winter wonderland.

RELATED:

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Synopsis

Luffy, Usopp, and Sanji as seen in One Piece Live-Action Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, season 2 promises fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet.” The Straw Hats will go up against the Baroque Works organization, including villains such as Mr. 3, while also facing Wapol from Drum Island. This season will also see new allies joining the crew. According to Tracz, “Everything gets bigger. We’ll see giants, dinosaurs, and even the belly of a whale.”

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Live-Action Season 2

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, produced by Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha. Now that it’s set to premiere in March 2026, the countdown to the next great pirate adventure has officially begun.

With the One Piece anime going on a three-month break starting in January, you can enjoy the live-action Season 2 in the meantime.

Mark your calendars, as the Grand Line is calling.