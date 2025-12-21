One Piece Jump Festa 2026 Announcement by Oda: Laugh Tale, New Movie, Elbaf Arc, and More

Summary:

Jump Festa 2026 is officially over, and while the stage did not drop a massive trailer for the WIT Studio remake, we still got plenty of meaningful information. The highlight? Eiichiro Oda’s annual letter. If you are looking for a breakdown of the major One Piece Jump Festa announcements, you are in the right place to unpack the future of the Straw Hats.

What did Oda reveal about the manga’s endgame and the movie?

Gol D. Roger as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

In the special letter from Oda presented at JUMP FESTA’s ONE PIECE stage, Eiichiro Oda warned fans that the story is moving at lightning speed. He teased that after exploring the past, the arc will conclude with a “big, flashy finish.” Just when your perspective on Elbaf shifts, the story will throttle forward.

The most exciting tease, however, involves the crew’s next destination. They are headed toward “that island” only the Pirate King ever reached, strongly implying that the final voyage to Laugh Tale is drawing closer. Oda also promised a “festival of encounters” next year, confirming that the mysterious “Man Marked by Flames” will appear and that characters who have never crossed paths will finally meet.

Oda was surprisingly candid about the upcoming anime movie. He admitted that progress has not been entirely smooth and even joked that his message might make the staff “hurry it up.” He asked fans to wait “very patiently,” suggesting the release is still some time away, possibly 2027. While details remain scarce, fans have already begun speculating that the movie could focus on the God Valley Incident or an earlier user of Nika.

When will the One Piece anime return?

📢 Let’s go to Elbaph! Watch the official trailer for the new arc of the anime series, ONE PIECE!



THE ELBAPH ARC

APRIL 5TH, 2026#ONEPIECE #ELBAPH pic.twitter.com/svPbs6GZKX — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 21, 2025

Anime-only watchers should prepare for a short drought. The Egghead arc will conclude this December, after which the anime will go on hiatus.

However, the return date has already been confirmed. The Elbaf Arc is set to begin airing on April 5, 2026, and this break supports a major structural change. One Piece is shifting to a seasonal format. Starting in 2026, around 26 episodes will be released each year to ensure better animation quality and pacing closer to the manga’s tempo.

A New PV for One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Released

Our journey continues, Straw Hats! 😆 The beloved Tony Tony Chopper comes to life with help from talent across the globe! 🦌🍬 Keep your eye on the horizon, ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE arrives March 10th! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/K4E1TPmcMb — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 21, 2025

So, what is the latest on the One Piece live-action series? Oda confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on March 10 and will introduce Tony Tony Chopper into the story. He repeatedly praised Chopper’s cuteness, suggesting this reaction is exactly what fans across all regions would feel as well.

A Jump Festa teaser fully dedicated to Chopper was also shown, featuring all of his voices for the global dubs. It was additionally confirmed that Ikue Otani will voice Chopper in the Japanese version. Most surprisingly, production for Season 3 has already begun, meaning the Arabasta arc will be fully adapted in live-action form.

Final Thoughts on Eiichiro Oda’s Jump Fest 2026 Announcement

Even if the next movie still feels far off, 2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for the franchise. Between the seasonal anime shift in April, the live-action return in March, and the manga racing toward the One Piece treasure. There is a lot to look forward to. Keep an eye out for those legendary encounters ahead.