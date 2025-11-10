One Piece Fans Think Marco Can Reborn After Death – Here’s Why

Summary:

A mysterious character named Polo Graham in the God Valley flashback looks eerily like Marco.

Fans believe Marco’s Phoenix Fruit could let him reincarnate, just like a real phoenix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marco-Polo reincarnation theory in One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1165 just introduced a new mysterious character named Polo Graham, and with his arrival, a wave of fan theories has surfaced. His appearance is strikingly similar to Marco’s, and he’s even seen asking Whitebeard to join forces in God Valley. This has led some fans to believe that Polo Graham isn’t Marco’s father, but Marco himself.

There’s just one problem. It doesn’t fit into the timeline. During the time of the God Valley incident, Marco should have still been seven years old, not a grown man in his twenties or thirties like Polo.

So how could this be possible? The answer might lie in Marco’s Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit in the series. Let’s break it down.

Can Marco’s Phoenix Fruit Allow Him to Be Reborn After Death?

Polo Graham as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, is among the rarest and most powerful Mythical Zoan Fruits in existence. Its blue flames don’t burn but instead heal and regenerate injuries almost instantly.

But what if that power goes beyond simple healing? Some fans theorize that Marco’s fruit might allow its user to literally reincarnate after death.

A popular theory also suggests that Polo Graham could be the original user of the fruit. Upon his death, he was reincarnated as Marco, who restarted his life at the age when he first ate the fruit. This could be one reason why Marco existed as a Whitebeard apprentice in some of the flashbacks.

If that were the case, then Marco may have lived several lives, as every time he died, a new life was to be started. That would make his power not about surviving but simply an eternal return to life, pure phoenix essence.

Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind “Marco Polo”?

Marco as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

There’s also a fun theory that Eiichiro Oda may be mixing history with mythology here. The name “Polo Graham” sounds like a word play on the name of the famous explorer Marco Polo. It wouldn’t be the first time Oda hid real-world references behind clever name puns. If that’s the case, Polo could represent an “earlier version” of Marco, a wandering figure whose spirit goes on traveling through time, much like the phoenix itself.

So, Is It True That Marco Can Reincarnate?

At the end of the day, it’s just a fan theory, but one that surprisingly fits One Piece’s wild logic. Be it that Polo Graham was Marco’s past self, father, or even another red herring, the mystery of the Phoenix Fruit keeps growing. And knowing Oda, there is always something deeper beneath the flames.