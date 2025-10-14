One Piece NYCC 2025 Panel Reveals Straw Hats’ Elbaf Designs

Summary:

Luffy takes on Warcury with Gomu Gomu no Red Roc, testing his strength against the Gorosei.

The New York Comic Con 2025 reveals a first look at the Straw Hat Pirates’ Elbaf design.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece at NYCC 2025.

The New York Comic Con 2025 treated us with an exciting preview of what’s in store in One Piece Episode 1146. The sneak peek showed Luffy going up against the high-ranking World Government official, Warcury, using his classic Gomu Gomu no Red Roc attack. We were also treated to a first look at the Straw Hat Pirates in their Elbaf attire. It won’t be long before we reach the Elbaf arc in the anime. But first, let’s take a look at what these exclusives reveal.

What Was Shown at NYCC 2025 for One Piece

The exclusive clip from One Piece Episode 1146 that was shown at New York Comic Con.pic.twitter.com/gNt9LzmtIE — Pew (@pewpiece) October 13, 2025

In the exclusive clip shown at NYCC, we see Warcury charging toward Luffy in his monstrous form, shaking the whole battlefield. Luffy, still in his Gear 5 form, fires back with the Red Roc attack right into Warcury’s head.

Here’s the surprising part: it barely fazes Warcury. His head proves far tougher than expected, forcing Luffy to momentarily pull back, though he laughs it off. Meanwhile, the giant friends, Dorry and Brogy, are getting ready for the next massive attack.

The fight continues immediately after the chaos of Episode 1145, where everyone was scrambling to escape. Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy stayed behind to face off against two of the Elders, Saturn and Warcury. This Red Roc scene is one of the major highlights as the Egghead arc approaches its climax.

OFFICIAL ELBAPH ANIME DESIGN pic.twitter.com/PnWhQqejWZ — Pew (@pewpiece) October 10, 2025

In the next panel, Toei unveiled the art designs for the Elbaf arc, showcasing the Straw Hat Pirates in their new warrior outfits. The designs closely match the manga version, and we’re only a few episodes away from seeing the Straw Hats don them in the anime.

What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1146

Emet, The Iron Giant as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1146 will adapt Chapter 1112 of the manga and is set to release on October 12, 2025, after a short delay. The upcoming episode promises to show the aftermath of the Five Elders’ arrival and the Iron Giant’s awakening, with the Marines tightening their hold on Egghead Island.

The Straw Hats are desperate to escape the island as Bonney, Franky, and Kuma face off against the Vice Admirals, while Mars searches for Vegapunk’s covert broadcast signal. Luffy’s intense Red Roc moment is just the beginning. His fight with Warcury is about to get even crazier, pushing his Gear 5 powers to the max.

You can watch One Piece Episode 1146 on Crunchyroll when it releases globally on October 12, 2025. Get ready for one of the biggest, most insane fights of the Egghead arc. Luffy versus the Gorosei has just begun.