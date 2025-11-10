One Piece Reveals Defense Even Stronger Than Armament Haki

Summary:

Rocks D. Xebec uses Supreme King Haki to completely nullify Roger and Garp’s infused attacks.

His Haki acts as a barrier, making him untouchable during the God Valley battle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Supreme King Haki barrier.

One Piece Chapter 1165 may have just introduced one of the strongest defenses in the entire series. Until now, Armament Haki was considered the ultimate form of defense, but Rocks D. Xebec revealed a terrifying new application of Supreme King Haki during the legendary battle at God Valley.

This allowed him to cancel out both Gol D. Roger’s and Monkey D. Garp’s Supreme King Haki-infused attacks. We have seen how Haki can be used for offense, intimidation, and defense before, but nothing like this. Rocks did not just block attacks; he neutralized them completely.

His Supreme King Haki worked like an invisible armor, far stronger than any Armament Haki, that made him immune to all types of physical and Haki-imbued attacks. Even the likes of Roger and Garp couldn’t scratch him. Let’s break down how this new Conqueror’s Haki barrier works.

How Did Rocks Nullify Roger and Garp’s Attacks?

Rocks nullifying Roger and Garp’s Haki-infused attacks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

During the God Valley Incident, the Conqueror’s Haki unleashed by Roger and Garp in their battle against Rocks split the skies and leveled mountains. Yet, their efforts still had no effect.

The mastery that Rocks held over Supreme King Haki was so advanced that it directly canceled out their infused attacks. His control over this energy created a Haki barrier, an unprecedented defensive technique no one had seen before.

Their only option was to combine every ounce of Haki into a single desperate strike, a combined attack of Hinokagutsuchi no Ace and Infinitum Explosion. This final attack broke through Rocks’ defense and brought him down.

A Defense Stronger Than Armament Haki

Garp and Roger fighting against Rocks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Armament Haki is widely regarded as the best form of defense in One Piece. A user coats himself with an invisible suit of armor, which is used both in offense and defense. But the one Rocks showcased in Chapter 1165 was way above Armament or even Advanced Armament Haki. His Haki negated every attack from Roger and Garp before they could even connect.

This new Haki technique introduced the concept of an ultimate defense in One Piece. Now, the one who possesses superior Conqueror’s Haki can completely overwhelm their opponent without even taking damage.

This technique by Rocks proves that the Supreme King Haki isn’t just about dominance but can change the course of battles itself. His “Haki Barrier” stands as the strongest defense ever shown in One Piece, surpassing even the legendary durability of Armament Haki.

What This Means for Luffy’s Future

With the reveal of Rocks D. Xebec’s new Supreme King Haki ability, the path ahead for Luffy has become clearer and tougher. To defeat immortal beings like the Knights of God, the Elders, or even Imu, he will have to evolve his Conqueror’s Haki beyond mere coating. He will have to master the same kind of move that Roger and Garp pulled off against Rocks.

He must push past his limit and overpower them with his Haki. That’s the only way to overcome such god-like opponents. As the Final Saga unfolds, this new barrier of Haki might be crucial in surviving god-tier opponents such as Imu and beyond.