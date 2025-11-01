One Piece SBS 113: Every Question Oda Answered

The One Piece SBS (Shitsumon o Boshū Suru, or “I’m Taking Questions”) has once again delivered deep lore, absurd humor, and fascinating character details. Volume 113 is full of answers that range from shocking revelations about Franky and Queen’s connection to hilarious commentary on some wild fan theories. Let’s break down every major question Eiichiro Oda addressed in this latest issue of SBS 113 around One Piece.

What Oda Revealed About Celestial Dragons and Their Families

The Rosward family | Credits: Toei Animation

When asked what family Saint Rosward, Saint Charlos, and Saint Shalria are from, Oda revealed they’re all from the Rosward family and humorously noted Rosward’s parents must’ve been “a bunch of idiots,” since they named him Rosward Rosward.

Did Vegapunk Wanted to Become a Celestial Dragon?

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece Anime | Credits: Toei Animation

Another reader wondered if Vegapunk once shared York’s dream of becoming a Celestial Dragon. Oda didn’t confirm it directly but gave a thoughtful philosophical response. He said that all humans carry strong desires, even selfish ones. But controlling those desires only makes us human.

He suggested everyone has a little desire to become “a Celestial Dragon” inside them, emphasizing how moral restraint defines humanity. This was probably the best question among all those asked in SBS 113, and Oda answered it beautifully.

Did Oda Confirm Franky and Queen’s Connection?

Franky and Queen posing similarly in One Piece volume cover | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

When a fan asked if Franky and Queen were father and son, Oda’s reaction said it all: He panicked and pointed out that fans had probably noticed matching years in the Vivre Card data: Queen’s child’s birth year and Franky’s birth year, also the day Queen abandoned his son matches with Tom adopting him.

He nervously bluffed, stuttering his denial: “N-No, they’re… not!”

Although Oda didn’t exactly confirm the theory, that coy evasion and his admission that “readers knowing something the characters don’t would be weird” strongly hint at a real connection between Franky and Queen. He has also left many hints around it, from Vivre Card data to an identical pose on the volume cover, and the fact that both are cyborgs and love to dance.

Was That Scopper Gaban on Chapter 631’s Cover?

One Piece Chapter 631 cover story featuring Gaban and Crocus | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

For many years, fans debated the shadowy figure on the cover of One Piece Chapter 631. Oda finally confirmed it was indeed Scopper Gaban, Gol D. Roger’s “Left Hand.”

According to Oda, Gaban remains a wanderer at heart and still sails the seas as a navigator he is. A small but cool little update for those hoping to see more of Roger’s legendary crew.

What Year Is It in the One Piece World?

Underwater city in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

One of the fans asked about the mysterious dual calendars: the “Age of Sea Circle” and the “Age of Heaven.” Oda answered that the present era is Year 4141 in the Age of Heaven and Year 1541 in the Age of the Sea Circle; both calendar systems are still running, he said. However, you can “forget about it” since he often prefers to round historical events to keep things simple.

What Did Oda Reveal About Bonney and Kuma?

Bonney in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

SBS 113 gave emotional context to Jewelry Bonney’s appearance: Oda confirmed that Bonney ages herself up so other pirates would take her seriously, and it will be easy for her to search for Kuma.

Now that she’s safe on Elbaf with the Straw Hats, she’s returned to her true form, a 12-year-old child. He also said to keep an eye on her from here onward, suggesting that he has planned some interesting development for her.

When asked about Kuma’s ship name, he replied that it’s called “The Leap Out Jewelry.”

How Is Wano Functioning After Kaido’s Fall?

Momonosuke, Yamato, and Akazaya Nine in Wano | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Readers interested in the post-Wano political scene received a detailed update: Oda confirmed that Momonosuke is now a shogun, supported by the Akazaya Nine, who each became a regional daimyo.

Here’s how Wano’s leadership stands:

Momonosuke, Kin’emon, and Nekomamushi are put in charge of the Flower Capital.

Denjiro governs Kibi.

Inuarashi leads Kuri.

Udon is overseen by Raizo.

Kawamatsu rules Hakumai.

Kikunojo manages Ringo.

Oda said that Yamato still journeys to learn about the outer world, while Wano is still rebuilding after the chaos Kaido and Orochi caused during their rule.

Do Cover Stories Mean Characters Won’t Return?

Gecko Moria’s grave in Wano as seen in One Piece Chapter 1157’s cover story | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One reader mentioned a fan theory that characters who appear in cover story mini-arcs never return in the main plot. Oda firmly dismissed this, reminding readers that many, like Buggy, Enel, Jinbe, and CP9, made their way back.

He described cover stories as a way to show what side characters are doing behind the scenes and even recommended the One Piece Doors! collection for fans who want to revisit them.

How Oda Designs Manga Panels for One Piece?

Garp, Roger, Rocks, Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido using their ultimate moves in One Piece Chapter 1163 double spread page | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Another fan praised One Piece’s cinematic layouts and asked if Oda draws with print or digital formats in mind. Oda admitted he always plans pages as two-page spreads, designed to be read horizontally, whether in Jump, collected volumes, or digital versions on tablets.

For example, he sometimes designs the left page smaller so the punchline or impact on the right page feels bigger. Those reading vertically on smartphones, he said, “Sorry about that!”

The Funniest Questions in SBS 113

Luffy with contact lens | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

No SBS is complete without Oda’s signature humour, as one fan asked why the new Gear 5 Luffy attacks, such as “Dawn Whip”, were not named “White Punch”. Oda dodged the question, jokingly referencing White Punch, an alcoholic drink, and teasing that his manga “isn’t that kind of story.”

Another asked what Luffy would look like with colored contacts. Oda’s answer? Luffy would go from declaring, “I’ll become the King of the Pirates!” to “I’ll become the King of Pirated Copies!”

Vivi at age 40 and age 60 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One fan asked for Vivi at age 40 and then at 60, and Oda provided regular and “what if” versions, one where Vivi remains noble and adventurous, and another set in a darker timeline where she becomes hardened and cynical.

And yes, Oda even confirmed that Zunesha does poop. His disgusted yet detailed answer turned a ridiculous question into one of the funniest SBS moments ever.

What Makes SBS 113 So Special?

One Piece SBS 113 stands out for blending heavy worldbuilding with classic Oda humor. From philosophical musings about humanity to teasing future storylines and poking fun at wild fan theories, this volume captures everything fans love about Eiichiro Oda’s interactions. It’s funny, thoughtful, and deeply connected to the lore, the perfect reminder of why every SBS feels like a treasure chest for fans.

