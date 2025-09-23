One Piece: Straw Hat Pirates Ranked From Weakest to Strongest

Summary:

The Straw Hat Pirates have grown from a small band into one of the strongest crews in One Piece.

Each member brings unique skills, with power levels ranging from clever tricksters to Yonko-level fighters.

Here’s a detailed list of the strongest Straw Hat Pirates ranked from weakest to strongest.

The Straw Hat Pirates have gone from a bunch of misfits in East Blue to one of the most feared forces in the New World. With Monkey D. Luffy being a Yonko, this crew is now one of the strongest in One Piece. While each member is strong and unique, their levels of combat ability vary greatly. Wondering who is the strongest Straw Hat member and how they all stack up? Here’s the full list.

Note: This ranking is based on feats shown up to One Piece Episode 1144.

10. Usopp

Crew Role : Long-range specialist and sharpshooter

: Long-range specialist and sharpshooter Abilities : Observation Haki, creative gadgets

: Observation Haki, creative gadgets Bounty: 500 million Berries

Usopp as seen in Egghead Island | Credits: Toei Animation

Usopp might fancy himself as ‘God Usopp,’ but when it comes to raw combat, he’s the weakest link in the Straw Hat crew. Sure, he can be a bit of a coward, but every now and then, his courage shines through, especially when his friends are in danger.

He’s got a knack for setting traps and using weapons, but his physical strength just doesn’t cut it, keeping him at the bottom of the pack.

During the Wano arc, Usopp had a tough time against Page One and Ulti, failing to leave much of a mark. On Egghead, his role has been pretty minimal, often finding himself in trouble instead of having those big heroic moments. But with the story moving toward Elbaf, it looks like his long-awaited moment to shine is just around the corner.

9. Tony Tony Chopper

Crew Role : Ship’s doctor and combat medic

: Ship’s doctor and combat medic Abilities : Human-Human Fruit, Monster Point

: Human-Human Fruit, Monster Point Bounty: 1000 Berries (a running gag)

Tony Tony Chopper as seen in Fishmen Island | Credits: Toei Animation

Chopper is the heart and soul of the crew, both emotionally and medically. His Devil Fruit gives him human-level intelligence and a range of transformations. With his Rumble Balls, he can push his Zoan powers even further, unlocking his Monster Point for some serious strength.

During Wano, Chopper played a crucial role in treating the Ice Oni plague. He even managed to hold his own against Queen, an All-Star of the Beasts Pirates, which is no small feat.

While his combat growth has slowed down a bit, his role as the crew’s healer makes him absolutely essential. On Egghead, he’s been a bit quiet so far, but fans know that his Monster Point still has untapped potential.

8. Nami

Crew Role : Navigator and weather specialist

: Navigator and weather specialist Abilities : Zeus-powered Climatact, strategy

: Zeus-powered Climatact, strategy Bounty: 366 million Berries

Nami as seen in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

As one of the first Straw Hats, Nami is still a key player when it comes to navigation and strategy. She might not be the toughest physically, but her sharp intellect and weather-based attacks make her a formidable opponent.

With Zeus now merged with her Clima-Tact, she received a significant power boost during the Wano arc. She even managed to catch Ulti off guard with Zeus’s lightning, proving she can hold her own in battle.

After Wano, her bounty shot up, reflecting her growing reputation. On Egghead, she even managed to briefly stun a Seraphim. While she may still be a bit fragile compared to others, her new thunder attacks have definitely established her as more than just a support character.

7. Brook

Crew Role : Musician and swordsman

: Musician and swordsman Abilities : Revive-Revive Fruit, ice-based swordplay

: Revive-Revive Fruit, ice-based swordplay Bounty: 383 million Berries

Brook as seen in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

Known as the “Soul King,” Brook is not just the Straw Hats’ musician; he’s also one of the most unique fighters in the crew. Thanks to his Yomi Yomi no Mi, he was revived from the dead.

It also gave him soul-based powers along with some impressive sword skills. His speed and agility definitely set him apart, but when compared to the top fighters, he lacks overwhelming power.

In Wano, Brook made quick work of Gifters and even took down a Number with ease, showcasing new techniques like Orchestra. Still, he didn’t quite steal the spotlight like Robin did.

On Egghead, he hasn’t had any major accomplishments yet, struggling a bit against the seraphim attacks. Even though he’s often underrated, his resilience and icy swordplay make him a dependable ally in battle.

6. Franky

Crew Role : Shipwright

: Shipwright Abilities : Cyborg enhancements, Radical Beam, Franky Shogun

: Cyborg enhancements, Radical Beam, Franky Shogun Bounty: 394 million Berries

Franky as seen in Egghead Island | Credits: Toei Animation

Franky has turned himself into a walking arsenal, with lasers and the giant mech Franky Shogun. He’s both brains and brawn, built the Thousand Sunny, and can hold his own in a fight.

In Wano, he defeated Sasaki of the Tobiroppo, proving his power. On Egghead, Franky has shown some surprising durability, tanking blows from Admiral Kizaru and even blasting Saturn with a Radical Beam. He’s one of the crew’s most reliable heavy hitters.

5. Nico Robin

Crew Role : Historian and Poneglyph reader

: Historian and Poneglyph reader Abilities : Hana Hana no Mi, Fishman Karate

: Hana Hana no Mi, Fishman Karate Bounty: 930 million Berries

Nico Robin as seen in Egghead Island | Credits: Toei Animation

Robin’s knowledge is the key to reaching the One Piece, but she’s also a formidable fighter. With her Hana Hana no Mi, she can sprout limbs anywhere and overwhelm opponents with strength and strategy.

Her Wano battle against Black Maria was one of her best, where she unveiled Demonio Fleur and showed off new combat skills. Post-Wano, even Vegapunk put her alongside Zoro as one of the strongest Straw Hats. Though Egghead hasn’t shown her much yet, her new bounty proves the world sees her as a major threat.

4. Jinbe

Crew Role : Helmsman

: Helmsman Abilities : Fishman Karate, Armament, and Observation Haki

: Fishman Karate, Armament, and Observation Haki Bounty: 1.1 billion Berries

Jinbe using Armament Haki | Credits: Toei Animation

Jinbe, known as the “Knight of the Sea,” brings balance, wisdom, and sheer might to the crew. As a former Warlord, his Fishman Karate and haki skills make him one of the crew’s most powerful fighters. In Wano, he easily took down Who’s Who from the Tobiroppo, showcasing his dominance in battle.

After Wano, his bounty soared past one billion, solidifying his status as a Yonko commander-level fighter. On Egghead, Jinbe has been keeping a low profile, focusing on escape preparations, but his mere presence adds a lot of strength to the crew.

3. Vinsmoke Sanji

Crew Role : Cook

: Cook Abilities : Black Leg Style, Haki, Ifrit Jambe

: Black Leg Style, Haki, Ifrit Jambe Bounty: 1.032 billion Berries

Sanji vs Kizaru as seen in One Piece Episode 1141 | Credits: Toei Animation

Sanji isn’t just the chef; he’s one of Luffy’s wings. His genetic modifications awakened in Wano, allowing him to unlock Ifrit Jambe. With his Diable Jambe techniques enhanced, he took down Queen, a billion-berry All-Star, with ease.

On Egghead, Sanji has been phenomenal, fighting Saturn and even deflecting Admiral Kizaru’s laser attacks, an impossible feat before now. He’s one of the crew’s deadliest fighters with speed, durability, and raw power.

2. Roronoa Zoro

Crew Role : First mate and swordsman

: First mate and swordsman Abilities : Three-Sword Style, Conqueror’s Haki

: Three-Sword Style, Conqueror’s Haki Bounty: 1.111 billion Berries

Zoro as seen in Egghead Island | Credits: Toei Animation

Zoro is Luffy’s right hand and is destined to be the world’s greatest swordsman. His battle with King in Wano solidified his mastery of Enma and awakened Conqueror’s Haki, taking his combat to a new level.

On Egghead, Zoro fought Kaku, S-Hawk, and currently Lucci. His King of Hell form is terrifying, and even Vegapunk recognizes him as a beastly warrior. Though below Luffy, Zoro is unquestionably the second-strongest Straw Hat.

1. Monkey D. Luffy

Crew Role : Captain

: Captain Abilities : Gum-Gum Fruit (Gear 5), all Haki types

: Gum-Gum Fruit (Gear 5), all Haki types Bounty: 3 billion Berries

Luffy holding Saturn and Kizaru as seen in One Piece Episode 1143 | Credits: Toei Animation

Luffy, now a Yonko, has reached a level of power that far surpasses his crew. With Gear 5, he’s unlocked the true potential of his fruit, embodying the freedom of the Sun God Nika.

His mastery of all three advanced Haki forms places him among the strongest characters in One Piece. During the Wano arc, Luffy took down Kaido, who was known as the Strongest Creature. On Egghead, he’s gone toe-to-toe with Kizaru and Saturn, displaying abilities so overwhelming that even Admirals were shocked.

Final Thoughts

The Straw Hat Pirates ranked list shows just how far the crew has come, from East Blue rookies to pirates worthy of carrying a Yonko’s banner. Not everyone stands equal in battle, but each member brings something to the table. As One Piece reaches the endgame, expect every Straw Hat to get even stronger before Luffy becomes the Pirate King.