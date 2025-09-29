One Piece: 10 Strongest Rocks Pirates Ranked

Summary:

The Rocks Pirates were the strongest crew in One Piece history, led by the fearsome Rocks D. Xebec.

Legends like Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki rose under Xebec’s reign.

Here’s a detailed ranking of the strongest Rocks Pirates in One Piece lore.

The Rocks Pirates in One Piece are the most infamous crew to ever sail the seas. Their legend goes back to the days before Gol D. Roger’s reign. Led by Rocks D. Xebec, this crew had names that would later shape the pirate world, including Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki. Their reign ended at the God Valley Incident, but their reputation as the strongest crew in history remains unmatched. Let’s break down the 10 strongest Rocks Pirates in One Piece, from weakest to strongest.

10. Gloriosa

Title : Former Amazon Lily Empress

: Former Amazon Lily Empress Alias : Elder Nyon

: Elder Nyon Abilities: Likely Haki user

Gloriosa as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Gloriosa was the Empress of Amazon Lily before Boa Hancock’s era and even sailed with Rocks D. Xebec. Even as an elderly woman, she shows surprising agility, which means she must have been very skilled in her prime.

Being from the Kuja tribe, she most likely wielded both Armament and Observation Haki like other warriors of Amazon Lily. To survive in such a brutal crew and still hold authority later as Amazon Lily’s elder shows just how strong and respected she truly was.

RELATED:

9. Buckingham Stussy

Devil Fruit : Bat-Bat Fruit

: Bat-Bat Fruit Abilities : Mastery of Rokushiki

: Mastery of Rokushiki Afterlife: A cloned version of her became a CP0 agent

Buckingham Stussy as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Buckingham Stussy was one of the first members to join the crew alongside other notable members such as Whitebeard and Shiki. Stussy possessed the Bat-Bat Fruit, which allowed her to sprout bat wings and put opponents to sleep with a bite. To that, she also learned the martial art Rokushiki and even used clever Seastone tools to counter Devil Fruit users.

Stussy survived the God Valley Incident, and her legacy carried on. A clone of her was later created by MADS and eventually became a CP0 agent. Her intelligence, distinctive abilities, and survival through that period place her as a dangerous and persistent figure in the One Piece world.

8. Captain John

Weapons : Dual swords

: Dual swords Reputation : Treasure hoarder, Rocks veteran

: Treasure hoarder, Rocks veteran Fate: Killed by mutiny, reanimated by Moria

Captain John as seen in God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

Captain John’s reputation grew more from his treasure hoards than his battles, but his presence on Xebec’s crew proved he was a force to be reckoned with. With two swords and a high status in the Rocks Pirates, John was likely a skilled warrior feared in his time.

After the Rocks Pirates disbanded, John went his own way, only to be betrayed by his men. His corpse later fell under Gecko Moria’s control, where he became one of the zombies in Thriller Bark. He fought effortlessly on Thriller Bark as a zombie, with his only weakness being salt. This just shows how powerful he might have been when he was human.

7. Wang Zhi

Alias : Ochoku

: Ochoku Role : Former Rocks Pirate, ruler of Hachinosu

: Former Rocks Pirate, ruler of Hachinosu Notable: Defeated by Blackbeard during the Rocky Port Incident

Wang Zhi as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

WanWang Zhi might not be as well-known as other Rocks Pirates, but his feats proved he was no pushover. After Xebec’s fall, he took control of Hachinosu and ruled until Xebec’s son, Blackbeard himself, overthrew him. Holding territory in the cutthroat seas speaks volumes about his power and influence.

His defeat during the Rocky Port Incident required the combined efforts of Law, Blackbeard, and Koby, proving just how dangerous he was. Details about his fighting style are scarce, but his ability to hold ground in the New World proves he was one of the deadliest men in Xebec’s crew.

6. Silver Axe

Real name : Kyo

: Kyo Origin : Former Yakuza hitman

: Former Yakuza hitman Weapon: Massive axe

Silver Axe as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Silver Axe, also known as Kyo, was a violent powerhouse in the Rocks Pirates. Having also been a Yakuza hitman, he had a bloody past, and his rivalry with Shiki hints at his level. With a massive axe, he earned his name by tearing through enemies with brutal efficiency.

Though often overshadowed by Shiki, the “Gold vs Silver” contrast emphasized his role as Shiki’s secondary rival. Although he made it alive after the God Valley Incident, his current status is unknown. But as a Rocks Pirate, he’s one of the most dangerous men of his time.

5. Kaido

Future Title : Strongest Creature in the World

: Strongest Creature in the World Devil Fruit : Fish-Fish Fruit, Model Azure Dragon (gained later)

: Fish-Fish Fruit, Model Azure Dragon (gained later) Bounty: 4,611,100,000 berries

Kaido as seen in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

Before he became one of the Four Emperors, Kaido was a feared member and one of the strongest Rocks Pirates in One Piece. At the time, he didn’t have his Devil Fruit powers yet, but his natural endurance and monstrous strength already stood out. He survived Shiki’s bomb without a scratch, which shows just how tough even young Kaido was.

Though weaker than his Wano Arc self, Kaido’s inclusion in Xebec’s crew shocked the world, making the Rocks crew even more intimidating. His time under Xebec laid the foundation for his rise as a Yonko and his reign as a symbol of raw strength.

4. Big Mom (Charlotte Linlin)

Title : Future Yonko of the Seas

: Future Yonko of the Seas Devil Fruit : Soul-Soul Fruit

: Soul-Soul Fruit Bounty: 4,388,000,000 Berries.

Linlin as seen in God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Charlotte Linlin, later known as Big Mom, was already a monster before she created Totto Land. Her Soul-Soul Fruit gave her control over souls, and her raw strength and nearly indestructible body made her unstoppable.

RELATED:

Even decades later, she could withstand Kid and Law’s non-stop attacks. In her Rocks Pirates days, she was stronger than Kaido, treated him like a little brother, and even saved his life at God Valley by giving him his Mythical Zoan Fruit. Younger, tougher, and more ruthless, Big Mom was a natural-born powerhouse in Xebec’s legendary crew.

3. Shiki the Golden Lion

Devil Fruit : Float-Float Fruit

: Float-Float Fruit Weapons : Dual swords

: Dual swords Feats: First person to escape Impel Down

Shiki as seen in God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

Shiki was one of Xebec’s earliest and most feared recruits, standing shoulder to shoulder with Whitebeard. His Float-Float Fruit allowed him to levitate himself and non-living matter, giving him an edge in battle alongside his swordsmanship mastery.

After the Rocks fell, Shiki remained a terror, clashing with Roger, Sengoku, and Garp at his peak. His escape from Impel Down only added to his legend. As one of the strongest Rocks Pirates, Shiki earned the “gold” epithet, symbolizing his dominance over Silver Axe and others.

2. Whitebeard (Edward Newgate)

Title : World’s Strongest Man

: World’s Strongest Man Devil Fruit : Tremor-Tremor Fruit

: Tremor-Tremor Fruit Haki: Advanced mastery of all three forms

Whitebeard as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Edward Newgate, better known as Whitebeard, was second only to Rocks D. Xebec during the crew’s reign. His Tremor-Tremor Fruit allowed him to shake the very seas, creating earthquakes and tsunamis that could destroy entire islands. With advanced Haki, he was almost unstoppable.

Even in old age, Whitebeard’s power rivaled that of the Admirals and shook Marineford to its core. In his prime with the Rocks Pirates, he was terrifyingly strong, matching Roger himself years later. Whitebeard’s compassion was in contrast to the crew’s brutality and shaped him into the pirate who valued family above all else.

1. Rocks D. Xebec

Ambition : To become “King of the World”

: To become “King of the World” Abilities : Conqueror’s Haki, master swordsman

: Conqueror’s Haki, master swordsman Feats: Fought Roger and Garp together at God Valley

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

At the top of the hierarchy was Rocks D. Xebec, the man who dared to challenge the World Government itself. He was one of the few to uncover Imu’s existence, even storming Mary Geoise and defeating a Marine Admiral with ease. His Conqueror’s Haki could knock out armies within miles. Here’s why he was the strongest Rocks Pirates in One Piece.

Xebec’s swordsmanship, combined with his Haki, made him a near-unstoppable force capable of overwhelming even the strongest foes like Elbaph’s King Harald. It took the combined might of Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp to bring him down at God Valley, a testament to his unmatched strength among the Rocks Pirates.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on Rocks Pirates

The Rocks Pirates in One Piece were not just a pirate crew; they were a storm that changed the course of history. With Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki under Xebec, it’s no wonder they were the strongest crew ever. Their legacy still looms over us today, and their names still echo in the One Piece world.