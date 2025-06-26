One Piece: The Truth Behind Shanks’ Mark of the Abyss

One Piece Chapter 1152 quietly dropped a bombshell about Shanks that has left fans reeling. During a brief flashback, while Shanks and Gaban were shown bathing in a hot spring, an ominous symbol was spotted on Shanks’ arm.

This symbol is the Mark of the Abyss, a magic seal granted only by Imu. It allows marked individuals to be summoned or travel through magic circles. Since only the Five Elders and God’s Knights are shown using this ability, Shanks having the mark hints at a hidden past, one where he was likely under the control of Imu.

What Is the Abyss?

Mark of the Abyss as seen in the manga | Credits: Shueisha

The Abyss is a forbidden technique tied to Imu’s demonic powers. It allows high-ranking members of the World Government, like the Five Elders and the God’s Knights, to instantly travel across vast distances or summon others using summoning circles. These teleportations are triggered by magic circles that emit black lightning.

Only individuals with the Mark of the Abyss can travel through or be summoned by these circles. The acquisition method of this mark remains a mystery, but it appears to form a binding contract. A key limitation of the technique is that marked individuals cannot transport others who are unmarked. Furthermore, they can be summoned without their knowledge or consent, adding to their controlling nature.

The summoning circle itself has a unique design: a thick outer ring etched with text, an inner circle containing a solid black pentagram, and a blank central pentagon. Small triangular motifs sit at each point where the pentagram meets the inner circle. Some versions, like those used by the Five Elders, even include numbered inscriptions to identify the user.

Shanks and the Mark

shanks with both of his arms, i haven't seen that in ages pic.twitter.com/ZMigLWjWSi — rion 🇻🇪 (@peronyawns) June 23, 2025

In Chapter 1152’s flashback, set 14 years ago, Shanks and Gaban are seen relaxing in a bath at Gaban’s house on Elbaph. They talk about how much has changed, with Shanks mentioning he just wanted to live a laid-back life with Buggy, but now sees that Elbaph has a lot to teach him. Hearing this, Gaban calls Shanks a “child of fate”, telling him not to worry about such things.

After their bath, Gaban asks Shanks about King Harald, and Shanks reveals that he once met Harald in Mariejois. He thought Harald was interesting, but felt there were things they couldn’t say freely there.

During the bath, it was clearly visible that Shanks bore the Mark of the Abyss 14 years ago. Since only Imu can grant this mark, Shanks having this mark implies a greater connection to the World Government. It is possible that he was under the control of Imu. Oda is yet to reveal if Shanks ever met with the Five Elders, like his brother Shamrock did, but his marked status suggests a deeper involvement with their system.

Why Shanks Gave Up His Arm

You mean to tell me that Shanks was the first person Luffy liberated?#ONEPIECE1152 pic.twitter.com/Rme9Ia77Ox — One Piece Defender ◍ (@OnePieceDefend) June 20, 2025

Shanks losing his arm to save Luffy has long been seen as a grand symbolic gesture, but the presence of the mark may hint at something more. It’s possible he deliberately allowed the Sea King to bite off his arm to remove the mark and sever his bond with Imu. If true, this was not just an act of heroism, but a rebellion against the World Government.

Since then, Shanks has not been shown with any such mark, possibly confirming that his plan succeeded. This moment could represent his escape from Imu’s influence and his rejection of the World Government’s control. Saving Luffy may have been both a literal and symbolic act of liberation for Luffy and himself. With the mark gone, Imu can no longer summon him at will, severing their connection.

Final Thoughts

The Mark of the Abyss is one of the most dangerous secrets in the One Piece world. It’s linked to teleportation, dark magic, and being controlled by Imu. Shanks having this mark reveals just how deep Imu’s control truly runs and how many major powers in the New World are directly being controlled by Imu.

With each new chapter, the veil over Shanks’ mysterious past begins to lift, and fans may finally uncover the secrets he’s kept hidden since the very beginning.