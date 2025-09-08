One Piece: This Popular Theory About Dragon’s Devil Fruit Actually Makes Sense

Summary:

Dragon’s Devil Fruit has long been tied to weather, storms, and fate in the One Piece anime.

The strongest theories point to either a Wind Logia or a Mythical Zoan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monkey D. Dragon’s Devil Fruit in One Piece.

Only a handful of characters in One Piece carry as much mystery and weight as Monkey D. Dragon, leader of the Revolutionary Army and father of Luffy. Fans have theorized Monkey D. Dragon powers for decades, specifically his rumored Devil Fruit.

Oda has dropped endless hints for us, from storms appearing with his arrival to his connection with “winds of fate.” But what exactly is Dragon’s Devil Fruit?

One Piece’s Final Saga is now unfolding, and the truth of Dragon’s power may be revealed very soon. Until then, we have some theories that make complete sense about what his Devil Fruit could be. Let’s break down the strongest possibilities behind Dragon’s Devil Fruit power.

What is Monkey D. Dragon’s Devil Fruit?

Dragon coming to Luffy’s rescue in windy weather | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The most popular theory among fans is that Dragon wields a Wind Logia-type Devil Fruit, often referred to as the Kaze Kaze no Mi. This would neatly explain his association with sudden gales, flying abilities, and storms that appear whenever he’s nearby.

In Loguetown, a thunderstorm broke out right when Buggy was about to kill Luffy, and Smoker directly noted Dragon’s involvement. He also blew Smoker away by using a gust of wind, reinforcing the idea that he has wind currents under control. Even his ship is called the Wind Granma, a possible hint from Oda that his abilities involve wind.

If this theory is correct, Dragon would be able to transform into wind itself, manipulate weather systems, and strike his enemies from anywhere. Such a fruit would make him one of the most untouchable characters in One Piece.

Is Dragon’s Fruit the Mythical Zoan Amaru?

An illustration of Amaru, the storm serpent

Another theory delves further into One Piece lore: Dragon might have eaten a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit: the Amaru, the Rain God. The Amaru is a legendary serpent-dragon of storms, floods, and winds of change, which fits perfectly with Dragon’s persona as a revolutionary leader.

Perhaps even Dragon’s own name may be connected to it. Dragon shares similarities with Túpac Amaru, the South American revolutionary leader whose name also means “serpent-dragon.” This blurring of lines between actual revolutionaries and One Piece’s most notorious rebel is surely deliberate on Oda’s behalf.

The God Valley event might just hold the answer for it as well. At the age of 17, Dragon fought with nothing but a gun, suggesting he did not yet have Devil Fruit powers. Afterward, he may have opened one of the legendary God Valley chests containing Devil Fruits, and he ate the Amaru fruit in the process.

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in One Piece Chapter 1159 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Some theories even claim that Dragon saved young Shanks by placing him inside one of those Devil Fruit chests, which may also explain where he got his fruit. In Chapter 1159, we see Shanks’ mother begging Dragon to save him and Shamrock from Garling. It does make sense that Dragon may have thought there wouldn’t be a better place for Shanks to grow up safe than Gol D. Roger’s ship.

If Dragon really does possess the Zoan Amaru fruit, he wouldn’t merely have control over wind; he would embody storms themselves, bringing rain, thunder, and revolution wherever he goes. This would explain the lightning bolt that rescued Luffy at Loguetown and the ominous weather shifts tied to Dragon’s presence.

Could Dragon Have the Storm-Storm Fruit?

Dragon brings a storm in Loguetown with his arrival | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Others argue that limiting Dragon’s power to mere wind manipulation misses the bigger picture. Possibly, his Devil Fruit might be Storm-Storm Fruit, a Paramecia that allows its wielder to summon large-scale weather phenomena.

When Nami sensed atmospheric pressure declining in Loguetown, it foreshadowed the massive storm Dragon brought. A wind user could cause gusts, but only a storm-based ability could summon rain, thunder, and lightning so quickly. With such a fruit, Dragon wouldn’t merely bend the air; he’d control the entire sky.

This level of power would make him one of the most powerful characters in the series, able to decimate fleets or shift the tide of wars with a single command of the sky. This would also solidify Dragon as the perfect counterpart of Enel, who uses lightning for power and domination, while Dragon uses storms for freedom and revolution.

What If Dragon Has No Devil Fruit At All?

Dragon as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

Another possibility often overlooked is that Dragon might not have a Devil Fruit at all. Some of One Piece’s most powerful characters, such as Shanks, Mihawk, and Garp, don’t wield a fruit but instead rely on Haki, leadership, and sheer willpower. Dragon may fit into that mold, more by virtue of his revolutionary influence than supernatural power.

He already demonstrates overwhelming leadership and charisma, the kind of traits that don’t come from a fruit. He taught Sabo Ryusoken martial arts and most likely possesses advanced Haki, possibly even Conqueror’s Haki.

His true strength could be his ability to inspire, organize, and lead the Revolutionary Army against the World Government. In that sense, his “Devil Fruit” might just be his unbeatable charisma and the winds of fate that follow him.

Why Dragon’s Devil Fruit Matters in One Piece’s Final Saga

Whether Dragon ate the Wind Logia, the mythical Zoan Amaru, the Storm-Storm Fruit, or something else entirely, his strength is going to have a massive impact on the story’s finale. The Final Saga is pulling everyone significant into the spotlight, and Dragon’s reveal could be one of the most dramatic moments yet.

Fans have waited decades to see Luffy’s father at full power. When and if Oda confirms Dragon’s Devil Fruit soon, he won’t merely uncover an explanation; he’ll establish himself as one of the most pivotal forces in the battle against the World Government.