One Piece: 5 Things to Know About Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec’s erased legacy finally exposes how close he came to overturning the entire world order.

His Davy bloodline, forbidden knowledge, and unmatched Haki mastery prove he was more than a forgotten villain.

Here are five things that you should absolutely know about Rocks D. Xebec.

Rocks D. Xebec is not just another villain lost to history; he is one of the few to challenge Imu directly. The entire God Valley Incident revolved around him. He even commanded one of the strongest pirate crews in history, whose members included legends like Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shiki under his flag.

His power and fame were so massive that people started calling that whole period the Rocks Era. He became such a big threat that Imu wiped him from history, which is why only a few people today even know who he was. So, here are five things you should know about him.

1. Rocks D. Xebec Belonged to the Davy Clan

Rocks reveals his real name to Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Rocks D. Xebec’s real name is Davy D. Xebec. He was born in God Valley as a member of the Davy Family and is a descendant of one of the most notorious pirates, Davy D. Jones. Due to his bloodline being marked as an enemy of the World Government, he kept his real name hidden and operated under the alias we know today: Rocks D. Xebec.

Although Oda has yet to shed light on the Davy clan, it seems they opposed the World Government in the past, much like Joy Boy. Hearing the name Davy D. Jones triggered Imu, and this reaction grew even stronger when Rocks mentioned that Davy Jones was the previous King of the World. This is also why Rocks wanted the same title. He carried Davy Jones’ will, a will now passed on to his son.

2. Rocks D. Xebec is Connected to Blackbeard

Rocks introduced as the father of Blackbeard | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Rocks D. Xebec is the father of Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard, one of the Emperors of the Sea. Despite his vicious reputation, he was very devoted to being a husband and father.

He sent his wife, Eris, and Teach back to God Valley to go into hiding with the rest of the Davy Family. Rocks knew that the government would try to wipe them out if his lineage was exposed. To him, his family came before his dream.

Teach later inherited Rocks’ ambition and even his legacy: he took back Hachinosu, named his ship “Saber of Xebec,” and continued the Davy will from the shadows.

3. Rocks D. Xebec Was Framed as the Most Evil Pirate

Rocks as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

According to the World Government, Rocks was a vicious pirate who came to God Valley for Shakky and the treasure, causing a rampage across the island and killing both citizens and Marines alike.

However, the actual story is the complete opposite of that. Rocks’ priority on God Valley was to rescue his family from the World Government. As soon as he arrived on the island, he went straight to search for them.

Imu turned him into a demon using his Domi Reversi ability, which made him act against his will. Rocks begged Roger and Garp, using the Voice of All Things, to kill him to stop him from causing a rampage.

After the God Valley incident, the World Government branded him a terrorist, buried his feats, and erased his name from history. He has become the faceless devil of the old era, someone whom the new generation of Marines hardly knows of, even though their own heroes were forged in battles against him.

4. Rocks had Ultimate Mastery Over Supreme King Haki

Rocks nullifying Roger and Garp Haki-infused attacks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Rocks is the perfect example of brains and brawn. His strategic mind, coupled with his overwhelming strength, helped him gather one of the strongest pirate crews in history, if not the strongest ever.

Insane physical strength: He killed a Marine Admiral, shattered a Gate of Justice, and clashed on equal footing with giants like Harald and legends such as Roger and Garp.

Supreme King Haki mastery: Not only did he possess the Supreme King Haki, but he could infuse it into his sword and even his own body. He could deal damage against the immortal Knights of God and even delay their regenerative abilities.

Armament Haki and top-tier swordsmanship: His saber swings hit like cannon blasts, blew holes through battleships, and sent everyone nearby flying when he fought Harald.

During the God Valley Incident, he manhandled Kaidou and Big Mom, traded blows with Newgate, and forced both Roger and Garp to team up just to bring him down. Only the combined “critical mass” of their Supreme King Haki could crack his defenses and free him from the transformation.

This is why referring to Rocks D. Xebec as a Haki monster is honestly an understatement.

5. Rocks D. Xebec Knew About Imu’s Existence and the Forbidden History

Rocks infiltrating the Room of Flowers to see Imu | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One of the wildest things about Rocks D. Xebec is that he knew about Imu, Joy Boy, and Davy D. Jones’ true role long before the rest of the world had any idea. By researching taboo topics, infiltrating Mary Geoise, and even breaking into the Room of Flowers, he learned that Imu was the shadow ruler of the world.

There are only two people who ever managed to escape Pangaea Castle after discovering Imu’s existence: Sabo and Rocks. Although Oda didn’t reveal how much Rocks truly knew about the Void Century, the fact that he understood that he would need two Devil Fruits (likely the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, and the Yami Yami no Mi) to challenge the World Government and rule the world suggests he knew more than most.

Final Thoughts on Rocks D. Xebec

Altogether, Rocks D. Xebec isn’t just a villain from a distant flashback. He is an heir of Davy, the father of Blackbeard, and one of those few pirates to stand tall, stare Imu in the face, and challenge their rule. His era shaped Roger, forged Garp’s legend, scarred giants like Harald and Loki, and laid the foundation for Teach’s current reign.