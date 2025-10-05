One Piece: Was Rocks D. Xebec Stronger than Gol D. Roger? Explained

Summary:

When someone asks about One Piece’s greatest pirate, it’s hard not to think of Gol D. Roger right away. After all, he was the Pirate King. But the more we learn about Rocks D. Xebec, the more that title feels like it came with an asterisk. These two titans of the seas shaped history, and their fateful clash at the God Valley Incident remains one of the greatest mysteries in the series. So who was stronger between Rocks D. Xebec and Gol D. Roger?

What Made Rocks D. Xebec the Most Dangerous Pirate of His Time?

Before Roger ever rose to power, the seas belonged to Rocks D. Xebec. He wasn’t just a pirate; he was a force of nature who dreamed of becoming the King of the World. His ambition and arrogance were unmatched.

He went to the Holy Land, Mariejois, killed a Marine Admiral, broke through the Gates of Justice, and even came face-to-face with Imu, the world’s secret ruler.

His crew, the Rocks Pirates, was a nightmare brought to life. It consisted of legends like Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki. To lead such egos required not just strength but dominance.

Even Whitebeard, who later came to be known as the “Strongest Man in the World,” once served under him. That in itself tells us enough about just how intimidating this man was.

For years, the “Era of Rocks” symbolized chaos. He sank Marine ships, burned ports, and plundered islands. His ambition and knowledge of the world’s forbidden history made him an enemy the World Government couldn’t ignore, which is why they erased his name from history after his defeat.

How Did Gol D. Roger Rise to Become the Pirate King?

Then came Gol D. Roger, a pirate with no Devil Fruit powers but Haki mastery so supreme that he became a legend without one. Beloved for his freedom, charm, and strength, Roger wasn’t just another pirate. He was the one to conquer the Grand Line, reach Laugh Tale, and uncover the secrets of the world.

When he passed away, Roger’s bounty stood at a staggering 5.564 billion berries, the highest ever. He fought Whitebeard to a standstill, went up against Marines countless times, and won the respect of allies and enemies alike.

Before achieving his legendary feats, Roger had to face one man who stood in his way – Rocks D. Xebec.

What Really Happened During the God Valley Incident?

Thirty-nine years before the main story, the world was shaken by the God Valley Incident. What exactly happened remains unknown, but it’s said by the World Government that Roger and the Marine hero Monkey D. Garp joined forces to defeat Rocks.

That alliance alone speaks volumes. Garp, a Marine who spent his life chasing pirates, worked with one of the most wanted men alive. Why? Because Rocks was simply too powerful to face alone. His strength, combined with his monstrous crew, threatened the very order of the world.

Note: The God Valley Incident is ongoing in the One Piece manga. This section will be updated as more details are revealed.

How Strong Was Rocks D. Xebec in Battle?

Rocks wasn’t merely strong; he was a total beast in battle. He wielded Conqueror’s Haki and was among the few known to infuse it into his sword, significantly boosting his strikes. His sword fighting style was distinctive; instead of slicing, he struck with blunt, hammer-like blows, shattering everything in his path.

His duels with Elbaf’s King Harald, a giant of tremendous strength, shook the ground, obliterating everything within a five-kilometer radius. One swing of his sword could destroy battleships. These feats leave no doubt why he’s usually ranked above the majority of pirates in raw destructive power.

Apart from exhibiting strength, Rocks was also clever. He uncovered forbidden truths about the World Government, studied taboo subjects, and even plundered the Celestial Dragons’ tribute so that he might fund his ambitions. This made him a perfect mix of brains and brawn.

Did Roger Surpass Rocks D. Xebec?

While Rocks might have been stronger during the God Valley Incident, Roger kept growing stronger afterward. Following that legendary battle, Roger’s power grew exponentially. He perfected his swordsmanship and even adopted Rocks’ blunt fighting style, eventually mastering it completely.

Years later, when Roger faced Whitebeard again, he was no longer the same man; he was a Great Pirate. By that time, he had already found the One Piece and uncovered the true history of the world. Rocks might have ruled with fear, but Roger ruled through legacy.

Who Was Stronger? Rocks or Roger?

If you’re asking who was stronger at God Valley, the answer is likely Rocks D. Xebec. His might and willpower pushed two of the strongest men alive, Roger and Garp, to fight together.

But if you’re asking who became stronger in the end, that title belongs to Gol D. Roger. After Rocks’ fall, Roger’s strength, wisdom, and Haki mastery reached a level that no pirate, not even Whitebeard, could surpass. Rocks was the storm that defined his generation, but Roger was the dawn that followed the storm.

Final Thoughts on Rocks vs. Roger

Rocks D. Xebec might have been the Pirate King that never was, a man too fierce for the world to handle. Yet, Gol D. Roger was crowned as the Pirate King who changed the world and left a legacy that continues to inspire pirates like Luffy today.

Until the One Piece manga reveals the full events at God Valley, one thing is certain: Rocks D. Xebec was among the few men who could genuinely match Gol D. Roger in strength.