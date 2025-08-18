One Piece: Whose Side Is Kizaru Really On? Explained

One Piece has introduced many complex characters, but few are as enigmatic as Admiral Kizaru. Between the three Admirals, Aokiji was shown to be the most compassionate, refusing to kill Nico Robin and letting Luffy go despite being able to kill him easily. Akainu, on the other hand, represents the opposite end of the spectrum, with his absolute justice that is ruthless and uncompromising. He was ready to kill even Koby during Marineford when the young Marine tried to stop the war. But on whose side is Kizaru for real?

Kizaru is harder to place. His justice is described as unclear, and his personality reflects it. He is easygoing, calm, and never seems to rush. At the same time, he follows orders with seriousness when forced into a corner, putting his mission above all else. This makes his loyalty hard to pin down, and the Egghead arc has only deepened the mystery surrounding whose side Kizaru is really on.

One Piece Admirals and Their Justice

Admirals Kizaru, Akainu, and Aokiji in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The contrast between the Admirals makes Kizaru’s role more interesting. Aokiji followed lazy justice, meaning he carried out orders but wasn’t afraid to act on personal feelings when he thought it was right. Akainu’s absolute justice meant destroying anything in his path, even if it meant killing Marines who opposed him. These two extremes are easy to read, but Kizaru’s unclear justice doesn’t reveal much about his real beliefs.

Kizaru goes at his own pace, rarely showing passion for the cause he’s serving. He follows orders even if they come from his subordinates, yet he seems detached from the outcome. This makes him unpredictable compared to the others. He looks like a loyal soldier on the surface, but his relaxed nature and contradictions leave room to wonder if he truly stands behind the World Government.

What Is Kizaru’s Role at Egghead

Luffy fighting Kizaru in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Egghead arc showed both sides of his unclear justice. He went after Luffy full force, yet when Luffy was out of stamina and lying on the ground vulnerable, Kizaru didn’t finish him off. Fans even believe Kizaru was the one who gave Luffy the food he needed to recover his stamina. But there is no clear answer around whether Kizaru gave Luffy food. On the other hand, when Saturn ordered him to kill Bonney and Kuma, Kizaru followed the order and said he would give them a painless end.

This contradiction is why fans are unsure about whose side Kizaru is. Kizaru had built a connection with Kuma and Bonney during his time at Egghead in the past, yet he still raised his sword against them when told. He may not agree with Saturn’s actions, but he carried out the order anyway. That split between personal feelings and obedience makes his stance even more unclear.

Has Kizaru Ever Gone All Out in One Piece?

Admiral Kizaru in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Another angle to consider is that Kizaru might be motivated more by pride than justice. At Marineford, he went out of his way to strike down Luffy, seemingly to show the true gap in strength between an Admiral and a rookie pirate. After Egghead, when Akainu questioned his failure, Kizaru broke his usual calm and snapped back at him, showing how much his pride was hurt. His sense of self may come more from strength and authority than from any belief in justice.

Kizaru has also shown a pattern of holding back throughout the series. At Sabaody, he clashed with the Supernova and later the Straw Hats, yet none were captured. During the Marineford War, he fought both Marco and Luffy but never delivered a decisive finishing blow. Even in Egghead, there were several openings to kill the Straw Hats, but he chose not to act on them. This could be Oda protecting the main crew, but it also suggests that Kizaru’s loyalty to the World Government might not be as absolute as it seems.

Final Thoughts on Whose Side Kizaru Is

Admiral Kizaru in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Kizaru is one of the hardest Admirals to figure out. He is not openly compassionate like Aokiji, and he is not zealously cruel like Akainu. Instead, he occupies a gray area where he follows orders without showing much conviction. That makes him an enigma, because readers and viewers never know if he is fighting for the government, against the pirates, or simply to prove his own strength.

Whether his loyalty lies with the World Government, his pride, or his personal balance between duty and detachment, Oda has not revealed the full truth yet. Egghead already forced him to step outside his usual calm persona, and the next time he faces the Straw Hats, fans may finally discover whose side Kizaru is really on.