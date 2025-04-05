One Piece: Will Loki Join Straw Hats by End of Elbaph Arc? Explained

The full spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1145 are out, offering a deeper look into Loki’s past and revealing that Shanks isn’t the only legendary pirate he’s crossed paths with. A brief childhood flashback shows Loki encountering the Rocks Pirates decades ago, expressing a desire to join them, only to be turned down by their infamous captain, Rocks D. Xebec. Now, some fans are speculating that Loki might end up joining the Straw Hat crew by the end of the Elbaph arc.

While much of Loki’s past remains a mystery, there’s little doubt that he’s a formidable figure—possibly possessing a Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit linked to the Sun God. He openly defies the World Government and, even after being imprisoned for the murder of his father, refuses their offer to join the God’s Knights because of how much he despises them. With the chaos that is currently erupting on Elbaph, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the best path forward for Loki may be to become a Straw Hat and take his revenge on the God’s Knights.

What is Loki’s Connection With Xebec?

Loki talking to Xebec in One Piece Chapter 1145 | Credits: Shueisha

In a gripping flashback, One Piece Chapter 1145 reveals a long-buried moment from Elbaph’s past, where a young Prince Loki comes face-to-face with Rocks D. Xebec. Captivated by his presence, Loki boldly asks to join Xebec’s crew—an offer the pirate outright rejects, saying he didn’t come all this way to meet a snot-nosed little punk like him. Undeterred, Loki challenges him to a fight and is swiftly defeated. In the next panel, he is seen lying battered on the ground as Edward Newgate scolds Xebec for drawing a blade on a child.

This brief flashback ends with Loki saying he was just born in the wrong era, suggesting that he regrets not being able to join Xebec’s crew. While Loki might have just been a child back then, he sure has grown into a formidable warrior since. Even the World Government wants Loki and their side and sent the God’s Knights to recruit him to their ranks. It’s safe to say the fallen prince of Elbaph is now ready to be part of a crew like the Straw Hats and fulfill his promise of one day bringing about the end of the world.

Why Joining the Straw Hats Makes Sense for Loki

Loki and Luffy talking in One Piece Chapter 1145 | Credits: Shueisha

Loki’s situation in One Piece Chapter 1145 is more dangerous than ever. After rejecting the World Government’s offer to join the God’s Knights, he has officially declared himself an enemy of the regime. This paints a permanent target on his back. The God’s Knights have already attempted to kill him once, and they likely won’t stop until they succeed. Staying imprisoned in Elbaph is no longer a safe option. Loki now has to run or fight.

Given the circumstances, joining the Straw Hat Pirates seems like his best option. Luffy and his crew are one of the few forces capable of standing against the God’s Knights. More than that, joining them would allow Loki to finally achieve the dream he had as a child when he tried to join Rocks D. Xebec’s crew and was rejected. Unlike Yamato, who had responsibilities in Wano that held her back, Loki has no such ties. His departure from Elbaph would likely benefit both him and his people.

Loki is a chaotic figure who never truly fit into Elbaph’s royal mold. He believes he is destined to bring about the end of the world, a fate that mirrors the weight Nico Robin once carried. Oda has a pattern of introducing new crew members during major arc climaxes. If Elbaph follows that trend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Loki join the crew. The so-called “Shame of Elbaph” might just find his place alongside the Straw Hats, helping Luffy turn the world upside down on his journey to become the Pirate King.