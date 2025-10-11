One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

Summary:

One-Punch Man Season 3 finally premieres this Sunday, ending a six-year wait.

Episode 1 will serve as a recap before the Monster Association Arc begins.

Here’s everything you need to know about One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 and when it will release.

After six long years, One-Punch Man is officially returning with Season 3 this October. We have waited since 2019 to see Saitama, Genos, and the S-Class heroes punch their way back into action, and the wait is finally coming to an end. Despite earlier production delays and concerns about animation quality, the new installment has been gearing up to be one of the biggest anime events of 2025. The new One Punch Man season promises to adapt the highly anticipated Monster Association Arc.

This arc stands as one of the most explosive and emotional storylines in the manga. Let’s break it all down from the Season 2 recap to what’s ahead in Season 3, plus when and where to watch Episode 1.

Recap: Where One-Punch Man Season 2 Left Off

Saitama and Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

Season 2 ended when Garou was defeated and captured as a prisoner of the Monster Association by Phoenix Man and brought to the Monster Association headquarters.

Meanwhile, Saitama had just obliterated Elder Centipede in one of his best one-punch victories to date. This climax precisely led to the upcoming battle between heroes and monsters.

What to Expect in One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1

Saitama as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 will serve as a recap special, revisiting the major highlights and key moments from Season 2. It serves as a refresher for those who haven’t revisited the anime since 2019.

This recap will summarize the major fights and character developments before the story officially continues. Episode 2, releasing next week, will officially kick off the Monster Association storyline.

What is One-Punch Man Season 3 About?

As the production staff explains, Season 3 of One-Punch Man will focus heavily on Garou’s character development from being a “Hero Hunter” to a complex antihero.

His inner turmoil, along with the large-scale battle between the Monster Association and the Hero Association, forms the core of Season 3’s narrative. The arc is considered the most action-packed and emotionally charged arc of the manga, and has every S-Class hero in full display.

Season 3 will adapt the One-Punch Man manga from Chapter 86 onwards, picking up immediately after Season 2. You can expect new villains, Dragon-level threats, and deeper character development for heroes who stayed in the background until now. Saitama may have little time on-screen in the early episodes, but his later appearances are bound to be game-changing as ever.

Is J.C. Staff’s Animation Good Enough for One-Punch Man Season 3?

trailer? you sure this isn't a PowerPoint presentation? — Dravarden (@Dravarden) October 3, 2025

While J.C. Staff returns to animate the season, the studio’s promotional trailer sparked concern among fans. Many criticized its lack of dynamic animation, calling it “PowerPoint Man.”

Director Shimpei Nagai addressed the backlash directly, assuring fans that the team is experimenting with hybrid 2D-3D techniques to deliver better visuals. He also admitted the challenges of production, asking fans to keep expectations realistic.

Fubuki as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 is set to release on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 7:45 AM PST. Here’s the global release schedule so you can catch it the moment it drops:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 7:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, October 12, 2025 10:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 9:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, October 12, 2025 11:45 AM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 3:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 4:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 4:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 6:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 9:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, October 12, 2025 10:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, October 13, 2025 12:15 AM Singapore (SGT) Monday, October 13, 2025 12:15 AM South Korea (KST) Monday, October 13, 2025 1:15 AM Japan (JST) Monday, October 13, 2025 1:15 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, October 13, 2025 2:15 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, October 13, 2025 4:15 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1:

Episode 1 will be followed by Episode 2 on October 19, 2025, which will mark the real beginning of the Monster Association Arc.

Where to Watch One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1

Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

The streaming rights for One-Punch Man Season 3 have been changed this time. Viz Media now holds the North American license, meaning the series will stream on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll will simulcast One-Punch Man Season 3 throughout Europe, the UK, and select Asian territories, including India. Southeast Asian audiences can also watch it on Bilibili, Catchplay, and Vidio, while Sony Yay will handle Indian TV broadcasts.

Netflix will also stream the anime in select regions, so be sure to check if it’s available in your country. New episodes will release every Sunday, and as a result, making it one of the most anticipated weekly anime this fall.

Final Thoughts on One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1

One-Punch Man Season 3 marks the return of one of anime’s most beloved heroes, and probably the most overpowered one. Episode 1 may be a recap, but it sets the stage for a thrilling season filled with breathtaking fights, moral tension, and the trademark humor that we love about Saitama.

After six long years, the question isn’t whether J.C. Staff can meet expectations; it’s how hard One-Punch Man will hit once it does. Despite the criticism surrounding its teaser, One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 marks a new chapter for the anime, delivered in true One-Punch Man style.