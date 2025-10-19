Home » Anime » One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Countdown Timer

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Countdown Timer

After a slow start, One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 promises Garou’s long-awaited rampage.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • One-Punch Man Season 3 finally kicked off, but with poor animation.
  • Episode 2 promises to shift from tense strategy to high-stakes action as the Monster Association War begins.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 and when it will release.
One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Countdown Timer

After six long years, One-Punch Man is finally back, but not quite how we expected. Season 3’s premiere episode, ‘Strategy Meeting,’ traded punches for politics, focusing more on strategy discussions and banter than the action-packed battles One Punch Man is famous for.

While the previous episode left a bitter taste, the hype is real for this week’s release. With the Hero Association finally preparing to strike back against the Monster Association, Saitama and Garou’s paths edge closer to collision, and we are counting down the hours until release.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Season 3 picked up where Season 2 dropped off, on the brink of all-out war. The season premiere episode centered on the Hero Association’s tense meetings, where officials quarreled over plans to rescue Narinki’s kidnapped son, Waganma. The pacing was slow, and the animation minimal, leaving us itching for action.

While Saitama made a brief appearance alongside Genos and Fubuki, the episode focused more on Garou, who awakened inside the Monster Association’s base. Being ordered to kill a hero within one day to prove his potential sets him on the path to becoming the ultimate “Hero Hunter.”

Although visually underwhelming, Episode 1 laid the foundation for a large-scale war by introducing alliances, rivalries, and the looming danger that would be the hallmark of this arc.

RELATED:

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Garou in One Punch Man Season 3 - One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown, Preview
Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 | Credit: J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 7:45 AM PT. Here’s when it will release in other regions:

Region / TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Time (PT)Sunday, October 19, 20257:45 AM
Eastern Time (ET)Sunday, October 19, 202510:45 AM
Mexico (CST)Sunday, October 19, 20259:45 AM
Brazil (BRT)Sunday, October 19, 202511:45 AM
United Kingdom (BST)Sunday, October 19, 20253:45 PM
Europe (CEST)Sunday, October 19, 20254:45 PM
South Africa (SAST)Sunday, October 19, 20254:45 PM
UAE (GST)Sunday, October 19, 20256:45 PM
India (IST)Sunday, October 19, 20258:15 PM
Indonesia (WIB)Sunday, October 19, 20259:45 PM
Philippines (PHT)Sunday, October 19, 202510:45 PM
Singapore (SGT)Sunday, October 19, 202510:45 PM
South Korea (KST)Sunday, October 19, 202511:45 PM
Japan (JST)Sunday, October 19, 202511:45 PM
Australia (AEST)Monday, October 20, 202512:45 AM
New Zealand (NZST)Monday, October 20, 20252:45 AM

The episode, rumored to be titled “The Hunt Begins” or “Garou the Hunter,” will officially kick off the Monster Association War arc. New episodes will air every Sunday, with the 12-episode run expected to continue until the end of December 2025.

Where to Watch One-Punch Man Season 3

A still from One-Punch Man - One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown, Preview
One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Muse Asia, and Netflix. Availability may vary by region, so make sure to check your local streaming platforms.

Every new episode will be released with English subtitles, with dubbed versions releasing later this year. With Saitama’s much-awaited comeback and Garou diving headfirst into chaos, you won’t want to miss a single week.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2

Episode 2 could be the turning point One-Punch Man needs. With the slow and divisive premiere, the stage is set for Garou’s rampage and the Hero Association’s counterstrike. If J.C. Staff manages to capture even a fraction of the visual intensity of the One-Punch Man manga, you can expect some of the most spectacular fight sequences in the series.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece Episode 1146: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Fans Are Heartbroken Over One Punch Man Season 3’s Animation...

One Piece Chapter 1163 Delayed: Here’s When It Will Release...

One Piece NYCC 2025 Panel Reveals Straw Hats’ Elbaf Designs

Forget Luffy, Blackbeard’s True Arch-Nemesis Has Always Been Shanks: Here’s...

Is Eris Actually Imu? Wildest One Piece Theory You Must...

How Bakugo is Still Alive? My Hero Academia Season 8...

One Piece Episode 1146 Won’t Release This Week – Recap...

One Piece Chapter 1162: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown, Preview