One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Countdown Timer

One-Punch Man Season 3 finally kicked off, but with poor animation.

Episode 2 promises to shift from tense strategy to high-stakes action as the Monster Association War begins.

Here’s everything you need to know about One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 and when it will release.

After six long years, One-Punch Man is finally back, but not quite how we expected. Season 3’s premiere episode, ‘Strategy Meeting,’ traded punches for politics, focusing more on strategy discussions and banter than the action-packed battles One Punch Man is famous for.

While the previous episode left a bitter taste, the hype is real for this week’s release. With the Hero Association finally preparing to strike back against the Monster Association, Saitama and Garou’s paths edge closer to collision, and we are counting down the hours until release.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Season 3 picked up where Season 2 dropped off, on the brink of all-out war. The season premiere episode centered on the Hero Association’s tense meetings, where officials quarreled over plans to rescue Narinki’s kidnapped son, Waganma. The pacing was slow, and the animation minimal, leaving us itching for action.

While Saitama made a brief appearance alongside Genos and Fubuki, the episode focused more on Garou, who awakened inside the Monster Association’s base. Being ordered to kill a hero within one day to prove his potential sets him on the path to becoming the ultimate “Hero Hunter.”

Although visually underwhelming, Episode 1 laid the foundation for a large-scale war by introducing alliances, rivalries, and the looming danger that would be the hallmark of this arc.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 7:45 AM PT. Here’s when it will release in other regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, October 19, 2025 7:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, October 19, 2025 10:45 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 9:45 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, October 19, 2025 11:45 AM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 3:45 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 4:45 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 4:45 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 6:45 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 8:15 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, October 19, 2025 9:45 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, October 19, 2025 10:45 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, October 19, 2025 10:45 PM South Korea (KST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 11:45 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, October 19, 2025 11:45 PM Australia (AEST) Monday, October 20, 2025 12:45 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, October 20, 2025 2:45 AM

The episode, rumored to be titled “The Hunt Begins” or “Garou the Hunter,” will officially kick off the Monster Association War arc. New episodes will air every Sunday, with the 12-episode run expected to continue until the end of December 2025.

Where to Watch One-Punch Man Season 3

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Muse Asia, and Netflix. Availability may vary by region, so make sure to check your local streaming platforms.

Every new episode will be released with English subtitles, with dubbed versions releasing later this year. With Saitama’s much-awaited comeback and Garou diving headfirst into chaos, you won’t want to miss a single week.

Final Thoughts on One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2

Episode 2 could be the turning point One-Punch Man needs. With the slow and divisive premiere, the stage is set for Garou’s rampage and the Hero Association’s counterstrike. If J.C. Staff manages to capture even a fraction of the visual intensity of the One-Punch Man manga, you can expect some of the most spectacular fight sequences in the series.