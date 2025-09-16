One Punch Man Season 3 is Finally Coming but it Might Repeat Season 2’s Mistakes

Summary:

One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to release soon.

The lackluster quality of the visuals from all the trailers we’ve seen so far has been worrying fans.

Here’s everything on why One Punch Man Season 3 might repeat the same problems of season 2.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will begin its broadcast on October 5. Despite the release date being right around the corner, the studio has released only two trailers so far. Viz Media released the first One Punch Man trailer in May, with the Season 3 TV spot releasing in September. One-Punch Man Season 3 is being animated by J.C. Staff, the same studio that animated season 2, and this has become quite worrisome for some fans.

Why Fans Worry About One Punch Man Season 3’s Animation

One Punch Man Season 3 coming in October 2025 | Credit: Viz Media

Fans have received only two trailers so far, even though One-Punch Man Season 3 is less than a month away from release. The trailers don’t show much either. The first “trailer” relied mostly on static images and dialogue-heavy scenes. The second trailer, described as a TV spot, had the same issue: minimal action, more talking.

This lackluster preview has worried fans, especially since critics slammed Season 2 of One Punch Man for its janky animation and sluggish pacing. Compared to Studio Madhouse’s stellar animation on season 1, J.C. Staff’s animation in Season 2 falls flat, and Season 3 seems ready to serve us the same pie all over again.

All Hope Is Not Lost for One Punch Man

It seems Takashi Hasimoto was involved with One Punch Man season 3 from the start. But they decided to announce it Now??🤔🤔🤔

I thought they won't disclose any involvement before a trailer or the season comes out!! https://t.co/ljFKYRID7t pic.twitter.com/9Cr0woiSSa — MrUnknown (@RukaiyaUmm18990) September 16, 2025

Takashi Hashimoto is reportedly animating season 3 of One Punch Man. Hashimoto is a legendary animator who has worked on anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Kimi no Na wa, Fate/stay night, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The list keeps on going.

Hashimoto made a post on Blue Sky with a zoomed-in image of what appears to be the One Punch Man manga. The caption, translated from Japanese, read: “This morning, I was watching Anban and drawing One-Punch Man, which was quite surreal (lol).”

In 2022, reports revealed that J.C. Staff hired Hashimoto, who became “heavily involved in action and effects (his specialty), as well as mentoring the studio’s young animators,” according to a post by Sakuga One. While this certainly means that there is still hope for One Punch Man Season 3 to be good, it’s best to take this with a pinch of salt and keep expectations in check.