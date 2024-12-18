One UI 7 Beta 2 Brings New Fixes and Improvements: Full Changelog

While expected a few days earlier, Samsung has finally released a new One UI 7 Beta update for the Galaxy S24 series. This is the second One UI 7 Beta for devices in Korea, Germany, the US, and the UK. It’s the first beta update in India and Poland, as the initial beta was delayed.

Now, One UI 7 Beta 2 doesn’t change anything significantly over the original One UI 7 Beta. It does, however, bring several changes and improvements. Samsung has fixed bugs in the Now Bar feature and improved app transitions on the Recent Apps screen.

Earlier, users would see a “Secured by Knox” watermark in the app drawer. However, the new update removes the Knox watermark as some users found it to be distracting. You also have the option to set the screen refresh rate within Game Booster. Other changes include fixes for TV connectivity via Samsung Dex, GPS enhancements, and widget transparency issues.

One UI 7 Beta 2 Changelog

Here’s the full changelog for the second One UI 7 beta firmware (build number ZXL5) sized 1067MB:

Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar.

Fixed a display error in the personal App drawer.

Fixed the issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex.

Fixed the problem where reminder widget transparency wasn’t applied (app update required).

Improved slow transition between apps on the recent screen.

Improved entry speed for smart select in the edge panel.

Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode.

Improved GPS function.

Fixed Quick Panel operation error.

Added the option to set the screen refresh rate within Game Booster.

Fixed call termination and Samsung message app force close (F/C) issue.

Fixed background color issue for the weather widget.

Fixed WiFi/NFC connection error when setting as routine.

Numerous other improvements.

After updating to the One UI 7-second beta, you’ll be able to update Samsung apps to the latest version from the Galaxy Store. This includes the updated Phone app, which fixes an issue where calls wouldn’t terminate properly.

Unfortunately, this update doesn’t bring the earlier rumored audio eraser feature for videos. However, it is in the pipeline per leaks and may arrive on future builds.

How to Update to One UI 7 Beta?

The One UI 7 is currently available in the beta phase for the Galaxy S24 series for limited countries. So if you have a Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra, you can enroll yourself using the Samsung Members app. Here’s how:

Open the Samsung Members app and log in with a Samsung account. Then, tap the Notices icon. Select Registration for One UI 7 Beta Program. Tap the Join Now image. Agree to the terms by tapping on Enroll and then Agree. Now, head to Settings > Software Update. Once you see the One UI 7 Beta update available, tap Download and install.

Beware that this is a beta build, and you may find issues here and there. If it’s your primary phone, I’d recommend waiting for the One UI 7 stable release confirmed to be released in January 2025 along with the Galaxy S25 series.

The update will first arrive on the Galaxy S24 series, followed by the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and then soon after, to older phones like the Galaxy S23 series.