One UI 7 Beta 2 Will Let You Remove Background Noise from Videos Using AI

Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta program is already live for the Galaxy S24 series. You get an early look at exciting new features. The stable version will debut with Galaxy S25 series in January 2025 but One UI 7 Beta 1 has already introduced features like Call Transcripts and Now Bar. However, a major highlight is coming in the next beta release.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, One UI 7 Beta 2 will introduce a new Audio Eraser feature. This AI-powered tool will enhance video audio quality by removing distracting noises such as wind, background chatter, or other disturbances. At the same time, it will enhance voices for better clarity.

Audio Eraser could be a useful addition for anyone who has ever struggled with videos ruined by poor audio, whether filming outdoors on a windy day or capturing videos in a noisy subway.

This audio enhancement isn’t entirely new though. Google already implemented it earlier with its Magic Audio Eraser introduced with the Pixel 8 series. It automatically identifies different sound streams like people talking in the background, music, or wind blowing. You can control their volume individually.

We’re not sure if Samsung’s implementation will be completely AI-driven or will offer some sort of manual tweaking like Google’s. But if you closely look at the feature’s leaked screenshot, it does show different sliders for different types of sounds: people talking, what seem like nature sounds, wind noise, and music. So it may have a lot of similarities.

Also, the feature may not work with all Galaxy smartphones, as this will require some level of processing power. Similar to how Google kept Magic Audio Eraser exclusive to Pixel 8 and onwards, Samsung might follow suit. There is no confirmation yet, although it would be a big marketing feature for the upcoming Galaxy S25 trio.

The Audio Eraser is expected to arrive with One UI 7 Beta 2, which could launch as early as December 10th or 12th based on reports. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a Video Object Eraser for One UI 7.1, set to debut with the Galaxy S25 series in January.