One UI 7 Beta Program Goes Live in India, US, and South Korea: Details Here

After months of delays, Samsung recently confirmed that One UI 7 stable will roll out in April this year. And now, the Korean giant has officially launched its One UI 7 Beta Program for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in India, the US, and South Korea.
One UI 7 Beta Now Available on Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Notably, tipster @TarunVats tweeted this morning about the update’s availability. He mentioned that One UI 7 Beta is now live for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the following build versions:
- F956BXXU2ZYBJ
- F956BOXM2ZYBJ
- F956BXXU2BYBJ
Alongside India, the beta program is also being rolled out for Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in Korea and the US. This is in line with what Samsung mentioned earlier in a recent press release.
Update Changelog and Size
The One UI 7 Beta update is 5,300MB for the Z Fold 6 and 4,819MB for the Z Flip 6, so make sure you’re connected to a fast Wi-Fi network before downloading the OTA. The update brings Android 15 with the March 1, 2025, security patch.
How to Enroll in the One UI 7 Beta Program
If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 and want to try the One UI 7 Beta, follow these steps:
- Open the Samsung Members app on your device.
- Log in with your Samsung account (if not already logged in).
- Look for the “One UI Beta Program” banner on the home screen and tap on it.
- Select Enroll and confirm your registration.
- Go to Settings > Software Update and check for the beta update.
- Download and install the update if available. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network and have sufficient battery.
Backup Recommended Before Upgrading
Upgrading from One UI 6 to One UI 7 Beta won’t affect your documents and data, but we still recommend creating a backup just in case. However, once upgraded, you can’t downgrade back to Android 14 or One UI 6.1.1 without a complete data wipe.
New Features and Improvements in One UI 7
The One UI 7 update not only brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices but also introduces:
- Revamped animations
- New icons for system apps
- Customizable app and widget styles
- Deeper Galaxy AI integration
- Redesigned quick settings and notification panels
- Now Bar on the lock screen
- Now Brief feature
- Knox Matrix Dashboard
- Lock screen customization features
- New Good Lock features
- Other UI and security enhancements
Expected Release for More Galaxy Devices
We believe the One UI 7 update will roll out soon for:
- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy A55
Samsung is expected to release the update for these devices within March.
Final Thoughts
Samsung has finally kicked off the One UI 7 Beta Program, bringing Android 15 and a host of new features to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users. If you’re in India, the US, or South Korea, you can try out the beta before its official stable release. However, if you’re using the Galaxy S23 or older models, you’ll have to wait a little longer—the updates are expected around mid-March.