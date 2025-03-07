One UI 7 Beta Program Goes Live in India, US, and South Korea: Details Here

After months of delays, Samsung recently confirmed that One UI 7 stable will roll out in April this year. And now, the Korean giant has officially launched its One UI 7 Beta Program for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in India, the US, and South Korea.

One UI 7 Beta Now Available on Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

The One UI 7 Beta Program goes LIVE in India for the Galaxy Z Fold 6



Build Version: F956BXXU2ZYBJ/F956BOXM2ZYBJ/F956BXXU2BYBJ



Notably, tipster @TarunVats tweeted this morning about the update’s availability. He mentioned that One UI 7 Beta is now live for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the following build versions:

Alongside India, the beta program is also being rolled out for Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in Korea and the US. This is in line with what Samsung mentioned earlier in a recent press release.

The One UI 7 Beta update is 5,300MB for the Z Fold 6 and 4,819MB for the Z Flip 6, so make sure you’re connected to a fast Wi-Fi network before downloading the OTA. The update brings Android 15 with the March 1, 2025, security patch.

How to Enroll in the One UI 7 Beta Program

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 and want to try the One UI 7 Beta, follow these steps:

Open the Samsung Members app on your device. Log in with your Samsung account (if not already logged in). Look for the “One UI Beta Program” banner on the home screen and tap on it. Select Enroll and confirm your registration. Go to Settings > Software Update and check for the beta update. Download and install the update if available. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network and have sufficient battery.

Backup Recommended Before Upgrading

Upgrading from One UI 6 to One UI 7 Beta won’t affect your documents and data, but we still recommend creating a backup just in case. However, once upgraded, you can’t downgrade back to Android 14 or One UI 6.1.1 without a complete data wipe.

New Features and Improvements in One UI 7

The One UI 7 update not only brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices but also introduces:

Expected Release for More Galaxy Devices

We believe the One UI 7 update will roll out soon for:

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy A55

Samsung is expected to release the update for these devices within March.

Final Thoughts

Samsung has finally kicked off the One UI 7 Beta Program, bringing Android 15 and a host of new features to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users. If you’re in India, the US, or South Korea, you can try out the beta before its official stable release. However, if you’re using the Galaxy S23 or older models, you’ll have to wait a little longer—the updates are expected around mid-March.